Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

May 8, 1897: The public school and high school trustees did a good thing in hiring Prof. Nesses to give instructions in penmanship for another six weeks. It is money well spent. A second term of writing lessons will begin at the high school building next Monday evening.

Freeman hall is to be turned into a lodging house in connection with the Depot Hotel. It will be cut up into a number of nice rooms. The closing dance was given in the hall last night.

Has Elko County become too poor to employ a janitor to take care of the county buildings? The Commissioners must think so, as they have concluded to do without the services of one. The richest county in the State and too poor to hire a janitor!

100 YEARS AGO

May 8, 1922: Elko was a deserted city yesterday. The roads radiating in every direction were black with motor cars and every available inch of clear water within a thirty miles radius was whipped by the expectant fisherman and various sized catches were reported ranging from one to forty fish.

May 10, 1922: At a meeting of the committee of eight, selected by the president of the Progressive Business club held last evening at the Mayer hotel, a thoroughly competent and live organization has been perfected for the purpose of assuring a ball team for Elko this summer. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Harry Bruce, and all phases of the past year’s team and the one to be built up here for this season were threshed out. Charles Helfrich, who has twenty-seven years of baseball experience, was chosen manager and he will prove to be a capable man to undertake the task of whipping a team in shaped that will be a credit to the city of Elko.

May 12, 1922: It is now May and soon school will be closed for the summer. Every thing and every one is acquiring new apparel. Don’t you think the E south of Elko would like a new white dress? It has been a school tradition for the freshmen to whitewash the E each year. This year, we postponed this event until spring. It is now here and the symbol on the hill is sadly grey. Come on, fellow students, let’s take a day off for this annual event and get the job done.

75 YEARS AGO

May 9, 1947: A choir festival will be presented by the First Presbyterian church on Mother’s Day, May 11. Various church musicians will participate, and the junior choir will join with the adult choir in two featured anthems under the direction of the Rev. James W. Baird, with Mrs. John Tellaisha as accompanist. The public is invited to attend the event. An offering will be received to apply toward the purchase of a new organ for the church sanctuary. Organized last fall under the direction of Mrs. Tellaisha, the 25-voice choir has appeared at several church services during the year. Vocal soloists to be presented will be Mrs. Donald Hall and Mrs. Lou Caple, sopranos; Mrs. Jack Sutherland, contralto and the Rev, Baird, baritone. Mrs. Tellaisha will contribute a piano solo and Miss Mary Ann Collett, violinist, will also appear.

May 10, 1947: At the largest meeting ever attended by Elko Veterans of Foreign Wars, tentative plans were set for naming of the post in honor of Gasper J. Salaz, Elko Marine, who was killed in action in the last war. The original charter issued to the post is being returned to national headquarters and a new charter will be issued. The post will then be known as “Gasper J. Salaz Post 2350, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.” Fifty-three members attended the meeting and 11 new members were taken into the organization. New members are: Nathaniel E. Bayless, John D. Montgomery, Robert W. Dixon, Leslie A. Moren, Lido A Puccinelli, John P. McDermott, Harold L. White, Arthur N. Richards, Jr., Albert J. Lopez, Bill R. Cortez, Robert A. Moore and Ernest E. Mueller.

May 14,1947: The Wells branch of the First National Bank of Nevada officially opened this afternoon with appropriate ceremonies. A parade was held at 1:30 o’clock, dignitaries of the city and the bank spoke, and a banquet will be held tonight, sponsored by the Wells Chamber of Commerce. Keith S. Gregory, Jr. will be in charge of the Wells bank. He has moved to Wells with his wife and two children.

50 YEARS AGO

May 8,1972: Harold Jacobsen, chairman of the University of Nevada board of regents, Saturday turned the first shovel full of dirt during groundbreaking ceremonies for the first building to be erected on the permanent Elko Community College campus, on the old municipal golf course near the National Guard Armory. Also wielding the shovel were Paul Sawyer, Fred Harris, Mike Marfisi, Bill Wunderlich and Bob Burns, Jr. – all who were recognized during the ceremony as the original organizers of the local community college effort.

May 13, 1972: A candlelight ceremony was conducted by Paula Walther, president of the Elko Twentieth Century Club on May 4, installing officers for the 1972-73 club year. Pauline Aguirre, president-elect, presented out-going president Mrs. Walther with a centerpiece gift. Cheryl Burner was welcomed as a new member. Special recognition and thanks were extended to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Plumb, dance host and hostess and Pam Ridgway and Joleen Worline who were responsible for music, refreshments and chaperones at the 7th and 8th grade Cotillions.

25 YEARS AGO

May 9,1997: Elko took on a little flavor last weekend as the area’s Mexican American community celebrated the Cinco de Mayo holiday with a parade and other festivities. The parade included flag carrying Mexican rodeo performers, who train their horses to dance to Mexican music and to stop on command so their riders can stand on them. A group of folkloric dancers entertained the audience as well and a mariachi band helped round out the parade. “We were all kind of nervous, but for the first time we’re getting more people involved,” said Bertha Zataray, an organizer of the festivities. At the holiday Inn, General Manager Carlos Guzman pulled out some of the stops on Friday for a grand opening of Carlos’ Cantina. The band, Bentarron Norteno, entertained bar patrons as they munched on free tortilla chips and various brands of salsa. Last Saturday, the Cloud 9 Restaurant hosted a party and on Monday, the Stockmen’s Casino and Hotel sponsored activities.

May 14,1997: Brian Wignall of Las Vegas recently completed painting a mastodon mural for a new exhibit at Northeastern Nevada Museum. Wignall led the mastodon exhibit installation team and was assisted by Bureau of Land Management Archaeologist Bryan Hockett. The bones were discovered in Spring Creek and unearthed with the help of the Elko County Chapter of the Nevada Archaeological Association in June 1995. Only one other mastodon has been excavated in the Great Basin in Utah.

