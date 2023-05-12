125 YEARS AGO

May 7, 1898: Miss Lizzie Hough has been appointed Census Marshal of Elko School District.

Nevada’s quota is one troop of calvary, 78 enlisted men minimum. They have been assigned to the Second Regiment United States Cavalry. The enrollment blanks are printed and are now at the Governor’s office. By signing them you enlist for two years. You have to be between 18 and 45 and unmarried.

The following may be of interest to those contemplating enlistment in the service of Uncle Sam. Under the Army Reorganization bill, privates of artillery, cavalry, ordinance, signal corps, musicians, etc., receive $15.60 per month the first two years; $16.80, the third; $18 the fourth and $19.29 the fifth year of service.

The presentation of the stand of colors to Elko Light Infantry, Company E, Nevada National Guards, last Friday night drew forth a large crowd of people in front of the Depot Hotel, where the exercises were held. The presentation speech was made by Attorney E.S. Farrington and was especially appropriate to the occasion. Captain Sanders responded for the company, returning thanks to the citizens for their liberality and promising that if ever called to the front the company would more than hold its own. Three cheers were then given to the flag, and three cheers for the Elko people by the company. The flag is a beauty, and the staff bears a silver plate with the inscription: “Presented by the citizens of Elko to Co. E, N.N.G., April 11th, 1898.” The boys are very proud of their colors.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

May 10, 1948: The Humboldt Valley Baseball league made plans to resume play for 1948 at a meeting held in Wells yesterday. Charles Triplett, editor of the Wells Progress, was named president of the league. Elko, Wells, Battle Mountain, Wendover Air Base and Eureka are the teams making up the league. In addition to league play, Elko will meet Harrah’s championship team of Nevada and a team from Salinas during the season. The league play will start officially on May 23 and end August 22. Elko’s team, which is sponsored by the Stockmen’s hotel, through R.C. “Red” Ellis, will open the season with a practice game against the Wendover Air Base team next Sunday. Most of the early games will be played away from Elko giving the grass a chance to grow on the local diamond. Ellis, Leland Michelson and A.R. “Shorty” Miglioretto attended the meeting for Elko.

May 11, 1948: Pat Turner, freshman at Elko high school and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grant Turner, captured the trophy of her division at the State Invitational Table Tennis meet held in Reno Saturday. Leah Gregory represented Elko in the over 15 years of age group. The Girls’ Athletic Association of the high school sponsored the trip, having earned the funds by the candy sales at basketball games. Mr. Turner, father of the champion, flew the girls to Reno and witnessed the contests. A luncheon was served o contestants and guests at the Haven lounge. This was the first state table tennis tournament ever to be held in Nevada. Both Pat and Leah earned their right to represent Elko at the meet by being winners in the table tennis tournament held in the girls’ gym classes, in which more than 90 girls competed.

May 12, 1948: Gov. Vail Pittman today appointed Archie Dewar, Stanley Ellison, John Eacret, Frank Mason and Frank Winchell to four-year terms on the Agriculture Board No. 4 for Elko County. These men will have charge of the Elko County Fair, with other members of the board.

50 YEARS AGO

May 7, 1973: Pioneering efforts in the use of fire as a range management tool are under way this spring in three divisions of the Humboldt National Forest in northern Nevada. Forest Service officials following the lead of Lou Beardall, ranger for the Winnemucca district of the Humboldt Forest, are using the technique of controlled burning to clean out stands of big sagebrush in the vicinity of Harrison Pass in the Ruby Mountains, at two sites in the Jarbidge Ranger District and on the Santa Ross Mountains north of Winnemucca. Last Thursday residents of Ruby Valley were surprised to see towering columns of smoke rising from the steep canyons in the area of Harrison Pass – and they were even more surprised when they learned the fires had been intentionally started by the officials of the U.S. Forest Service, the agency which has so widely publicized “Smokey the Bear” and the attendant attitude that all fires are bad.

May 9, 1973: Elko High School’s fast-closing baseball team will be playing for the “AA” state championship this weekend, following the Indians’ 6-0 victory over Fallon yesterday in the Division II title contest played in Fallon. The Indians will now tangle with the Yerington Lions in Elko this weekend in the best two of three playoff for the state title. In yesterday’s contest, it was the hurling of senior Danny Jayo and the batting of junior Earl Prunty and senior Danny Lespade that carried the Indians into the state title series. Prunty’s three hits paced the Elko offense and Mike Bruning had two hits.

May 11, 1973: Four Elko County residents were given the oath of allegiance and were naturalized as citizens of the United States. Becoming naturalized citizens were Jess Lopategui of Elko, a former resident of Spain; Jeffry Ng of Wells, formerly of China; Antonie Lascaray of Elko, formerly of France; and Francisca Mendive of Elko, formerly of Spain. The oath was given by District Judge Joseph O. McDaniel.

25 YEARS AGO

May 7, 1998: The Elko High School Forensics Team ended a very successful year by sending four students to the national finals. Susannah Easterly, Amy Juaristi, Michelle Teal and Chris Moss will compete in the finals June 14-19 in St. Louis, Mo. Easterly qualified in the humorous interpretive category, Juaristi, original oratory; Teal, dramatic interpretive; and Moss, extemporaneous speaking. Moss also received the highest season point total in Elko High School history with 819 points. Ceci McQueary and Matt Brown are first alternates to the national finals in duo interpretative. Steve Burrows is a first alternate in dramatic interpretative. Lance Whitney is a first alternate in humorous interpretative and Moss is second alternate in debate. The team finished with six first place and two second place trophies and one third place trophy in the Northern Nevada Forensics League, which consists of 19 high schools.

May 13, 1998: Back in 1978, Elko County Little League Softball had so little chance to live that the new league was forced to play its games at the cemetery. The league has not just survived, though, it has thrived. Since its debut, it’s celebrated 15 District III championships, 15 state title banners, and one Division IV championship. This year the county-wide league is honoring its founders. Debbie Harris and Peggy Stewart, the league’s two main developers, received plaques and roses in celebrating the league’s 21st season at this month’s annual opening ceremony. Newton Field, the league’s current home, was occupied by the Elko Men’s Fastpitch League and there were no other fields available. The new league on the block had no other place to practice and play for about five years. In 1989, after eleven full seasons, the Major and Senior League girls put on their first full uniforms. Harris served as the initial league president from 1978-1985 and Stewart followed from 1986-87. Laura Gallegos served in 1988, Linda Trontel 1989-94, Roy Slate, 1995-96 and Jody Squire is the current president. The league reached close to 1,000 participants in the late 1980s.