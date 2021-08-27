Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1896: Gay Dawley was in from Ruby Valley Monday. He reports the gate business as being very good, considering the times.
Persons having gardens should look out for a cow with the crumpled horn, that opens the gates with ropes all torn, and knocks the stuffin’ out of well-kept lawns.
The Depot Hotel has been completely renovated, and is meeting with marked success. Everything connected with the house is first-class, and the prices have been made to conform to the times.
100 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1921: The plan to make beautiful Lamoille Canyon a National Park may become a realization if the indications can be relied upon. For years the boosters of this county have urged and worked to interest the government in setting aside the Lamoille Canyon for the public, and to build a road from its mouth to the very source, opening up one of the most scenic canyons to be seen in the west.
August 24, 1921: Mother Nature evidently looked a long ways ahead when she located the hot springs on the side of the river just east of Elko, and made provisions for providing the tourists with all the comforts of home at the free camping grounds. There is cold water, pure and sparkling, from the wells which tap the underground flow. There are a number of bubbling pools of boiling hot water. The whole surface is covered with a matt of green grass, and through the co-operation of the city in building sheltering houses, the Elko tourist camp ground is gaining the reputation of being a most convenient and comfortable camp site. The hot water has a temperature far above the boiling point, and the camper has only to fill his coffee pot with the hot water, set the pot in the pool for a few minutes and he has a fine cup of coffee. He has only to drop his eggs into one of the pools and in five minutes the eggs are ready for the table. To boil potatoes they are simply dropped into the pool. They say there is a peculiar flavor imparted to the potatoes that make them delicious. One of the conveniences that takes the eye of the women tourists is the facilities for washing, and the wire fence surrounding the pasture on the east, is the family clothesline, and the evening breezes gently flap the garments to and fro, drying them out by the time the morning sun peeks above the top of the mountains.
75 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1946: The Grammar School will open September 3, building No. 1 at 8:30 a.m. and building No. 2 at 1:00 p.m. Many changed have been made in the faculty. Five of the seven vacancies have been filled by the board. Mrs. Yale Williams has accepted appointment as second grade teacher, Mrs. Mildred Glaser as fifth grade teacher and Mr. Ruth Doan Roseberry as language teacher in the departmental grades. Three people never previously employed by the board will join the staff this year. Miss Mary Weeks, formerly of the local high school faculty, will have the science room in the departmental grades. Miss Winnette Meyers will teach a fourth grade. R.J. Zander of Chicago has accepted the music vacancy by the resignation of Mr. Tellaisha. Mr. Zander is a graduate of Northwestern University. He is a young man with experience in his chosen field. Mr. Zander majored in music and has a minor in mathematics. Superintendent C.M. Luce, who just returned from Chicago where he visited with Zander, had this to say: “Mr. Zander is a most personable young man and if I know Elko students and the people of Elko, Mr. Zander will be a prime favorite. For years I have had a dream of extensive music organization in our schools from primary through high school – the entire system working as a unit to accomplish real results. This cannot be done without 100 percent cooperation between the grammar and high school. With rare exception this happy state has never been attained.
August 27, 1946: The Commercial hotel lounge show will be offered for the benefit of the children at the high school auditorium Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Clayton Kirkham, manager of The Lounge, announced today. All children from 10 to 16 years of age, inclusive, are invited to be guests of the hotel for the performance.
50 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1971: An Open Retriever Trial will be held in Elko beginning Friday and running through Sunday at the McKinley Ranch, west of Elko. The event is American Chesapeake Club sponsored and is open to all retriever breeds and Irish Water Spaniels. The Stockmen’s Motor Hotel will serve as field trial headquarters. Dr. John Martin is chairman of the field trial committee, which is composed of Louis Uriarte, John Lundy, Paul Kimball, Mrs. Walter Heller and Dan Bilbao Jr. Uriarte will be the field trial marshal and Kimball will be the chief steward. The official guns will be Dan Bilbao, Dan Bilbao, Jr. and Tom Meranda. Pheasants and ducks will be used in all stakes and standard AKC rosettes will be awarded to all placed dogs in each stake.
August 28, 1971: The traditional kickoff for the fair will be the Pep Rally Monday night at the city softball park. The rally will feature a steak dinner, a variety of professional entertainment and the crowning of the new Miss Elko County. Co-masters of ceremony will be Phil Cole and Fred Faupel. The entertainment will be provided by the Matys Brothers and Garn Littledyke. Following the rally a “grass” dance will be held. Beer will be served by the Elko Jaycees and music will be provide by a rock band, courtesy of the Sandpiper.
25 YEARS AGO
August 24, 1996: Thanks to the information highway, students of the future may someday be able to earn their degrees without ever setting foot in a college lecture hall. Taking college courses via home computer is nothing new, but a new program called Western Governor’s University (WGU) will put a network of selected courses and programs from colleges and universities in 13 western states on the Internet. The University and Community College System of Nevada Board of Regents at their recent meeting in Elko appointed UCSSN Chancellor Richard Jarvis to work with Gov. Bob Miller and his staff in planning WGU.
August 28, 1996: Elko Tennis Pro Kurt Taylor helped demonstrate the correct techniques to youngsters aged 4 - 11 at the Little Tennis Tournament at the Elko City Park tennis courts on Saturday. Prizes were awarded to the 14 participants based on achievement in the tournament and completion of the Little Tennis Program. The participants completed individual skills in hangman, tetherball, cable, serving over a Little Tennis net and serving into standing nets.