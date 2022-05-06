Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

May 1, 1897: Jake Nelson of the Nevada Stables, has just received two new covered buggies and two new sets of harness. This addition to his establishment makes it possible for him to give his patrons first-class rigs. The stables are kept open at all hours of the day and night.

Garcia has received 6 new bicycles among the number being several ladies’ wheels. He can now supply the increased demand. In addition to these, he has a Texas wheel for new beginners. The handles of this spread out like a steer’s horns and when you go to fall, all you have to do is spread out on the handles and you will drop softly to the ground.

P.H. Cannon is in from Gold Creek, Nev., where the Gold Creek Mining Company is doing so much and says that work is progressing on a most extensive scale. At the big reservoir several hundred men are finding employment, and in a few weeks the washing of gravel will begin on a scale more extensive than has ever before been attempted in Nevada. Gold Creek, says Mr. Cannon, promises to develop into one of the most energetic camps that have risen in the West.

100 YEARS AGO

May 3, 1922: A deal that has been pending for some time was completed yesterday when the Homer Andrae Ranch at White Rock, consisting of 250 acres was sold by Andrae to Garat and Company for a large consideration. The Andrae ranch is one of the best in the Whiterock section and it is doubtful if there are any tracts of land in the county of the same size which are as intensively cultivated for hay. Years ago when the mining camps of Tuscarora, Edgemont and Mountain City were prosperous, the ranchers of the Whiterock section raised an excellent quality of grain in great quantity and always did its share towards furnishing a big grain crop every year. By the purchase, the Garat Company secures virtually all of the irrigated land in the vicinity of Whiterock. It was only about two months ago that the same purchasers took over the Winter Ranch holdings. Mr. Andrae retains his horses, a large number of them in the country north of Whiterock.

May 5, 1922: J.H. Detweiler, of Twin Falls, a member of the Contact townsite company, spent today in Elko. With the commencement of work on the Idaho Central railroad, the well-known county mining camp will come to the front in a hurry according to Mr. Detweiler.

75 YEARS AGO

May 2, 1947: R.A. Kinne, former city engineer of Elko, who has been working with the Newmont Exploration, Ltd., at Bullion, today confirmed the report reaching Elko yesterday that “conditions look good at Bullion.” He said the company’s tunnel has been driven into gossan at about 800 feet from where it was started. Present indications are that the development work will open up a valuable ore body. Values are in silver, copper, and lead. Kinne returned from Bullion yesterday. It is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Elko. Operations at the mine are under the direction of W.F. Jamieson. The Newmont Company is one of the largest in the world and began operations at Bullion one year ago yesterday. There are 10 men working at the mine at the present time. The camp is located 17 miles from Palisade, with a good road part of the way to that shipping point.

May 3, 1947: Police court was quiet Sunday for the first time since Justice of the Peace George Boucher took office in January. Usually, Boucher conducts court on Sunday to enable those included in the daily police line-up being held on minor charges to either begin serving their sentences or else pay their fines and go home. This week, however, he went fishing. Appearing this morning in the police line-up which extended over a two-day period were 11 men who had been picked up on drunk charges over the weekend.

May 7, 1947: Dr. A.U. Ricciardi, State public health dentist, has been in Elko for several weeks examining the teeth of grammar school children. Parents have been advised by the dentist of work needed to be done and a limited amount of dental work was done by Dr. Ricciardi on those cases requiring emergency attention. The dentist presented an instructive talk before the school children on care of the teeth.

50 YEARS AGO

May 1, 1972: A group of 86 Himalayan snow partridge were released this week near Harrison Pass in the Ruby Mountains according to Allen Flock, area manager stationed in Elko with the Nevada Fish and Game Department. The snow partridge, large cousins of the chukar partridge that have become a popular game bird in northern Nevada, were raised on a game farm at the Mason Valley Wildlife Management Area near Yerington and transported this week to Green Mountain Creek near Harrison Pass for release. Merlin McColm, game biologist with the fish and game department, noted 19 of the snow partridge were released in 1963 near Robinson Lake in the Rubies, but no authenticated sightings of survivors of that planting has been made since 1966. He noted the young adult birds released along Green Mountain Creek averaged from four to five pounds in weight and said full grown snow partridge attain weights as high as eight pounds.

May 2, 1972: Bids for the construction of twin tunnels for Interstate 80 through Carlin Canyon will be opened on July 20 in Carson City. The notice is an official call for bids on the tunnel project, which is estimated at a cost of $9.5 million. With the bid opening slated, work on the twin tunnels is expected to start some time during the coming summer, and highway officials have indicated the project will require about 1½ years for completion. The contract that is to be issued on the basis of the bids now being sought will be for boring and completing the tunnels, which will be 1,450 feet in length.

May 4, 1972: Lido Puccinelli and Harry Lipparelli, who operated the Club 449er for 26 years, recently closed the doors of the popular downtown Elko bar. The two natives of Elko formed a partnership to operate the 449er in 1946 after they returned here from U.S. Army service in World War II. They purchased the property formerly operated as Henry’s Café and Drake’s Grill from Mr. and Mrs. Louis Wintermantel. Puccinelli, operated the Club Elko here prior to entering the military service in 1942, At that time he sold the club to Bill Rahas. Lipparelli operated the Elko Newsstand from 1935 until 1944, when he entered the army and sold his business to Mr. and Mrs. Mel Lundberg

25 YEARS AGO

May 2, 1997: Elko Police Officers Rich Genseal and Aaron Hughes are back patrolling city streets from their bikes during warm weather. The officers said the bike patrol program is designed to ease the downtown traffic congestion problem, make it easier for the officers to negotiate the busy downtown streets and provide more visibility to the police. Elko Police Chief Bill Bogue said he has received positive responses to the bike patrol and hopes someday to expand them to residential areas.

