Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

August 28, 1897: E.J. Jones was in from Pleasant Valley Wednesday to meet with Mr. Herbert, a mill man of 47 years’ experience, who came from California, to look at the South Fork flour mill, with a view of starting it up. Mr. Herbert has a couple of sons, both first-class millers, and he wishes to put them in business for themselves. The starting up of the South Fork mill again will be a grand thing for the farmers of the valleys south of Elko.

From the looks of a number of samples of rock received at this office from Tuscarora, M.P. Booth must have struck some pretty good claims in that district during the past month. The samples are gold-bearing and show every indication of being the out-copping of a large body of rich ore.

100 YEARS AGO

August 28, 1922: Several Elko residents took advantage of the opportunity to gain first hand knowledge of “Elko County Potatoes – Finest in America” today and motored to Metropolis to take part in the celebration of the district’s first annual “Potato Day”. It is estimated that somewhere in the neighborhood of fourteen cars made the trip. The many visitors were given the opportunity of visiting the project and seeing for themselves what the residents had accomplished in a few short years. Nealy 3,000 acres of land is now under irrigation from the water impounded in the Bishop Creek reservoir. The guests numbered nearly 200 and were from every part of the county.

September 1, 1922: Chester Scranton and Orma Boyer, well known Elko boys, left here at 4:30 this morning overland to Reno where they will re-enter the University of Nevada this fall. Coach Courtright is expecting great things of “Chet” this year, in athletics, especially in football, and judging from his sterling work in the Stanford game, which closed the season last year, Scranton will be one of the sensations of this year’s backfield quartet.

75 YEARS AGO

August 28, 1947: The hardball champs faced the softball champs last night in what fans declared was the most interesting and intense softball game of the season. Only one point divided the two teams as the game ended with the hardball team, sponsored by the Stockmen’s hotel, winning from the Commercial hotelmen. The final score was 13 to 12. The Commercial held a comfortable lead through the first three innings. However, in a smashing fourth inning, the hardballmen piled up six counters, tieing the ball game. In the last of the fourth the Commercial nine forged ahead again with a single run. The crowd was wild. Paul Sawyer, who has been doing a splendid job of announcing in many games throughout the season, could hardly be heard above the uproar. The sixth went scoreless. That fatal seventh was filled with thrills and arguments. The hardball team scored three runs, which gave them a two point lead. In the last of the seventh Foretich flied out to right field and Maero hit and scored on a hit by Crumley. Frankovich flied out to right field, and with two out and a man on third Moen hit to second and was thrown out at first, ending the game. The Commercial team protested loud and long, claiming Michelson had dropped the ball at first and that Moren was safe. However, Umpire Smales’ decision stood and the game was ended. There were many sparkling plays, with Etchemendy in left field and Smales in right field for the Stockmen’s and Weaver in center for the Commercial making some nice catches. Both Hernandez and Foretich pitched a good game.

August 29, 1947: Feel rested this morning? You should be if you didn’t stay up to midnight to turn the clock back. Elko went back to regular time today, getting in step with other cities in the state of Nevada. This community was the only city in Nevada which went on daylight saving time for the summer months. Mayor Dotta issued a proclamation which brought us back to Pacific Standard Time, the regular time going into effect a midnight.

September 3, 1947: The Elko high school is showing a steady growth in enrollment, according to the figures from the office of Principal Neil Jones today. The total registration for this year, to date, is 282 students. The freshmen class in the largest at the school this year, with a total of 83. The sophomore and juniors have 67 each and the seniors 65.

50 YEARS AGO

August 30, 1972: The Elko County Fair and Livestock Show parade will get underway at noon on Friday. Judges for the parade will be Eldon Ramsey, Mike Stone, Charles Paul and Mrs. Tom Meranda. The Elko High School Band of Indians will be the lead band. Other musical groups appearing in the parade will be the White Pine High School 65-member band and the Tooele (Utah) High School Marching Band with130 members. Roy Young, chairman of the Elko County Fair Board, will serve as parade marshal. So far more than 40 entries have indicated they will participate in the parade, according to a spokesman of the Elko Lions Club, sponsors of the event.

August 31, 1972: George Bostic, who has served as an Elko Weatherman for the past 16 years, was honored today with a special proclamation from Mayor L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich commemorating Bostic’s completion of a quarter of century of government service. Bostic started his government service with eight years in the U.S. Navy, from 1940 through 1948. During that time, he served in seven naval engagements beginning with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. While in the Navy Bostic served in the navigation department, of which weather was a part, and that duty started his interest in what was to become his permanent career. He started services with the U.S. Weather Bureau in 1955 at Burns, Ore. and transferred to Elko in 1956. He has remained on duty here since that time except for 2 ½ months in 1969, when he was transferred to Ely during a brief closure of the Elko office.

25 YEARS AGO

August 29, 1997: The ninth annual Elko Police Association Donkey Softball Game between the police department and the Elko General Hospital staff is scheduled tonight at Elko’s Newton Field. Players are required to ride a donkey to first base while the fielders must hop on their donkey after fielding the ball to throw the runner on a donkey out. From first, the runners must bring the donkey with him to each base and ride it to home plate. The pitcher, meanwhile, will be without a donkey but must stay inside a large tire, lying on the mound and can not field the ball unless hit back to the mound. The six-inning event is free but those in attendance may make donations to the Elko Police Association.

August 30, 1997: Elko High School’s football team staged its own production of “David and Goliath” last night, and Tim Gilligan was perfect in the leading role. Gilligan scored one touchdown, kicked two field goals and two extra points, and made a key interception as Elko shocked Wooster, 20-12. “Everybody kept their intensity up. I knew we were going to pull it out," said the smallish 5-foot-8 junior. The win at Warrior Field was not a conference victory because the schools are in different divisions of the Nevada 4A League. It was, though, the perfect way for undermanned Elko – which suited up only 23 players – to start the season.