Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

April 2, 1898: The schools will have a vacation this coming week, and the teachers will attend the Institute in Winnemucca.

------

Some special passenger trains went through Elko at almost lightning speed this week, and it was only by the merest chance that a team was not caught on a crossing Wednesday morning. Running trains at this speed through town should be stopped.

------

The Depot Hotel park is already beginning to look like something. A large number of trees have been set out and the center seeded to lawn grass. Charley Mayer takes great pride in garden work and will be the happiest man in town if the trees in that park only live.

------

March 1898 was an exception to the rule. It came in like a lamb and went out like a sheep. The lion did not figure in it at all.

100 YEARS AGO

NOT AVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

April 2, 1948: Girl Scout Group III held a progressive dinner Saturday at the homes of Barbara Young, Joan Wintermantel and Joan Thomas. The dinner consisted of fruit salad, prepared and served by: Barbara Young, Barbara Williams, Jane Lucas, Margie Olin. Spaghetti dinner, prepared and served by: Ava Cash, Dolly Jane Clark, Edith Bonochi, Jeanene Hogge, Joan Wintermantel, and Rosie Domingo. Cake and ice cream was prepared and served by: Darlene Richie, Janet Echegon, Joan Thomas, Norma Johns. The dinner completes their Cook Badge on which the troop has been working.

April 3, 1948: The OK Tire business has been purchased by Willard Edison and David M. Rogers and will operate in a new building next to the Parker Motor Company, it was revealed today. The property and building now housing the Carleson Service Station and OK Tire shop was recently purchased by Paul Sawyer and Jack McAdam of Nevada Motors, but they did not purchase the businesses contained in the buildings. Edison revealed yesterday that he will continue to operate the tire business at its present site until May 1 when it is hoped the new building will be ready for occupancy. Carleson at present is engaged in construction of a new service station at Eleventh and Idaho streets.

April 7, 1948: Making up in willingness what they lack in actual experience, a group of 12 Elko high school students, will leave for the University of Nevada Golden Gloves tournament early tomorrow morning. The students have all been entered in the high school novice class. Accompanying the group will be John Gammick, who has been instructing the boys, Ted Blohm, commander of the American Legion Post and Ollie Chambers. The trip is being made possible through the courtesy and cooperation of Newton H. Crumley. This is the first time in the history of Nevada amateur boxing that a special division has been set aside for high school students. Elko high school students who are entered in the tournament are; Tom Griswold, Jr., Bob Atwood, Lewis “Coke” Jones, Louis Uriarte, Nelson Prentice, Richard Davies, Rollin Banks, Bruce Sullivan, James O’Carroll, Gordon Wines and Leslie “Buck” McDermott.

April 8, 1948: Special police protection will be accorded Elko homeowners during their absence from the city, Acting Chief of Police Percy Lanouette revealed this morning. Beginning today anyone going on vacation or even planning to be out of town overnight, can inform the police department of their intended absence and the officers will check their property three times each 24 hours. Lanouette said that the men on duty would check the doors of homes once during each eight-hour shift and would carry flashlights at all times to identify themselves to neighbors. It was announced that Elko has a new police patrol car. The car, a brand-new Ford Tudor sedan, was recently purchased by the city and will be used in addition to the truck now used by the police. From now on, the two men on duty at night will travel separately, one in the truck and one in the automobile. During the day, the auto will be used by Acting Chief Percy Lanouette as he has been using his own for business purposes for some time.

50 YEARS AGO

April 6, 1973: Representatives from the Elko and Carlin chapters of the Future Business Leaders of America will compete in the state FBLA convention in Reno. The girls will participate in skill contests in typing, shorthand, parliamentary procedure, public speaking and data processing. Elko representatives who are running for state offices are Paula DelGuidice, reporter and Cindy Secrist, treasurer. Lucille Kimber is representing the Elko chapter in the state Miss FBLA contest and will compete in typing and spelling skills and public speaking. Other Elko members making the trip are Linda Littrell, Roxanne Gielow, Yolanda Roman, Diane Xavier, Cheryl Mose and Susan McDade. Carlin representatives are Suzette Anthony, Perry Poe, and Brenda Cristiani. Mrs. Marion Sparrow is the advisor for the Elko group and Bill McLeod is the Carlin advisor.

April 7, 1973: Elko Postmaster Tony Primeaux announced that with the completion of cluster mail box units at the Spring Creek mobile home park and Spring Creek welcome center, residents of the subdivision will be receiving a six-day delivery of mail through the Elko Post Office. The units – mail box shelters – have been constructed by Spring Creek Corporation near the entrances to the two sections of the project. Each unit will provide places for individual family mail boxes and at these points the residents can pick up their mail. The box clusters will concentrate the mail at these two central entrance points. Each box cluster has a rustic appearance that blends into the local environment. They will also provide protection from the weather. The shelters have gas lighting, inside and out. As the area increases in population and service demands are increased, the area may be served by a rural route from the Elko Post Office, Primeaux stated.

25 YEARS AGO

April 2, 1998: Money made from last month’s Soroptimist Wine Tasting at Elko Convention Center helped purchase screen doors for seniors living in the subsidized Woodland Apartments. Soroptimists International of Elko is a service club for professional businesswomen. Each year, the club selects an organization or group to benefit from funds raised at the wine tasting. In addition to a variety of wine and beer, the event also featured hors d’oeuvres made by local restaurants and provided samples of their culinary talents at the event and the public voted on their favorite culinary delights for the “Peoples Choice Award.” Misty’s Restaurant was this year’s recipient of the award.

April 4, 1998: Marvin Churchfield of Elko wants to see Elko County and northern Nevada grow as tourist destinations, so he’s planning to promote the area to potential travelers by sending the Elko County Buckaroo Wagon to shows and fairs. Already, the 40-foot motor home has made a swing through Utah promoting this area, and all there is to see and do here, and the big push will come next month at a trade show and fair in California. At these events, wagon masters Dean and Lori Vavak will set up a City Slicker Event Booth to promote Elko and northern Nevada. Churchfield said his idea blends well with the current Elko Convention Center effort to promote tourism.