Rewrite: News from past issues

Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters, was instituted in Tuscarora Wednesday evening, by Mrs. Lizzie A. Miller of Austin, Deputy Supreme Chief, assisted by officers and members of Ruby Temple No. 6, of Elko. Great preparations had been made for the event, and four carriage-loads of Sisters went from Elko to assist in the work. The party left Elko between six and seven o’clock Tuesday morning, reaching Reed’s Station about noon, where an excellent chicken dinner was found waiting. It was one of those dinners Mrs. Reed is famed for, and was heartily enjoyed by the hungry crowd. Reaching Tuscarora shorty before five p.m., they were met by a committee of Knights and ladies, and were soon stowed away in the Cottage Hotel, Mrs. Dan Cell having thrown open the entire building for their special use. Wednesday was spent in instituting the new Temple. After the completion of the installation ceremonies in the evening an adjournment was had to Plunkett’s Hall, where dancing was kept up until four o’clock Thursday morning. At midnight a fine supper was set at the Cottage Hotel, free of expense to members. In fact, everything was free to the ladies from Elko, who, one and all, have nothing but the warmest words of praise for Tuscarora people.