Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1896: Another snowstorm struck Elko yesterday morning and at the present writing it bids fair to continue the balance of the month.
Uncle Dick Dorsey has been doing good work. He took the prisoners out of the county jail and put them at work filling in the mud holes on the main streets. The prisoners don’t like the job much.
Elko Lodge No. 15, Knights of Pythias will observe Memorial Day according to services of that Order, next Saturday, May 30th. The program is as follows: At 10 o’clock a.m. Memorial Services will be held at Pythian Hall. At 1:00 p.m., the Lodge will meet and march in a body to the Odd Fellows Hall, and attend with that order in its ceremonies at the Hall and I.O.O.F. cemetery. After which they will immediately repair to the K. of P. cemetery and perform the K. of P. ceremonies there. Every grave on the hill will be decorated by Knights.
100 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1921: Dr. Hood has a smile that won’t come off and he explains it by saying that a big robust boy arrived at his home last Friday. This makes two boys in the family now and the Doctor says that both of them will be doctors.
May 20, 1921: Rev. Swander, who has been holding meetings at the school house at Deeth, arrived home this afternoon, and says thar he was compelled to close his meeting owing to the high water sweeping over the flat about the school house, making it impossible for the people to reach the building. He says the river is exceptionally high, way out of its banks everywhere. It is caused by the continuous rains which have been falling for the past week in the mountains drained by the Mary’s river.
75 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1946: A flour shortage is hitting the nation and is expected to get worse, according to Elko’s only baker and managers of grocery stores. Flour mills of seven companies have closed or will close soon because of wheat shortage. “The Home Bakery has enough flour for 30 days at the present rate of making but after that I’m not sure what I will do”, C.C. Armuth said today. Armuth stated his contract for flour has been cancelled. The Home Bakery serves most of the hotels in this city. “The bread quota has been cut 25 per cent,” according to Harry Pohlabel, local bread distributor. ”During the week of April 13 we used 20 to 21 cases of bread and now we are allowed 11 which is really a 50 per cent cut.”
May 20, 1946: Moitle the Toitle” was received at the Gordon Griswold home with open arms recently. The reason…she eats dandelions. “Moitle” was given to the Griswold children as a present. It is about one foot wide and one and one-half feet long, and evidently belonged to someone before Griswolds, according to Gordon Griswold, local sheep man. It has a hole drilled in its shell so it can be put on a leash. It is not advisable to get a turtle instead of a lawn mower, however, because “Moitle” doesn’t know the difference between a dandelion and a tulip, Griswold said.
May 21, 1946: Ely and Elko musicians will be participating in the first postwar musical here on Saturday evening. The combined Ely and Elko high school bands, assisted by members of the Elko grade school band will present a massed band concert in the high school auditorium. Admission is free to the pre-war style music festival, complete with 150 performers, including flag spinners, majorettes and all in full regalia.
50 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1971: Security National Bank took two victories and Chevron Stations one, Saturday as the Elko Men’s Softball League got under way for 1971. Security Bank opened the day’s play with a victory over Reardon Plumbing and came on in the final game to rip Sof-Spra. Chevron Stations defeated the Elko Merchants. In the day’s first game, Ernie Hall was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits, striking out three and walking one. Sperry Rueckert was the loser for Reardon’s Plumbing, allowing 10 hits. Fidel Vasquez had two home runs for SNB and Steve Jones and Jerry Sevens had two hits each. Don Hopkins had two hits for Reardon and Speedy Gonzales had a roundtripper. Rod Clifford was the winning pitcher for Chevron Stations and Bob Cress, with relief from Stu Riders, took the loss. Frank Pacini had three hits for Chevron and Brad Sheltrown had two. For the Merchants, John Goicoechea and Gardner had two hits each and Kevin Doxey had a homer. Gene Bartorelli was the winning pitcher in the night’s final game and Bing Massie, relieved by Ron Smith, took the loss. Rich Kendall had three hits for SNB and Harold Ridgway, Ted Burner and Dick Jennings had two hits each.
May 19, 1971: The annual Cooking School and Best Cook Round-up, sponsored by Nevada Power Company last Friday in the Frontier Lounge of the Commercial Hotel was attended by over 200 women. Contest winners in the Casserole Division were: first, Marian Goicoechea, representing Nevada Wool Growers Auxiliary; second, Marlene Drake, Elko 2nd Ward Relief Society; third, Vera Wilcox, Future Homemakers of America. Winners in the Pie Division were: Billie Blanchard, Beta Sigma Phi; second Judy Neff, Ruby Valley LDS Relief Society; third Pat McLelland, Ruby Valley Friendship Club. In the Cake Division winners were: Lois Enke, Elko Garden Club; second, Naomi Loncar, Naomi Circle of First Presbyterian Church; third, Paula Walther, Elko 20th Century Club.
May 21, 1971: Approximately one foot of snow fell in the Elko area last night to the dismay of local motorists, homeowners, and horticulturists. The heavy, wet snow caused limbs to break and branches to droop on many local trees and forced residents out early this morning in the cold weather to shovel walks and clean windshields.
25 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1996: Three-peat doesn’t seem an outlandish idea for the Spring Creek girls, who won their second straight state 1,600-meter relay. “I think we know we can do it with a lot of hard work,” said Dana Garcia, a junior who ran the anchor leg for the second straight year. The same four Spartans set a Nevada AA League record in winning the 1,600 relay at the prep track and field championships at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas. Dana Garcia and Lyndsi Marshall are juniors. Jennifer Barrett and leadoff runner Kasci Weeks are sophomore.
May 22, 1996: “The only thing that separates humans from the animals is their ability to accessorize,” or so goes the popular saying of old southern belles. But whoever wrote those words never met Lily Boyer’s geese. For “Loosey” and “Gussy” (pronounced “Goosey”), the two concrete geese that greet visitors at Boyer’s Cedar Street doorstep, are undoubtedly the best dressed yard adornments in town. Boyer admits that when she first began dressing her geese three years ago, some of her neighbors may have thought the retired school teacher had finally cracked from the stress of teaching first-graders for so many years. But she said now they look forward to looking out their windows and seeing what outfits the little statuettes are sporting. Gussy and Loosey have quite the wardrobe and it changes from week to week.