Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

July 3, 1897: Anderson is putting in bath tubs at the county hospital. A most excellent idea.

------

Forty special trains are scheduled to leave Ogden to-morrow night. They will be going through Elko all day the 5th.

------

The game law on sage chickens will expire August 15th, and from all accounts our local Nimrods will have plenty of sport, as the hills are swarming with broods, some of which are nearly grown.

------

It is believed that, by the close of this century, the demand for gold, great as it is, will be exceeded by the demand for copper. Copper will be king in the sunrise years of the twentieth century.

100 YEARS AGO

July 5, 1922: Elko was deserted yesterday. A quieter Fourth as far as the city was concerned could not be imagined. With no celebration scheduled for Elko everyone who could possibly beg, borrow, steal or rent an adequate mode of transportation for getting away from town appeared to have done so. The South Fork festivities at Lee attracted the larger proportion of Elkoites. A huge throng congregated at the little settlement at Lee for one of the biggest occurrences in the history of that settlement. There must have been close to a thousand people visiting the different attractions of the day and evening and it was a hot, tired but happy assemblage that returned to their homes. The baseball game between the teams representing the Nevada School of Industry and Jiggs proved to be one of the main attractions of the day but was an excellent game. Requiring twelve innings and over three hours playing time the contest ended finally with a one point advantage to the boys from Elko. Following the baseball game there were horse races, bucking contests, potato races and a first class wrestling match. An out-of-doors pavilion for dancing had been erected especially for the occasion. This and the hall at Lee afforded abundant room for all that cared to dance. A delicious chicken dinner supper was served about midnight.

July 7, 1922: Accompanied by their guardian, Mrs. W.A. Shaw, and by Miss Corinne Locke, seven members of Elkovada group of Camp Fire Girls left this afternoon for a week’s outing in the hills near Lamoille. In addition to tents, bedding, cots and eatables, some of the young ladies went equipped with small portable houses, and with the assistance of Elko Troop No. 1, Boy Scouts of America, which is already in camp in the vicinity, camp will be pitched tonight and all made comfortable for the week’s stay. Tomorrow evening the troop of Boy Scouts will be the Camp Fire Girls guests at dinner, the meal being served by the girls of the party. The young ladies making the trip are: Orene Henderson, Lois Hesson, Dorothy Hunter, Cora Lee Harbin, Ona Harbin, Cecelia Taber and Thelma Lani.

75 YEARS AGO

July 3, 1947: At their regular monthly meeting last night the Elko Council of the Knights of Columbus seated their newly elected officers for the ensuing year. Following is a list of these officers: Leland Lipparelli, Grand Knight; Adolph Lipparelli, Deputy Grand Knight; Milo Taber, Chancellor; Frank Ryan, Financial Secretary; Fred Puccinelli, Treasurer; Eugene Smith, Recording Secretary; C.J. Sullivan, Warden; Norman Feasel, Inside Guard; Leo Fratini, Outside Guard; Charles C. Armuth, Lecturer; Gus Paoli, Advocate; and Mario Quilici, Trustee.

July 7, 1947: The Jaycee Whiskerino for the Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair is underway. Throw that razor away for the “duration.” Remember that the “Whiskerino Court” will function if you are among the unfortunate ones who cannot grow a beard – or if you are one who refuses. There will be prizes for every kind of beard imaginable. To be eligible you must have started your beard on or after July 1. The Jaycees ae asking for the cooperation of everyone in making the event successful.

July 8, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Norman Traher have arrived in Elko where they will open a shoe store in the Hunter Apartments’ main floor on Fifth Street. Mrs. Traher is a sister of Mrs. Wilbert Grover of Elko.

July 9, 1947: Elko will soon be able to say goodbye and good riddance to the screeching siren which has broken the serene quiet of the city for so many years. The siren, which has nothing to do with a fascinating or dangerous woman, nor a fabulous sea nymph, will come down when the city’s radio system goes into action. A blast from the siren today might mean any of many things; a drunk to be taken to the county bastille, a robbery, a call for the police to answer any of a hundred questions. Its bad feature is that the law breaker is given a warning and has time to get away – to say nothing of the wear and tear on human nerves when its hideous wail blasts through the air. When the radio goes into use, the police cars will be contacted from a central point. They will be given quiet instructions on where to go and what to do. The red lights used at night will no longer be necessary as the radio device comes into its own.

50 YEARS AGO

July 7, 1972: The 1972 Champions in the Elko County Babe Ruth Baseball League are the Cowboys, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Team members: Vinten Hartung, Len Smales, Tony Aguirre, George Guzman, Dean Riger, John Kellers, Bob Hornbarger, Paul Gallegos, Bernardo Urrizaga, Carey MacDonald, Mitch Scholars, Dennis Taelour and Randy Hadlock. The Cowboys were managed by Frank Gallegos and coached by Leonard Herrera. The Cowboys finished with a 16-4 record.

July 8, 1972: Sam Mori, of the Ruby Mountain FFA Chapter at Elko High School attended a National FFA Conference in Washington D.C. recently. Purpose of the FFA Conference program is to improve leadership skills, develop an understanding of the national heritage, and prepare FFA members for more effective leadership roles in their chapter and community. Sam, 15, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nelo Mori of Tuscarora. His vocational agriculture instructors are Louis Horton and Bill Alexander.

25 YEARS AGO

July 3, 1997: Movie actor Jimmy Stewart, who died yesterday at the age of 89, was once honorary sheriff of Elko County, and he once owned the Winecup Ranch north of Wells. According to a 1957 article in the Elko Daily Free Press, Stewart agreed that year to be a guest of honor at the Pep Rally, which was a curtain-raiser for the fair. Stewart was being appointed honorary sheriff at the rally. The article also stated that actor-singer Bing Crosby, who owned ranches north of Elko and was Elko’s honorary mayor at the time, sent a wire congratulating Stewart and welcoming him to his “official family.”

July 7, 1997: Almost 5,000 people were at Elko County Fairgrounds Friday night to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show that lasted nearly an hour, fireworks committee co-chairman John Ellison said. Spring Creek’s fireworks show, the first for this community, also was a big success with an estimated 1,500 people electing to stay close to home and avoid the traditional traffic jams on the roads leading out of Elko and over Lamoille Summit.

July 8, 1997: New students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in elementary education won’t have to pack up and leave Elko, thanks to an agreement between Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno. UNR has committed to providing the final four semesters of upper division education classes toward a bachelor’s degree in elementary education on the Great Basin College campus. “This is going to be a wonderful opportunity for students to stay home and receive their degrees in elementary education or dual degrees in elementary education and special education,” said Betty Elliott, GBC’s vice president of academic affairs.