125 YEARS AGO

May 21, 1898: Sam Doughty, Will Weathers and several other young men of Starr Valley were in town Tuesday for the purpose of enlisting.

The pupils of the high school were given vacation Wednesday and Thursday afternoons to allow them to see the troops go by on their way to Manilla. Giving the students a vacation on this occasion was the right thing to do.

The attention of all Knights of Pythias is called to the fact that Elko Lodge No. 15 will observe Decoration Day – Monday, May 30th, 1898 – in an appropriate manner, and that every member of the order in this section is expected, and earnestly requested, to be on hand to lend aid to the proper observation of the beautiful ceremonies.

Married – At the White Sulphur Springs, Elko, Nevada, May 18th, 1898, Mr. John J. Garrecht to Miss Mary Nulty, both of Elko. The interesting ceremony was performed at 7 o’clock Wednesday evening in the presence of relatives and friends of the happy pair, after which congratulations were in order. The young couple are well and favorable known in Eastern Nevada and have the best wishes of all for their future happiness and prosperity. The FREE PRESS joins in drinking to their happiness. May their married life be full of joy.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

May 21, 1948: The Mountain City chamber of commerce was reorganized recently at a meeting of 73 livestock, mining, and commercial men of the Mountain City area. The meeting evidenced great interest in the problems of the Mountain City area which was defined as the district from North Fork to Owyhee, including Rowland and Charleston. Officers were elected for the organization as follows: Board of Directors, Hugh Bieroth, B.G. Courtright, Ray Rizzi, Riley Chambers, and Ned Bell; Chairman Walter Tate; Secretary-Treasurer C.C. Read. The meeting discussed possible actions to be taken to obtain the completion of the Elko-Owyhee highway and further expansion of the Idaho Power rural electrification program.

May 25, 1948: Graduation of more than 65 seniors at Elko County High School commencement exercises next Wednesday will cap the flurry of last-week activities on the hill. Included among these activities are the inevitable final examinations, an Award Assembly, a Home Economics and Industrial Arts Exhibit. In addition to two important banquets, Baccalaureate Services will be held for seniors on Sunday. Reverend James Baird will deliver the Baccalaureate address at the Sunday service and President J.H. Gennette, President of the Board of Education will present the graduating seniors with their diplomas on Wednesday. Other speakers during the graduation ceremony will include Principal Neil R. Jones, Chris Hernandez, President of the Senior Class, and Cecilia Maretoli and Daniel Evans, valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.

May 27, 1948: The junior altar boys of Sf. Joseph’s church enjoyed a game of hardball and a wiener roast at the local park Thursday afternoon. A large decorated cake honoring the servers was sent by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Armuth. Donald Thorpe, winner in the contest for “Correct and Frequent Serving,” was awarded an athlete’s medal on a heavy chain. Boys enjoying the afternoon were Gary Sheerin, Donald Thorpe, Charles Armuth, Ralph Paoli, Billy Campbell, Jackie Wood. John Aldaya, John Martin, Frank and Raul Hernandez, Tommy Brehe, and Michael DeGroat.

50 YEARS AGO

May 23, 1973: Saturday will be observed as Poppy Day in Elko with members of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteers offering the bright red flowers to residents on a voluntary donation basis. A spokesman for the American Legion Auxiliary noted that by taking one of the flowers and contributing to the program, Elkoans will be paying tribute to Americas’ dead servicemen and assisting the disabled of this country’s past wars. The spokesman urged all Elkoans to support the program and wear a poppy on Saturday.

May 24, 1973: Thirty-eight members from the men’s and women’s golf associations made up the 19 teams participating in the “Beat The Presidents” scotch ball tournament at Ruby View Golf Course last Sunday. No team succeeded in besting the presidents’ (John and Hazel Madden) low gross of 90. Mike and Pat Marfisi shot second low gross with a 93. Low net winners were Bert and Anna Jones with a score of 69, second low net went to Arnie Purhonen and Nola Woods who netted a 75. A special award went to Leonard Holley and Keenie Pratt as Best Owl Shooters, their fairway shots violently disturbed a family of owls nesting in a pine tree adjacent to the fairway on No. 5.

May 26, 1973: Upcoming graduates of Mrs. Conrad Breitenstein’s modeling class are Kelly Wignall, Joan Herr, Terri Sheen, Debra Braithwaite, Rosemary Stowell and Joann Gilliam. Mrs. Breitenstein teaches a class in modeling Thursday nights in the Oreana Room of the Ranchinn. Students in the class show fashions from participating local stores, in informal modeling, at weekly fashion shows.

25 YEARS AGO

May 22, 1998: Katie Robertson was crowned the 1998 Elko High School Rodeo Queen and Alicia Manning and Andrea Allen were crowned first and second runners-up. Robertson also took home awards for speech, modeling, personality and appearance. Allen won the award for horsemanship. Other winners included Veronica Martinez and Sarah Hockett, tying for highest test score; Martinez for impromptu speech; and Hockett for Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic. The rodeo queen and contestants will ride in the Elko High School Rodeo grand entry next weekend at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

May 23, 1998: Local students traveled to the campus of Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village last weekend to receive their hard-earned degrees. Sierra Nevada College, a private four-year institution, offers classes toward a bachelor’s degree in humanities and elementary and secondary teaching certificates. Suzy Palacio, Laura Smith, Carol Denham, Lynette Remington, Theresa Nutting, Tomi Pingree, Jim Nisbet, Michelle Montgomery, Andi Crouch, Mitch Parrish, Kirk Goodrich and Mary Besse received bachelor’s degrees in humanities. Besse, Goodrich, Palacio, Wendy Boge and Bob Kastelic also received their elementary teaching certification. Jennifer Armstrong-Nelson, Valerie Byrnes, Laura Cromie, Shellie Griggs, Kathy Kuretich, Fritche Lage, Gary Landa, Shannon Lee, Kathleen Reer, Lela Rinas and Lynette Sloan also received elementary teaching certification during the1997-98 school year. This fall, Sierra Nevada College will become the first institution to offer classes toward secondary teaching certification in Elko.