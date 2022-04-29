Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

April 24, 1897: The sheep shearers have commenced work on the flocks of Ford and Wheeler, below the bridge. They will shear 30,000 head.

Electric lights are to be put in the Presbyterian church.

Tuscarora: While out hunting ducks and salmon a couple of our young men attempted to cross the river which is very high. The buggy was upset, and they were thrown out, losing gun, boots, overcoats, etc. The horse came near drowning, and the boys had to walk to town without boots. The salmon have not put in appearance yet, but we are watching closely for them. Whoever has not had the pleasure of spearing an 8 or 10 lb. one, has missed a great deal of sport.

100 YEARS AGO

April 24, 1922: Al Rosenquist, formerly with the Elko Cleaning and Dyeing works, and Charles Randall, formerly with the Mason Products company, have formed a partnership and will conduct a new establishment under the name of the City Dyeing and Cleaning company at Fourth and Idaho streets.

April 26, 1922: The two rival teams of local Nimrods will have to keep a sharp look out Sunday afternoon when they start out for the annual “Magpie” shoot which has been scheduled for the local sportsmen, for not only have the magpies come under the ban of the club officials, but other winged creatures have been included as well as the lowly ground squirrel. The following schedule of points has been decided as equable for the hunters of both teams, and total points will be scored on this schedule: Squirrels, one point; magpies, ten points; hawks, twenty-five points; crows, fifty points. Nothing was said as to how many points they would credit for “old crow.”

75 YEARS AGO

April 26, 1947: Newton H. Crumley, Elko rancher and hotel owner, has been appointed Commander of the Nevada wing of the Air Force Association, it was disclosed today. The appointment was made in Washington by Gen. James H. Doolittle, wartime commander of the Eighth Air Force. Crumley served in the AAF during the war, retiring from active duty with the rank of colonel.

April 28, 1947: Children of St. Joseph’s Church will receive their First Holy Communion tomorrow at the 8 o’clock Mass with the Very Rev. Peter T. Fisher officiating. Children receiving First Holy Communion are: John Aldaya, Mary Sue Armuth, Barbara Brust, Martin Capriola, Guadalupe Carrillo, Albert Garamendi, Alfred Gonzales, Barbara Landa, Harry Lipparelli, Kathryn Moore, William Frank O’Malia, Dolores Tremewan, Eunice White, Jackie Woods, John Ynchausti. Altar boys serving the Mass are Charles Armuth, Ronald Thorpe, Ralph Paoli, and Gary Sheerin. A breakfast will be served to the children in St. Joseph’s Hall by their mothers.

50 YEARS AGO

April 24, 1972: Robert (Speed) Urrizaga, who has operated a Phillips 66 Service Station in Elko since 1966, has taken over a lease of the Parkside Mobil Service from Joe and John Urriola, owners. Urrizaga earlier this month succeeded Fred Worline as lessee of the Parkside station. Urrizaga said he will continue to operate his Phillips 66 station at 12th and Idaho and Leon Draper, who was employed at Parkside when that station was leased by Bob Draper, will serve as manager of the Mobil station.

April 25, 1972: Three members of the Ruby Mountain Chapter of Future Farmers of America traveled to Oklahoma City this week to compete in the 21st National Land and Pasture Judging contest. Taking part in the competition are John Carpenter, Bob Heguy, and Charles Williams who last year won the state judging contest. Traveling with the team is Leland Campsey, range specialist for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, who has been instrumental in initiating the soil and range judging program in Elko County over the past four years.

April 26, 1972: Trustees of the Elko County School District last night voted not to rebuild the old auditorium on the Elko High School campus, which was destroyed by fire last October. The trustees authorized Superintendent Robert Zander to investigate the possibilities – both legally and financially – of the district, in conjunction with other civic groups, building a civic auditorium in the city. Zander had recommended the board not rebuild the old structure and also recommended that the seats in the auditorium be repaired and put in the auditorium at Wells.

April 28, 1972: Today is Arbor Day and in recognition of the event members of the Pathfinders and junior members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Elko planted a tree, donated by the church at Ruby Mountain Manor, home for senior citizens. An “aurea Nana” was planted at the home yesterday and will serve as a wind break shrub in the garden behind the residence. Three youths that helped in the planting of the tree were David Mack and Mike and Carl Wilson.

25 YEARS AGO

April 25, 1997: Members of the DARE basketball team from the Elko County Sheriff’s Department will face players from the Oakland Raiders in a benefit basketball game for the DARE program on May 4 at the Elko High School’s Centennial Gym. Members of the local team are Clair Morris, Marv Morton, Dale Lotspeich, Aitor Narvaiza, Bill Cunningham, Randy Brown, Travis Maki, Sean Murphy, Jim Carpenter, Mike Otterstrom and Matt Leahy.

April 6, 1997: Gold and sterling silver belt buckles and an invitation to the World Championship Ranch Rodeo competition were awarded to Wright Motor Ranch Sunday for finishing first in the all-around in the 12th Annual Ranch Hand Rodeo at Spring Creek Horse Palace. Wright Motor Ranch, with team members Mark Eldridge, Marlow Eldridge, Ira Walker and Dirk Jim, won the team roping, wild cow milking and ranch doctoring competitions. They also took second place in team branding, team roping and the wild horse race to finish ahead of Petan Ranch in second place. Petan Ranch team members were Nathan Kelly, Maurice Egan, John Jackson and Frank Dominguez.

If you can identify the Mystery Photo, call the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 775-738-3418, ext. 102 or email archives@museumelko.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0