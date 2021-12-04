Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

November 28, 1896: Thanksgiving was duly observed in a fitting manner by Elkoites. Plenty of turkey and other good things made everybody feel that Nevada, especially Elko county, was a good section to tie to.

As usual, the dance given by Elko Lodge No. 15, K. of P. Thanksgiving evening was a decided success, both to the number present, and financially. Freeman Hall was not half large enough to accommodate the big crowd of dancers that gathered to have a jolly time. Besides the large number of Elkoites on hand, there were a goodly number of people from up the road and from the valleys. Usually after supper, the crowd thins out, but Thursday night most everyone came back to the Hall and dancing was kept up till half-past four o’clock yesterday morning.

100 YEARS AGO

November 28, 1921: The well about a mile east of town alongside the main county road, is standing up under the most rigid tests and Manager Critchley, of the Elko Water company, expresses himself as being satisfied that the flow of water comes from an underground source and not from an artesian supply. For the past seven weeks the well has been undergoing a test and two pumps, run by gasoline engines, have been attempting to drain the water from the small well. The daily flow amounts to a half million gallons and this could be doubled if the well were made larger. The well today is twenty-three feet deep and three and a half by seven feet square. The bottom of the well is seven feet in a strata of gravel, the formation underneath the gravel being a clay. The well was put down by Dr. Joe Henderson a year ago this past summer. This spring when he was here he gave the Elko Water company an option on the well, so that if the city failed to take over the water system the company could be assured of an ample supply. This bears out the contention of the supporters of the purchase of the water system, over which such a bitter fight was waged, a year ago, and now the city can take over the system and enlarge its capacity. While it is true that the well belongs to Dr. Henderson, we have been assured by him that he desires the city to have the benefit.

November 30, 1921: Out in Ruby Valley are two big lakes covering hundred of acres, a perfect paradise for ducks and there are millions of the game birds there. The water is very shallow over the major portions of the lakes and the hunters can walk from one end to the other. But while there are lots of ducks they are wary and hard to approach and can see the hunter long before he gets within gunshot range. But there is one hunter who has solved the problem and every time he goes out he returns with the limit. He has trained a big steer in getting close enough to the ducks with his master walking on the opposite side. But the hunter refuses to allow anybody else to use the steer.

75 YEARS AGO

November 29, 1946: There may be a scarcity of tuxes, although mi-lady can be depended upon to select one of her evening gowns for the long heralded Elks Charity Ball, which will be held at the Elks Home tomorrow night. The traditional event, which is celebrated annually by the Elks’ lodge, is built around the firm foundation of “all for charity”. Every dime which is earned during the activity goes into the lodge’s special charity fund. Part of the charity work of the lodge is to see that every family in the area, under the jurisdiction of the Elko Lodge No. 1472, has a wholesome Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Toys are provided at Christmas in homes where they might otherwise have been unattainable. Music for the occasion is being furnished by Paul Gartiez and his Rhythm Kings.

December 3, 1946: Revival of the community Christmas tree, a custom in abeyance in Wells since the beginning of the war, was a project under discussion by the Business and Professional Women’s club at their meeting in Wells, Monday night, at the home of Mrs. Marie Swett.

December 4, 1946: Angel Reyes, Cuban Violinist, will appear in a concert here next Monday evening at the high school auditorium. This will be the second of three concerts arranged for the current season by the new Elko community concert association.

50 YEARS AGO

November 29, 1971: George Aiazzi, owner of Aiazzi Motors in Carlin, reported today his firm, which had been hampered by the dock strike, now has a full line of Datsun automobiles.

November 30, 1971: The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association-sponsored “clean up cow sale” was held yesterday at the Elko Stockyards. In spite of bad weather, there was a good turnout of buyers, sellers, and spectators, a spokesman for the association said. A total of 235 head were put through the auction ring over a three-hour period. Auctioneer was Bill Thacker of Owyhee, with Jake Reed helping. Dave Secrist and Harvey Barnes were co-chairmen of the sale.

December 3, 1971: The Elko Indians will open their 1971-72 basketball season tonight when the Carson City Senators come to town for a non-conference game at Centennial Gymnasium. Coached by Joe deArrieta, the varsity team members are: Mike Stenovich, Tom Vietti, Matt Burner, Randy Seal, Cole Perry, Alex Rush, Ward Chilton, Charles Williams, John Carpenter, Rusty Jardine and Rob Regnier.

25 YEARS AGO

December 2, 1996: Elko General Hospital and Team Elko are hosting a community forum on proposed privatization of the hospital from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at Great Basin College. The forum will be held in the college community center where panelists will answer questions about privatization and acquisition by Lutheran Health Systems. LHS, a non-profit corporation based in Fargo, N.D. is interested in leasing the hospital from Elko County and later leasing county-owned land for a new facility. LHS would build and own the new building.

December 3, 1996: What started out to be a large-scale neighborhood party has turned out to be an annual event in Elko. Each year for the past seven years, local businesses have sponsored Christmas in the Nighttime Skies as a way of saying “thank you” to their customers. This year, sponsors will start serving chili at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. “The idea was created to be a neighborhood block party on a grander scale and that’s exactly what happened,” Kimberly Nurseries owner Marvin Orr said. “The owner of Kimberly Nurseries then came up with the idea. Other sponsors became excited.” “It kicks off the holiday spirit and I think it helps retail sales go through the roof,” said Darrell Calton, one of the eight organizers. “It is a nice feeling seeing the people wish everyone a Merry Christmas. The fireworks show is choreographed with Christmas music by a computer control program. Calton said, “We play Christmas music with the show and people are singing around the bonfires. Orr estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people attended the event last year.

