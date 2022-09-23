Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

September 18, 1897: A fine organ was taken up to Tuscarora on Monday’s stage for Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters. Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters of Tuscarora, celebrated the first anniversary of the institution of their temple on Thursday, with a most enjoyable entertainment. The members of Owyhee Lodge No. 14, Knights of Pythias were invited to help celebrate, and a jolly time was had.

Postmaster General Gary has issued an order forbidding postmasters to rent boxes to minors. The object of the order is to put a stop the receiving of love letters by minors without the knowledge of their parents.

100 YEARS AGO

September 18, 1922: Elko’s popular physician and surgeon, D. Wm. A. Shaw, is wearing a much broader grin than usual as he was informed today that his son and heir had been awarded first prize in his class, for babies under six months. In addition to this, Wm. A. Shaw, junior, was pronounced to be the most nearly perfect of any of the babies entered. Morley Griswold is another proud father who is receiving the congratulations of his friends, for Mary Louise Griswold, was declared the winner among the babies whose ages ranged from six to eighteen months. The judges were members of the extension department of the University of Nevada. The winners were: Under Six Months – 1st, Wm. A. Shaw, J., age five months; 2nd, Eleanor Smiraldo (Halleck), age one and one-half months: 6 to 18 Months – 1st, Mary Louise Griswold, age seven months; 2nd, Doris E. Carville, age twenty-seven months: 18 to 36 Months – 1st, Robert Norton Hilts, age twenty-four months; 2nd,Victor Paris, aged twenty-eight months: Indian Babies – 1st Billy Cortez, age twelve months; 2nd, Rosie Strand, age ten months.

September 20, 1922: George B. Russell has resigned as manager of the Verdi Lumber company of this place and has been succeeded by Harry Bartlett. Mr. Russell, republican candidate for surveyor general, has gone to the western part of the state to start his active campaign. He expects to tour the entire state and meet the voters personally and make an intensive campaign.

September 24, 1922: The Elko Library, which has been open only once a week during the summer months, will now be open from 2 to 4:30 on Tuesday and Friday afternoons and from seven till nine on Saturday evenings, according to Mrs. Frank Middleton, who, with Mrs. C.C. Griswold, and Mrs. H.U. Castle, are the committee from the twentieth century club of this city in charge of the library. The committee is working on a plan whereby it is hoped that the county commissioners will provide a librarian to take care of the place, but for the present this work will be handled by the three members of the committee.

75 YEARS AGO

September 19, 1947: The Elko Riding Club met on Sept.15 for the purpose of presenting three cups to the boys who had caught their calves in the ”Calf Catch It Contest” at the Elko County Fair in 1946 and fed them into the choicest of baby beef. The feeding period had lasted one year when they were shown and judged at the 1947 Elko County Fair. Just how these little boys caught the wild Hereford weaners, wrestled them down and put their halteres on them was a mystery to the audience in the grandstand. Then, one year later they came back with those same calves fed into prize winning show animals. At a very impressive ceremony the cups were presented to the winners of the first three places. The first and largest cup was presented to Arthur Rose of Elko, second to Gary Hyde of Rowland, third to Louie Alacano of Elko. Other boys who also won ribbons on their calves were Bob Hyde of Rowland, Harold Malotte of Lee, and Jimmie Johnson of Lee.

50 YEARS AGO

September 19, 1972: Results of the various contests conducted Sunday during the annual Businessman-Rancher Field Day, co-sponsored by the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association and the Elko Chamber of Commerce, were announced today by Harvey Barnes, chairman of the event. Barnes and Bob Reed, chairmen of the barbeque lunch, said an estimated 450 people attended the affair under clear skies. A businessman-rancher ribbon roping event was won by the team of Don Sims and Allen Epps; a powder puff ribbon was won by John and Mary Lou Welch; and the donor steer stopping competition was won by Walter Winchell. First place in the cow chip throwing contest went to Jim Morse, with a distance of 130 feet, five inches; Russ Tripp was second and Ron Wetzel took third place.

September 22, 1972: Elko’s “Band of Indians” has been invited to play at halftime at the University of Nevada, Reno, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas, football game in Las Vegas on Oct. 27, Wayne Skeem, band director, told Elko Music Boosters. The booster club plans to meet expenses of the band trip with a beef give-away. Members of the high school band will sell tickets door to door starting on Oct. 3. Elko Music Boosters 1972-73 officers are: Lenore Rush, president; Rita Hardie, vice president; Diz Puccinelli, treasurer; Louise Collett, secretary; and Marianne Glaser, publicity.

25 YEARS AGO

September 19, 1997: Sarah Lynn and Barb Galloway of Elko won the Ruby View Women’s Golf Club’s “Swinging To The Oldies” Invitational held Monday and Tuesday. A total of 64 entrants from Elko, Reno, Ely and the Twin Falls area competed, and organizers reported all had fun. Top finishers: Championship flight – Sarah Lynn and Barb Galloway; First flight – Cherie Atwood and Hazel Madden; Second Flight – Peggy Longhurst and Lina Vasey.

September 24, 1997: “Phenomenal” attendance greeted Elko County officials hosting the Nevada Association of Counties annual meeting at Elko Convention Center, which opened yesterday. “We were told to expect about 250 people,” said Julie Wynne, the Elko County Commission secretary. “It’s a phenomenal turnout. We’ve already got 325 registered.” Elko County Commissioner Roberta Skelton, who will be appointed president of the organization representing Nevada’s 17 counties, said she had no idea that many people would attend. “I think it’s because Elko is such a great place to come and visit,” Skelton said.