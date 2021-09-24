Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO September 19, 1896: Clover Valley: Seneca Weeks, Stevie Steele, Ida Curtis, Josephine Blume, Linnie Wood, Margaret Steele and Etta Tuttle went pinenut hunting this morning. They found the pinenuts pretty scarce.
Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters, was instituted in Tuscarora Wednesday evening, by Mrs. Lizzie A. Miller of Austin, Deputy Supreme Chief, assisted by officers and members of Ruby Temple No. 6, of Elko. Great preparations had been made for the event, and four carriage-loads of Sisters went from Elko to assist in the work. The party left Elko between six and seven o’clock Tuesday morning, reaching Reed’s Station about noon, where an excellent chicken dinner was found waiting. It was one of those dinners Mrs. Reed is famed for, and was heartily enjoyed by the hungry crowd. Reaching Tuscarora shorty before five p.m., they were met by a committee of Knights and ladies, and were soon stowed away in the Cottage Hotel, Mrs. Dan Cell having thrown open the entire building for their special use. Wednesday was spent in instituting the new Temple. After the completion of the installation ceremonies in the evening an adjournment was had to Plunkett’s Hall, where dancing was kept up until four o’clock Thursday morning. At midnight a fine supper was set at the Cottage Hotel, free of expense to members. In fact, everything was free to the ladies from Elko, who, one and all, have nothing but the warmest words of praise for Tuscarora people.
100 YEARS AGO September 19, 1921: If Little Cupid were onto his job he would stage a county fair and rodeo here oftener than once a year as the records of the county clerk show that during the fair last week six marriage licenses were issued and six couples made happy. They were Richard C. Rawse and Vera Spray of Montello; Albert E. Nelson and Lyla Daniels of Elko; Frank Gore of Wendover and Florence Walker of Los Angeles; Wm. R. Rand and Ella Hildebrand of Elko; Lloyd Wyatt and Estella Wines of Ruby Valley; Sidney Belmont and Hansena Petersen of Tuscarora.
September 23, 1921: Fair week not only increased business for the legitimate Elko business men but made a market for the illegal traffic in whiskey, and among the many tales brought to this office is the following: A certain man went to one of the Idaho towns across the state line and brought back with him a load of bottled good or bonded whiskey. He came into town between the light of two days, and a few days later was showing his friends a roll of bills big enough to choke a cow, which he claimed contained a thousand dollars. “It’s a cinch,” he is said to have declared, “And like taking the bottle from a baby. Everybody wanted something to drink and when they found that I had good stuff I was flooded with orders. Was I afraid of getting arrested? You make me laugh!”
75 YEARS AGO September 19, 1946: The first snow of the 1946-47 winter season lay on the mountains above Wells when the clouds lifted, Tuesday morning. Cold nights and a heavy overcast brought only traces of rain in Wells but drove Wells thermometers down to 16 degrees Monday night, according to government tested thermometers at the office of the Wells Power Company. That finished what little remained of both vegetable and flower gardens.
September 20, 1946: Announcement was made today of the purchase of the Shell service station at Fifth and Idaho streets by F.W. “Doby” Fields and Merle Guldager. The purchase was made from John Martin, former owner, with the new management taking charge today.
September 23, 1946: George Boucher, Jr., was elected president of the St. Paul’s Fellowship when that group met in Leonard Hall Wednesday evening. Danny Evans, president for one term, presided at the session and Father Nelson Brockman led the group in prayer. Others elected were Mark Scott, Vice-president, Jack Carter, secretary-treasurer, Don Peterson and Tommy Smales, members of the executive board. Plans were discussed for a dance to be held at the Carter hotel on October 31st.
September 24, 1946: Miss Rae Scott has accepted the position of home demonstration agent of Elko county, following the resignation of Mrs. Delphina Lopez. Mrs. Lopez will remain on the job for the next two weeks. Miss Scott is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Scott of Elko. She is a graduate of the Utah State College in home economics. Following her graduation, she taught at Wells and was recently released from the WAVES. She was an outstanding 4-H club member in Elko county.
50 YEARS AGO September 20, 1971: Members of the Elko Jaycees yesterday applied a new coat of whitewash to the “E” overlooking the city from a hill to the southeast. Fred Beitia, Jr. served as chairman for the event, which has been undertaken as an annual Jaycees project. The big letter is formed with large rocks that wee laid out in the proper pattern a number of years ago, and the whitewash is applied to brighten up the surface of the rocks. Jaycees who participated I the application of 15 sacks of lime diluted in about 400 gallons of water (along with about 50 pounds of rock salt) included Doc Glenn, Norm Hines, Gary Small, Ivan White, Bob Buzzetti and Bill Moell, Jr. Materials for the annual painting ae donated by the Elko Daily Free Press. Moell, who is president of the Elko club, said vandals had been at work at the site and had rolled a number of the rocks down the steep hill and had stolen the wire used by the Jaycees for illuminating the “E” for special occasions.
September 23, 1971: Members of the Elko County Planning Commission las night granted a variance to Bob Fry of Reno for the construction of a recreation complex at Wildhorse Reservoir in norther Elko County. Granting of the variance came after Fry presented plans for facilities to include a bar, restaurant, grocery, swimming pool, roping arena, 40 motel units, 100-space trailer park and landing strip. The development is planned to stat immediately on a 120-tract of ground leased from Archie Corbari. The development will be situated near the southern end of Wildhorse Reservoir, approximately where the new highway departs from the old highway alignment.
September 24, 1971: Elko High School senior trumpeter Gale Burr received word this week of his appointment to the McDonald All-American High School Band. Gale will fly to New York in November for rehearsals with the band and to perform in the Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade. In December he will fly to Pasadena to perform in the Tournament of Rose Parade. By being chosen as a member of the band, Gale will join 100 other top bandsmen from every state of the union.
25 YEARS AGO September 19, 1996: Former President George Bush arrived in Elko this morning and surprised Spring Creek High School students by stopping at the school to say a few words after seeing their welcoming banner while on his way to Red’s Ranch in Lamoille. “Five hundred sets of eyes eagerly scanned the Lamoille Highway at 8:15 a.m. in hopes of seeing past President George Bush’s motorcade,” reported Kathi Buzzetti, editor of the high school’s newspaper. She said the student body and faculty lined the highway in front of the campus holding the banner “in hopes of enticing him to stop.” Their initiative paid off and Bush’s motorcade turned into the parking lot and Bush spoke to the students, Buzzetti said. The former president and his entourage were flying later in the morning by helicopter from Red’s Ranch to Barrick’s property north of Carlin.
September 23, 1996: Maggie Creek Ranch has been honored by the Oregon-California Trails Association for allowing OCTA members access to the land to locate and mark pioneer trails on ranch property. The national honor was presented by OCTA President Jackie Lewin to Bill Searle of Maggie Creek Ranch. Remnants of three trails can be found on the ranch – the California Trail, the Hastings Cutoff and the Greenhorn Cutoff said Paul Sawyer of Elko, an OCTA member. Maggie Creek Ranch also gave OCTA permission to erect a kiosk at the Interstate 80 interchange at Hunter to point out the Hastings Cutoff to travelers.
September 25, 1996: The Elko County School District last night presented a certificate of commendation to teacher Aitor Leniz for being the district’s nominee for this year’s Sallie Mae First Class Teacher Award. The program is sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators. Superintendent Marcia Bandera said Leniz, a sixth-grade teacher at Carlin Combined School, was chosen for his excellence and performance in teaching. Leniz said the most rewarding thing about his profession is ”seeing the kids actually learning – finally seeing that light turn on and you know they’ve got it.”