125 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1898: Jim Adams is once more handling the ribbons on the Elko-Tuscarora stage line.

The Eureka Sentinel says that the shearing of the Merritt sheep commenced Monday. Abou twenty shearers are at work, and it will take them between two and three weeks to complete the job.

Mountain City Times: The old Talbot mill which for the past two weeks has been undergoing repairs was started up Wednesday afternoon. The mill is an old Huntington crusher and will handle from eight to ten tons of rock a day. It is to be used in working the Walker Boys ore and will soon be running night and day.

The Nevada Business College closed for the term on Thursday. The term was a most successful one and the following graduates were given diplomas: Misses Kate B. Butler, Birdie J. Drown and Edith Hunter, and Messrs. Fred C. Voigt, Chas. Reiken, Chas. C. Drown, Harry H. Mayer, John Mayhugh and Erskine Mayer. Prof. Nesse wishes to return thanks to the public for the generous support extended to him. He fully appreciates the good wishes and aid given the enterprise.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1948: Skeet shooters of Elko will meet some stiff competition from the Salt Lake Gun club in this city tomorrow and Sunday. The Ranchinn team will be represented by Dr. H.M. Gallagher, Dr. Stephen Comish, Newton Crumley, Harry Elliott and Archie Lani. A second team will be composed of Maxine Gaillard, Jack Hunter, George White, Jim Olin and Warren Monroe. The meetings will be held ag the skeet shooting course near the city park.

April 27, 1948: The Sophomore class of Elko County High School held its annual picnic Sunday at the Drown ranch in Lee. Many of the students had their family cars and a large dump truck driven by Forest Kiernes helped transport the class. Much fun was had by all in attendance.

April 28, 1948: Mr. and Mrs. Grant Sawyer have arrived in Elko from Reno and intend to make their home in this city. Mr. Sawyer will open law offices here on Monday. His offices will be located in the First National bank building. Sawyer graduated from the University of Nevada in 1941and received his LLB from Georgetown University Law School in February 1948 at Washington, D.C. While at the University of Nevada, he was president of the ATO fraternity, a member of the Coffin and Keys and of the Masque and dagger organizations. He started his law school work at Georgetown and completed one year before being called into the service in June of 1942. He returned to his studies in 1946.

April 29, 1948: Donations to the Elko county high school athletic fund for buying football suits for the team next fall, have been coming in rapidly this week following organization of a committee to take charge of receiving the money. The committee, composed of representatives from the Elko Lions, Rotary and Exchange clubs, is headed by chairman Warren Monroe. Other members of the committee are Dr. L.D. Smith and Dow Gale of the Lions club, and Frank Williams of the Exchange club. All money held by organizations or individuals should be turned over to the committee as soon as possible, it is pointed out, due to the fact that the high school will not accept the money and all expenditures for the high school equipment will be paid out of money held by the committee.

50 YEARS AGO

April 25, 1973: Local Indian youths will be traveling to Logan, Utah, today for Indian Emphasis Week on the Utah State campus. Thedorna George, president of the Elko Indian Youth Club, will travel along with other state officials to participate in the activities and will sit on a panel entitled National Indian Youth Council. Also attending the meetings will be high school students from Elko, Wells, Owyhee, McDermitt and Winnemucca. Indian students at Elko Community College have entered the all-Indian basketball classic and will participate in games tomorrow through Saturday. The festivities will end on Saturday with a pow wow.

April 26, 1973: The Department of Health, Education and Welfare has awarded Elko General Hospital a $1,060,000 grant, according to an announcement today from the office of Nevada Congressman David Towell. The grant was made by the health services and mental health administration and will be used for expansion of long term care facilities and modernization of the existing hospital building. Hospital administer Ken Cook said today that the local hospital’s application was approved last week and said he is hopeful the project can go to bid in early June and possibly construction could begin in mid-July. It is estimated the expansion, which will replace that portion of the hospital which was built in 1921 and which has been condemned, will cost approximately $3.2 million. The new addition will be located on the west side of the present hospital.

April 27, 1973: Elko High School’s golf team will be in action this afternoon in Winnemucca. Six players will be playing for the Indians, with the five low scores counted toward the total team score. Playing for the Tribe will be Rob Regnier, John Smales, Rick Hull, Mike Stenovich, Don Elser and Dan Jevas. Senior Morris Gallagher, who has been the team’s number 1 man most of the season, is out indefinitely with a leg injury, according to coach Joe deArrieta.

25 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1998: The “if necessary” game was never an option last night for the Elko Women’s Basketball League tournament championship. Elko Glass cruised to a 72-53 victory over Pepsi/Commercial Glass. Elko Glass was 4-0 in the tournament after an undefeated regular season in which it went 8-0. Former Elko High School player Amy Dunning poured in 32 points to lead all scorers. Pepsi/Commercial Glass was led by Heidi Solberg with 20 points. Elko Glass players were Amy Keeney, Tracy Merrill, Karen Hoem, Stephanie Potter, Lauren Pepin, Shay Behunin, Amy Dunning, Krista Kump, Kaaren Weeter, Paulette Young and Alice Digenan.

April 29, 1998: With overwhelming pressures and constant bombardments from the American culture, a Shoshoni dialect class has been quietly started by members of the Shoshone tribe to help rescue their language and pass it on to the younger generation before it is lost. Lois Whitney of the Dosa Wee band of the Shoshone tribe is leading the class, which started six weeks ago at the Elko Colony Ats and Crafts Building. The most recent class bought 17 Shoshone members – the largest crowd yet – with a mixture of children and young adults to older people. Whitney wants the class to provide a forum for the Shoshone tribe to help recapture its language and pass the knowledge to the next generation. “It is important to keep our language, because it‘s also our history, lifestyle and traditions,” said Whitney. Whitney encourages Shoshone speakers to visit the class and share their knowledge.