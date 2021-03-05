Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 29, 1896: Gardner & Son are putting the Chase building in shape for Garcia, the harness maker. It makes quite an improvement in the looks of that part of town.
J.G. Ford and A. Merrit, the Eureka sheepmen, are erecting sheep shearing corrals in Dorsey’s field on the south side of the Humboldt just below the Hot Springs bridge.
100 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1921: The high school basketball team accompanied by the Ely team, left here on No. 19 today for Reno, in a special car provided by the railroad company. They will be joined at Winnemucca by the high school team at that place and will take part in the state tournament to be held on the 3rd, 4th and 5th.
March 2, 1921: The opera house was filled to capacity last evening to see the little tots give an exhibition of dancing, under the personal direction of Mr. Eva C. French. The children taking part were Marchand Newman, Ardeth Jackson, Raymond Harris, Rosmon Gilbert, Billie Kennedy and Maud Milne. Each of the little dancers were encored and gave a delightful exhibition of what training can accomplish under an efficient teacher. The entertainment was under the directions of the Episcopal church, the receipts going into the choir fund.
March 4, 1921: One of the big dams of the Devil’s Gate ranch on the North Fork was swept away Wednesday, releasing an enormous amount of water, which swept down the North Fork valley to the Humboldt river at Ryndon, inundating the river bottom at that place above the narrow canyon above Osino, the flood reaching Elko early yesterday morning. All day the water continued to rise, until the lower lands along the river adjoining Elko were flooded, and from the hill above town it had the appearance of a great lake.
75 YEARS AGO
February 28, 1946: The construction of a new theater for the city of Elko was announced by John J. Hunter and Jack Hunter today. The theater is really already under construction as it is to be located next to the new apartment house being constructed by the Hunters on the corner of Court and Fifth Streets. Hope is held that the building might be fully completed and ready for show by the first of June. The Hunters explained that the Elvada theater will be converted from a theater to a regular store building and the new theater would be comparable to the present Hunter theater, having a seating capacity of 700 persons. The new theater will be modernistic in every detail, the owners explained. Particular attention will be focused upon comfort for patrons and the finest sound system available. The latest sound is motiograph microphonic, which has been installed in the Hunter theater also. One of the principal reasons for making the change in the location of the theater, rather than enlarging the Elvada is to make more parking space available for patrons. When the two shows, the Elvada and the Hunter are operating now, it is difficult for patrons to find parking space nearby.
March 4, 1946: Returns from the school election for the board of trustees discloses five new members were elected on the Elko, Carlin and Well boards. Ray Sabala, new candidate, won a contested seat for long term trustee for Elko grammar school No. 1 over Mrs. Beatrice O. Wagner. Jack Berger and Milton J. Reinhart both retained their seats on the short term trusteeships. W. Allen Thorpe, candidate for short term trustee failed to be elected. In Carlin two new members won places on the school board with the election of O.M. Close and G.H. Manning to the short term post. O.C. Troupe was re-elected to the long term position on the board. Two new members won seats on the Wells board with Harry Bradley and Mrs. Helen Sharp both winning short term trustee posts. J.A. Hansen retained his long term trusteeship.
March 6, 1946: First sampling of the water content of the snow in the annual snow survey to determine runoff for the year was started today when a party from Reno, and Elko and Mountain City met at Wildhorse to take samplings at Gold Creek station and in the Charleston area. Ranger August C. Rohwer and Harold Hansen, forest service, left here, meeting with the Ranger Tom E. Brierly of Mountain City at Wildhorse. The party are trying a new piece of equipment, the “Snow Cat” for the first time in this area. The Snow Cat is a caterpillar with a track rear drive and skiis in front. It has an enclosed cab and will be hauled on a truck until snow is encountered.
50 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1971: Elko’s Dick Prunty maintained his unbeaten streak Saturday night in Reno as the University of Nevada boxing team took an 8 ½—2 ½ win from the University of California. Prunty, fighting in the 139-pound class, scored a first round knockout over his opponent from Berkeley. Prunty took just 40 seconds of the initial round to halt his foe.
March 5, 1971: A civic auditorium is an urgent need for the City of Elko according to a report presented to Chamber of Commerce directors at a meeting yesterday. The auditorium report recommends facilities to servefeom 700 to 1000 persons. Dr. Tom Hood is chairman of the Civic Auditorium Committee of the Cultural Activities Committee which prepared the report. Members included Oren Probert, Charles Harper, Dr. Morris F. Gallagher, Laurena Moren, Jim Harmonson and Orville Wilson.
March 6, 1971: One of the fastest growing clubs in Elko is the Elko Junior High School Rodeo Club. Officers of the club are: Jack Rose, president; vice president, Brad McDermott; secretary, Gail DeBoer; treasurer, Toni Rose; reporters, Kathy Mariluch and Julianna Wright; sergeant-at-arms, Jim Smales. When the club first formed, it met in private homes, but now meets at the Topper Steak House.
25 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1996: Mitch Armuth, Elko High School’s shot put record holder, took first place in that event at the National Junior College Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field championship held over the weekend in Carbondale, Ill. Armuth’s winning throw was 53 feet, 3 ½ inches. Armuth, now attending North Idaho College, leads the Cardinals – and the national junior college ranks – in the shot put. A 1994 graduate of Elko High School, Armuth holds the EHS record in the event with a toss of 56-8.
March 6, 1996: Morris F. Gallagher has been named one of eight “Distinguished Nevadans” of 1996 by the University and Community College System of Nevada Board of Regents. Gallagher will be presented the award at commencement exercises May 18. The “Distinguished Nevadan” award is bestowed on prominent residents of the state for their “significant achievements contributing to the cultural, scientific or social advancement of Nevada and its people. Past Elkoans to receive the award include Howard Hickson, Dr. Tom Hood, Edna Patterson, the late W.H. Moffat, the late Chris Sheerin and Gallagher’s late father-in-law, Harvey Sewell.