Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGOJuly 17, 1897: Elmore is putting on another story over Hi Loy’s old brick store.

The Nevada Business College will be open for students on the 1st of November and promises to be an important addition to the educational facilities of Elko and Eastern Nevada. Prof. C.F. Nesse, the Principal of this new institution, has had years of experience in this line, and is bound to make a success. The opening of this college in Elko will afford our young people a chance to secure a first-class business education without going away from home.

100 YEARS AGOJuly 19, 1922: Through the solicitation of the Volunteers of America a local committee appointed here last week to take charge of the Tag Day for needy children was most successful in raising a goodly sum for the unfortunates. Youthful tag salesmen solicited among the townspeople and added $138.55 to the coffers of this organization in their relief work. Fifteen children acted as collectors to whom five prizes have been awarded for the large amounts received. Thora Knudsen was the winner of the first prize, a Brownie camera donated by the Dupont Pharmacy. Alger Jacobs was second and Stephen Comish was third. Hannah Morse and Nellie McDermott were fourth and fifth prize winners, the other children being made happy with passes to the Bradley theatre.

July 21, 1922: J.J. Hohman, an easterner who is interested in the development of railroad possibilities between Rogerson, Idaho and Wells, Nevada, was a recent visitor to Contact, the coming copper camp of Elko county. “Contact is indescribably wonderful”, said Hohman, “and it is absolutely a vast labyrinth of copper ore; it is the most marvelous mining section I have ever seen. Do not worry about the railroad; it is going to be built.”

July 22, 1922: Yesterday afternoon the second shipment of cookies to go from Elko to the Letterman General hospital, for the disabled service men under treatment there, was made by the members of the Homemakers club of this city. Fifteen of the ladies contributed of their time and their larders and fifteen gallons of the delectable dainties were carefully packed and forwarded to the soldier boys to gladden their palates while they are forced to remain on the sick list. A shipment was made on the third of the month by the ladies of the Twentieth Century club.

75 YEARS AGOJuly 17, 1947: Thirty-seven loads of junk have been removed from the City of Elko by the Jaycees, who are conducting “City Pride Week”. Mayor David Dotta has been free in his praise of the club members who are doing such a good job in cooperating with the project. Residents of the city are urged to clean out their garages, back yards, alleys, etc. and to put the junk in boxes on the curb. The workers will see that the junk is taken to the city dumps. Four trucks have been busy on this Jaycee project. Two or three men accompany each truck and they have been patrolling the city to see that a good clean-up job is done.

July 21, 1947: Camping for Troop No. 6 and Brownie Troop 15, under the direction of the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Victory and members of the Troop Committee, will open Sunday afternoon at the Boy Scout Camp Lamoille. Those attending the camp will be Sisters Mary Regina, Rosario, Eloise, Elearnor Marie, Josephine and Mary Lawrence, as well as the Mesdames Charles Armuth and Oliver Tremewan. Senior Scouts to attend are Marian Piccinnini and Rene O’Doan of Carlin, Brownies; Merna and Raen Mack, Kathryn Moore, Eunice White, Lupe Carrillo, Mary Sue Armuth, Diann, Louise and Dolores Tremewan, Intermediate Scouts; Joann Paoli, Sara Rose Tremewan, Margie Lou McCoughey, Marsha O’Carroll, Barbara Williams, Margie Gale Landon, Janet Wiggins, Margaret Armuth, Donna O’Leary, Eloise Herrera, all of Elko and Joan Eyre of Winnemucca.

50 YEARS AGOJuly 18, 1972: Motorists on the major highways in Elko County are being interviewed daily by a special Nevada Highway Department team, which is gathering data on tourist stops and expenditures in the area. The seven-man team worked last week in the Carlin area, and yesterday interviewed random samplings of motorists flagged down at a station immediately west of Elko on U.S. Highway 40. The two-minute interview of each motorist stopped at the station seeks information regarding the motorist’s residence; the purpose, origin and destination of his current trip; the type of vehicle and number of passengers in the vehicle; and the stops, length of stay and amount of expenditures in the immediate area. Jeff Husband, supervisor of the team, said the team typically interviews approximately 800 motorists during an eight-hour shift. He explained the data gained from the interviews will be used in various highway department planning projects particularly with regard to freeway development.

July 22, 1972: The Elko County Little League Tournament Team will open post season action tonight in Ely, when the Elkoans take on White Pine in an area playoff game. The winner of tonight’s game will qualify for the tournament in Carson City next week. John Cason is the manager, Kent Monson is the coach and the team members are Craig Churchfield, Henry Lee, Bob George, Tony Reyes, Lee Gregory, Johnnie Carson, Danny Sheen, Phil Gielow, Terry Borden, Matt Diaz, Steve Thompson, Chris Hammond, Jim Muth and Ray Bongiovanni.

25 YEARS AGOJuly 17, 1997: Jack Wanamaker, primary benefactor of the new Northeastern Nevada Museum addition, turned the first shovel of dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wanamaker Wildlife Wing. The addition will house Wanamaker’s collection of 200 exotic animal mounts. Assisting in the ceremony were Mae Steninger, Northeastern Nevada Historical Society treasurer; Charles Harper, Historical Society board member and clerk of the works; R.E. Burns Jr, Historical Society vice president; Abe Hillo, general manager of Wanamaker Rents; and Morris F. Gallagher, Historical Society president.

July 18, 1997: The Elko swim team brought home numerous medals, plaques and awards at the Idaho State Championships last weekend. The team has come a long way since Sid Miller, winner of the Phillips 66 Service Award in the Snake River Region, has contributed her time for 11 years. The award goes to the person who has given the most of his or her time to the regional events and the person’s respective team. Miller said there weren’t as many kids involved when she first started. “At that time, we had maybe 20 kids and one coach. Now, we have up to 100 kids and four coaches.” Miller was not the only member of the Elko swim team to bring home an award. Her son, Simon Miller, and Kate Garrison qualified for the zone meet in Sacramento in August. Nine Elko swimmers reached the final heat in at least one event, including Syndney Osmun, Bart Steninger, Evan Miller, Aaron James and Meadow Stahl.

July 22, 1997: Elko’s Aaron Briggs was named defensive MVP in the annual Sertoma Football Game, which was held June 20 in Sparks. Briggs was the starting strong safety for the East all-star team in its 23-20 overtime victory. He had an important tackle in the first overtime to stop a second-down sweep and made a tackle for a 20-yard loss in the third overtime to set up the win. Briggs graduated last month from Elko High School.