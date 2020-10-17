Rewrite: News from past issues

October 15, 1920: The pilot of the mail plane coming in yesterday from Reno, had a narrow escape from a crash on the landing field; and it was only by inches that his machine cleared the sagebrush and the top of the houses. The wind was coming from the west and he attempted to land without circling and headed into the wind, as the aviators usually do on the Elko field. The plane dropped to the ground at the western edge of the field but the drag did not stop its momentum. After travelling nearly the whole length of the field the pilot saw that he would crash into the ditch across the eastern end and turned on the power in an effort to rise from the ground. He succeeded in clearing the sagebrush by inches, and as he swept over the houses on the crest of the hill, he could have reached over and touched them. But he made it alright and circled back and made a perfect landing.