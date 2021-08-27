Rewrite: News from past issues

August 22, 1921: The plan to make beautiful Lamoille Canyon a National Park may become a realization if the indications can be relied upon. For years the boosters of this county have urged and worked to interest the government in setting aside the Lamoille Canyon for the public, and to build a road from its mouth to the very source, opening up one of the most scenic canyons to be seen in the west.

August 24, 1921: Mother Nature evidently looked a long ways ahead when she located the hot springs on the side of the river just east of Elko, and made provisions for providing the tourists with all the comforts of home at the free camping grounds. There is cold water, pure and sparkling, from the wells which tap the underground flow. There are a number of bubbling pools of boiling hot water. The whole surface is covered with a matt of green grass, and through the co-operation of the city in building sheltering houses, the Elko tourist camp ground is gaining the reputation of being a most convenient and comfortable camp site. The hot water has a temperature far above the boiling point, and the camper has only to fill his coffee pot with the hot water, set the pot in the pool for a few minutes and he has a fine cup of coffee. He has only to drop his eggs into one of the pools and in five minutes the eggs are ready for the table. To boil potatoes they are simply dropped into the pool. They say there is a peculiar flavor imparted to the potatoes that make them delicious. One of the conveniences that takes the eye of the women tourists is the facilities for washing, and the wire fence surrounding the pasture on the east, is the family clothesline, and the evening breezes gently flap the garments to and fro, drying them out by the time the morning sun peeks above the top of the mountains.