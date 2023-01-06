Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 1, 1898: Tuesday afternoon a coal car in the middle of a freight train, jumped the track in Osino canyon and piled up a lot of other cars. No one was hurt and the track was cleared at 11 o’clock the same night. The east-bound passenger train was held here several hours.

Following is the report of the Elko county High School for the month of December, 1897: Number enrolled during year … 44; Number enrolled during month … 41; Number of boys enrolled … 7; Number of girls enrolled … 34; Total enrollment … 41; Total enrollment from outside Elko … 11; Total enrollment from Elko … 30; Average daily attendance … 38; Per cent of punctuality … 97. A.E. Kaye, Principal

100 YEARS AGO

-UNAVAILABLE-

75 YEARS AGO

January 2, 1948: Helen Kurtz and Kay Riley, who formerly operated a large restaurant in Los Angeles, and who have been here for the past six months looking for a location, have purchased the Blue Jay Café and have assumed active management.

January 5, 1948: The Eastern Nevada conference basketball season gets underway this week with a full schedule of games. Of particular interest to local fans will be the clash between the Elko Indians and the Carlin Railroaders in Carlin Friday night. The Railroaders, with four regulars back from last year’s squad, which was the runner-up in the State B tournament, are the pre-season favorites in the B division. The local squad has been enjoying a long Christmas vacation having had only two practice sessions in which games were played with the alumni.

January 6, 1948: WELLS – Married Saturday evening, were Miss Shirley Supp and Robert Merlin Higley. Bishop Lee Bunnell of the Wells Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints performed the wedding ceremony. Miss Patsy Toombs and Mike Murphy attended the couple during the ceremony. Both the newlyweds are graduates of Wells schools. Mrs. Higley has been attending school in Los Angeles. Mr. Higley is employed by the Standard Oil company in Wells, where the newlyweds will make their home.

January 7, 1948: Streams throughout Elko county were planted with 761,835 fish from the state fish hatchery at Ruby Valley during 1947, Nevada Fish and Game Commissioner H.M. Gallagher revealed today. The total weight of the fish came to 8,426 pounds, meaning that the average length of the fish planted came to between six and eight inches, which means larger sized fish will be taken in the majority of streams, he said. Dr. Gallagher explained that larger fish were planted from the hatchery this year because it has been proved that they have a better chance of survival than fingerlings. In addition to the 761,835 fish planted in county streams, 100,000 rainbow trout from the federal hatchery at Hagerman, Idaho were planted in the Jarbidge mountains.

50 YEARS AGO

January 2, 1973: Construction of the outside of the Elko Community College’s first building is near completion and interior work is scheduled to begin today. The instructional building, located on Elm Street near the National Guard Amory, will be ready for occupancy by late spring, according to D. Elmer Kuntz, executive vice president at the college.

January 4, 1973: Cloud 9 and Carlin Cortez picked up wins last night in City Basketball League action at the junior high school gym. Cloud 9 edged past LDS, 71-66; and Cortez downed Dale White Toyota, 71-53. Steve Jones led Cloud 9 scoring 34 points, Dee Pruitt added 18 and Joe Allred had 17. For LDS, Wally Walstrom had 15 points, Paul Anderson and Rance Rollins, 12 each and Don Morris, 10. In the second game, Howard Wright had 28 for Cortez and Lee Bitton had 19. For Dale White, Speedy Gonzales had 18 and Jim Dodson had 10.

January 5, 1973: Ruby Mountain Chapter of Future Farmers of America recently announced the chapter Sweetheart, the outstanding chapter members and the winners of the big buck contest. Sharla Hennigan, a junior, was chosen Sweetheart. First runnerup is Beth Sauder, a senior; and second runnerup is Joan Dunn, a junior. Outstanding FFA members were chosen on their FFA projects, school activities, and what they have done for the chapter. They are, Charlotte Billings, senior; Brian Green, junior; Pete Mori, sophomore; and Rick Williams, freshman. Winners of the big buck contest were selected in two classes – typical and non-typical and were judged according to the Boone and Crockett rating system. Typical class winner was Tony Tognini and non-typical, Perry Bottari.

25 YEARS AGO

January 2, 1998: Revelers at the Northeastern Nevada Museum’s annual New Year’s party celebrated the arrival of midnight three hours early Wednesday, at midnight New York time. They were serenaded by the Silver Stage Players and saxophonist Jason Polise. A replica of the Statue of Liberty, a ball drop and a painted mural of the New York skyline helped depict the atmosphere of the Big Apple. Father Time made his appearance just before 9 p.m., followed by the New Year’s baby. About 50 people attended the event.

January 4,1998: Elko High School boys’ basketball team went one step further this year in the Bishop, Calif. Tournament. Elko defeated the host school 70-61, in the championship game. Sean Cannon led Elko for the second consecutive night with 17 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He netted 11 of his 17 points in the second quarter and also dished out four assists. Sean Paul added 12. Point guard Tim Gilligan was also selected to the all-tournament team. Travis Short grabbed nine rebounds and Mark Rossolo seven for Elko as the Indians shot 44 percent from the field.