Rewrite: News from past issues

May 17, 1971: Security National Bank took two victories and Chevron Stations one, Saturday as the Elko Men’s Softball League got under way for 1971. Security Bank opened the day’s play with a victory over Reardon Plumbing and came on in the final game to rip Sof-Spra. Chevron Stations defeated the Elko Merchants. In the day’s first game, Ernie Hall was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits, striking out three and walking one. Sperry Rueckert was the loser for Reardon’s Plumbing, allowing 10 hits. Fidel Vasquez had two home runs for SNB and Steve Jones and Jerry Sevens had two hits each. Don Hopkins had two hits for Reardon and Speedy Gonzales had a roundtripper. Rod Clifford was the winning pitcher for Chevron Stations and Bob Cress, with relief from Stu Riders, took the loss. Frank Pacini had three hits for Chevron and Brad Sheltrown had two. For the Merchants, John Goicoechea and Gardner had two hits each and Kevin Doxey had a homer. Gene Bartorelli was the winning pitcher in the night’s final game and Bing Massie, relieved by Ron Smith, took the loss. Rich Kendall had three hits for SNB and Harold Ridgway, Ted Burner and Dick Jennings had two hits each.