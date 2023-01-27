Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 22, 1898: A new and heavy electric wire is being put up in Elko, and better lights are expected.

Ceasar Alexander is experimenting with an incubator, and is going to raise chickens by artificial heat, this spring.

While assisting in branding calves at Wm. Hunter’s ranch last Saturday, Lawrence Horn had his left leg broken below the knee. He was brought to town and taken to the county hospital where Dr. Hood set the broken limb.

The Lnyman Brothers are going to commence work on their gold claim at Harrison Pass, as soon as the weather will permit.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

January 25, 1948: Plans are complete for the annual meeting and “get-acquainted-with-your neighbor” pot-luck supper and party of the South Side Improvement club, to be held January 31 according to Mrs. R.C. Barnes, chairman of the ladies’ committee. Every resident or owner of property in the Riverside addition, and his or her family, is invited to be present at the K. of P. Hall for the pot-luck supper. The business session will follow immediately after the supper, at which time directors will be elected for the year, and the committee headed by Orr Johns which has been working on the proposition of obtaining a grammar school on the South Side when additional school facilities are needed for Elko’s children, will report.

January 26, 1948: Announcement of the sale of the Dupont Pharmacy by Dr. R.P. Roantree to John J. Hunter, Jack Hunter and Howard Eppling was made today. The Hunters are widely known because of their business interests here, which include the Hunter and Rainbo theaters, in addition to a number of stores and other properties. Eppling has been with the pharmacy for the past two years. Dr. Roantree purchased the Dupont Pharmacy from W.S. Dupont and has owned the drug store since December 1938. The store was first established by Dupont, who was especially active in city affairs during his life time. During the time that Dr. Roantree owned the store, he modernized it in many ways, until it has become known as one of the outstanding drug stores in this section of the state. It is particularly favorably situated for tourist trade.

January 28, 1948: George W. Sinclair, Elko contractor, was the successful bidder for the addition to the Ranchinn, according to an announcement made by Newton Crumley, owner. Actual construction started this morning. Sinclair will rush the work, with the goal being to be completed by the time tourist travel starts in the summer months. Included in the additions will be a restaurant on the first floor and will be known as “The Chuck Wagon.” The bar and gaming rooms will be enlarged with a small dance floor in connection, to have its present name, “The Ranch Room.” On the second floor, there will be a private dining room for overflow parties. It will be known as “The Corral.” There will also be a small wedding chapel on this floor, to be known as “The Two Hearts Chapel.”

50 YEARS AGO

January 24, 1973: Trustees of the Elko County School District last night discussed a proposed budget for the coming year. Trustees will have to adopt a tentative budget at their first meeting in February. The board also authorized Ed Achurra to begin demolition on the burned out auditorium building on the Elko High School campus, as soon as weather permits. In other board action: Rehired Charles Knight, Roy Smith and Don Elser, central office employees, for the coming year. Signed an agreement for the current year with the Elko Development School at the Presbyterian Church.

January 26, 1973: Legislation has been reintroduced in the U.S. Senate to authorize $4.2 million in federal money for the Elko railroad Track Relocation Project. The projects are contained in the federal-aid highway bill for 1973, Nevada Sens. Alan Bible and Howard Cannon said today. A similar measure passed the Senate last year but died in the House of Representatives. Under the legislation, Elko would be designated one of two sites in the country for a pilot project to pioneer new methods of relocating railroad tracks which impede community progress.

January 27, 1973: Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Binnie Maher Jan.10. Alice Horton, president, called the meeting to order. The annual Valentine party was discussed, and members decided to have a progressive dinner with husbands as guests. The theme this year, “Lead a Queenly Quest”, was caried out by Billie Blanchard and Karen Martin of the social committee. The program, by Kerry Lipparelli, was a history with pictures of silent films.

25 YEARS AGO

January 23, 1998: Keeping with the 14th annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s Celtic theme, the Scots will hold their annual “Robert Burns Birthday Bash” Sunday at Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Pub, located inside the Pioneer Hotel. Each year, Scots around the world celebrate the birthday of Scottish folk poet Robert Burns. He wrote more than 370 poems and songs during his lifetime, including the famous New Year’s tune, “Auld Lang Syne.” Ann and Bill Nisbet have been organizing the annual Elko bash for 20 years. It was always held at someone’s home until last year, when it moved to Elko Convention Center. Since Cowboy Poetry is celebrating the Celtic roots of the Old West, the Nisbets decided to hold the bash in conjunction with the gathering. The traditional Scottish buffet will include roast beef, Haggis (a baked pudding with oatmeal and lamb), tatties and neeps (potatoes and turnips), shortbread and a drunken laird’s dessert (a trifle spiked with sherry and Drambuie). No Scottish celebration would be complete without bagpipes, and local piper Ron Dickenson will entertain guests at the Sunday bash.

January 24, 1998: The United States Navy League Elko Council elected new officers at its Pearl Harbor Day Dinner last month. New officers are Ted Blohm, president; Leo Morandi, president-elect; Frances Thiercof, secretary; and Jim Polkinghorne, treasurer. New committee chairmen are Jim Meeks and Tom Hood, membership; Nick Halton, sea cadet/youth and recruiting; Dale Porter, public affairs; Howard Hickson, newsletter; Nancy Ernaut, photographer; Lorraine Urriola, social director; Jack Hull, judge advocate; and Bill Nisbet, chaplain.