Rewrite: News from past issues

July 18, 1946: Necessary legal action will be taken to prevent the opening of any gambling houses or barroom on Idaho Street, it was announced last night following a meeting of the Presbyterian church elders. The definite stand against allowing gaming or drinking establishments on the street was taken by the official board of the church after the Elko City council dropped its plan to draw and pass an ordinance banning such businesses on the thoroughfare. Councilmen R.C. Barnes and George S. Greathouse voted for the passage of the restrictive ordinance. Voting for abandoning the ordinance were Mayor David Dotta, Karl Keppler and Robley E. Burns. It was pointed out by Councilman Barnes that if gambling and drinking were allowed on Idaho street it will eventually force residents now living on that street to move back onto another street. Tourist trade was also mentioned at the meeting. It was said that people coming through Elko in automobiles will probably get a better impression of the city if these establishments were not their first impression of Elko.