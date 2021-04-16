Rewrite: News from past issues

April 13, 1921: With the death of Ms. Ellen T. McDermott last night another pioneer woman of Elko county passed from the ranks of the rapidly dwindling pioneers of this county. She was a pioneer of the Lamoille valley, coming to Elko County with her husband and family in 1889, and residing there until five years ago when she moved to Elko. She was born in Ireland and early in life came to America, first settling in New York. There she was married to P.H. McDermott. Seven children were born of this union, five of whom are still living, A.J. McDermott, of Deeth; Oswald, Ed. and Bart McDermott and Mrs. H.T. Crane of Elko. The funeral will be held tomorrow from the Catholic church and the loved form of this very estimable woman will be laid to rest by the side of her husband who is waiting for her on the other side of the great unknown.