Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGOOctober 31, 1896: After to-day, no more fishing. The law goes into force at 12 o’clock to-night.

L. Bell, who has a ranch on North Fork, raised, this year, some of the finest vegetables ever seen in this section. An average lot left at this office contained potatoes weighing two pounds each, immense turnips, and big carrots. Although of such large size, the vegetables were sound clear through, and of most excellent flavor, no bitter taste. The results from his work on North Fork show conclusively what can be done on Nevada soil.

Attorney Farrington is learning to ride a bicycle. Wednesday night he took three pickets off of our front fence, and a yard of the sidewalk will have to be repaired.

100 YEARS AGONovember 1, 1921: The county road from Elko to Lamoille, started some years ago built to the ten mile stream, and last year surveyed over a new and shorter route has been completed as Q.D. Boyd, who secured the contract from the county highway commissioners to complete the last section, announced Saturday that he will finish this week when the road will be opened to the public. This road is used more than any road out of Elko and reaches the most thickly settled valleys in the county. Starting at Elko it runs almost directly south to a point west of Lamoille, when it then takes an easterly course into Lamoille, avoiding the heavy grade on “Hog Tommy Hill,” and shortening the distance several miles. From Elko to the top of the summit the road is ballasted with cement gravel, obtained alongside the road, and from the top of the summit into Lamoille the top surface is gravel, making one of the best roads in the county.

November 4, 1921: Manager W.W. Percival made public yesterday the formation of one of the largest deals consummated in this county for many years, whereby the Elko Milling company takes over four big mills, the Laramie Flour Mill, at Laramie, Wyoming, the Salt Lake & Jordan mills at Salt Lake City, the Phoenix Mill at Riverdale, Utah. The capacity of the Elko mill is to be increased to 250 barrels. The present capacity of the plant is but fifty barrels with a fifty barrel blending plant operating in connection. Elko will be the headquarters for this chain of mills and Mr. Percival will continue to act as manager. Under this arrangement the entire output of one mill will be sent to the coast, and this will include the Elko mill.

75 YEARS AGONovember 1, 1946: A chilly business for a chilly hunter is among the newest of Elko enterprises as the frozen food service owned by Eugene Wines goes into its fourth week of operation. Located in a newly constructed cinder-block building near the railroad, Wines is now doing a business in freezing meats and poultry bagged during the hunting season or shipped to Elko since the removal of the OPA price ceilings on meat. Opening on the first day of deer hunting season, Wines, his wife and Lee Gregory, a local rancher, have been more than busy preparing and freezing the 250 to 300 deer the owners estimated have been brought to his place for preservation. He also estimated that they ae freezing approximately 150 pounds of chickens, ducks, turkeys and other poultry each day.

November 3, 1946: The Western Sportsman’s contest for the largest deer antlers was won by Walter Gardner of Ruby Valley who submitted an outstanding set. This pair of antlers had an extreme outside spread of 40 ½ inches with a total measurement of 172 ½ inches and a total of 13 points. Next best set was submitted by W.D. Armstrong and in third place was Newton Crumley.

November 4, 1946: Mrs. Pauline Barainca, Elko resident and registered nurse, is the latest addition to the staff of the Commercial Hotel. Her duties will be to take care of any of the hotel’s guests who may become ill and to attend to any minor accidents which may arise. A room at the hotel has been equipped as a small dispensary and further care will be extended guests in their rooms if necessary. The nurse will be on duty eight hours daily and on call the rest of the time.

50 YEARS AGONovember 2, 1971: The fire that gutted the Elko High School Auditorium Sunday afternoon was blamed today on spontaneous combustion in cleaning supplies in a basement storage room beneath the stage of the building. Lowell Smith of the Nevada Division of Forestry, who was called in to assist in the investigation, said the fire apparently started in the basement storage room, spread upward to the stage area, then ignited scenery flats on the stage and travelled by the way of stage curtains to an area above a false ceiling and subsequently along the length of the building. Smith reported that although the main seating area of the auditorium did not burn, damage from water and falling ceiling material was extensive. The brick building was erected in 1917 as the gymnasium and in 1939 was renovated into a 506-seat auditorium. Principal Ed Jensen reported the student body at the school out-grew the seating capacity about four years ago, and during recent years school use of the auditorium had been limited to a relatively few dramatic and small musical performances. The brick building was used for various community functions. The basement was originally designed to house the woodshop classroom, but in recent years had been used exclusively for storage. A brick wall separated the main auditorium from the dressing room area at the rear, and the back portion of the structure was not damaged in the Sunday fire.

November 6, 1971: Lucille Kimber, daughter of Mr. and Ms. Merrill Kimber of Elko, will give a piano recital tomorrow at 2 p.m. in the music room at Elko High School. Lucille, 16, is a junior and has been accompanist for the high school choir, the Choralaires, soloists, and several high school musicals. Lucille has studied piano of seven years.

25 YEARS AGOOctober 31, 1996: Elko cross country runner Ed Wynne has a good shot for a state berth at the northern 4A zone meet tomorrow at Reed High in Sparks. He’ll lead Elko’s bid for team state qualification at the northern zone meet. The Indians could get one of four berths with good races. “If we don’t qualify as a team, Ed should make it,” said coach Leon Reyes. The top five boys and girls on non-qualifying teams also will get state berths.

November 2, 1996: A scared, shy young woman walked into the Elko County Assessor’s Office in 1960 looking for a job. During the interview with then-Assessor Evo Granata, the woman’s sister had to answer most of the questions. The woman got the job, based mostly on her typing skills and speed. Thirty-six years later, Veronica Mendive retired from county employment, no longer shy and still young enough to enjoy what life has to offer. Mendive said her sister, Jo Gonzales, found her a part-time job answering telephones during tax season for a national tax company. She also plans to remain active with the Salvation Army and Soroptimists. “It’s the public who will miss Mendive the most,” said Joe Aguirre, Elko County Assessor. “She performed a real public service getting people through the bureaucracy to get people’s problems solved. It’s not just us who’s going to miss her, it’s going to be the public.”

