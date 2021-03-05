Rewrite: News from past issues

March 4, 1921: One of the big dams of the Devil’s Gate ranch on the North Fork was swept away Wednesday, releasing an enormous amount of water, which swept down the North Fork valley to the Humboldt river at Ryndon, inundating the river bottom at that place above the narrow canyon above Osino, the flood reaching Elko early yesterday morning. All day the water continued to rise, until the lower lands along the river adjoining Elko were flooded, and from the hill above town it had the appearance of a great lake.

February 28, 1946: The construction of a new theater for the city of Elko was announced by John J. Hunter and Jack Hunter today. The theater is really already under construction as it is to be located next to the new apartment house being constructed by the Hunters on the corner of Court and Fifth Streets. Hope is held that the building might be fully completed and ready for show by the first of June. The Hunters explained that the Elvada theater will be converted from a theater to a regular store building and the new theater would be comparable to the present Hunter theater, having a seating capacity of 700 persons. The new theater will be modernistic in every detail, the owners explained. Particular attention will be focused upon comfort for patrons and the finest sound system available. The latest sound is motiograph microphonic, which has been installed in the Hunter theater also. One of the principal reasons for making the change in the location of the theater, rather than enlarging the Elvada is to make more parking space available for patrons. When the two shows, the Elvada and the Hunter are operating now, it is difficult for patrons to find parking space nearby.