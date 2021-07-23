Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1896: Hay hands are exceedingly scarce around Elko, and some of our ranchers have had a hard time getting a crew.
Orphan Tom came in from the north Saturday, and is in hopes that a meeting of the Orphan’s Club will be held while he is in town. He has much of interest to impart.
A number of Elko families have moved to the river for haying. Among those already out are: Fernald’s, Green’s, Wm. Hunter’s, Bruce’s and Dewar’s.
100 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1921: G.S. Garcia, of the Rodeo association, is now supervising the repair to the grand stand at Rodeo park. A part of the roof was torn of a few weeks ago and it is being put in first class condition for the coming county fair and wild west show.
July 20, 1921: The Elko Baptist church is now no longer without a parsonage, as they recently bought one of the Olin homes on the hill and possession has already been given. This will be a great asset to the Baptist organization as it has been a rather hard proposition to keep a minister here without a house in which to live and it is almost impossible to find a vacant house in this city at any time of the year.
July 23, 1921: Justice Doughty last night performed the wedding ceremony for Maria Laucirica and Antonio Jauregui at the home of Pete Laucirica, the bride’s brother. They are both well known here, and will make their home in this city.
75 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1946: Necessary legal action will be taken to prevent the opening of any gambling houses or barroom on Idaho Street, it was announced last night following a meeting of the Presbyterian church elders. The definite stand against allowing gaming or drinking establishments on the street was taken by the official board of the church after the Elko City council dropped its plan to draw and pass an ordinance banning such businesses on the thoroughfare. Councilmen R.C. Barnes and George S. Greathouse voted for the passage of the restrictive ordinance. Voting for abandoning the ordinance were Mayor David Dotta, Karl Keppler and Robley E. Burns. It was pointed out by Councilman Barnes that if gambling and drinking were allowed on Idaho street it will eventually force residents now living on that street to move back onto another street. Tourist trade was also mentioned at the meeting. It was said that people coming through Elko in automobiles will probably get a better impression of the city if these establishments were not their first impression of Elko.
July 24, 1946: Two new motor courts will be open by Elko County Fair time with another scheduled to open early next spring. A.T. Wood and Allen Carter, owners of the present Wood’s Auto Court at 1276 Idaho Street, are now using a new eight room addition to their present accommodations for tourists. The auto court will be known as the “Wood Tourists.” W.W. Cave, owner of a 21-room motel being built on the west side of town near the airport, is now ready to open six rooms with an additional three scheduled to open in 10 days. The remainder of the rooms will be open by fair time. A new 18 unit motel with 46 rooms is scheduled to open by early spring and is being built by Jay Gartiez, owner of the present Jay’s auto court. The new motel will be built across the street from his present motel at 1313 Idaho Street.
50 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1971: The black grass bug, an insect pest relatively new in this area, is damaging range grasses in many parts of Elko County, according to Irving Hackett, county extension agent. Hackett said severe leaf damage has been reported in Independence Valley, Jiggs, Meadow Creek, and Clover Valley, and extreme damage has been done to seed fields at South Fork. Hackett said the bug first showed up in Nevada two years ago when it was reported by Tony Sestanovich in Pine Valley. Control measures are not economical at this time, according to Hackett, who said the leaf damage will reduce cattle gains because the grasses will dry prematurely. The bug sucks out the juice from the leaves and stems of grass plants.
July 23, 1971: Average daily traffic on the Lamoille Highway south of Elko during June of 1971 jumped an impressive 68 percent over the average for the same month last year, according to data compiled by the Nevada Highway Department, and a spokesman for the department said the Spring Creek Recreational Development accounted for most of the increase. Lew Caple of the Elko office of the highway department said the June average measured by an automatic recorder two miles south of Elko was 1,281 vehicles per day, compared to a daily average of only 762 during June of 1970. Caple noted the heaviest day of traffic occurred on June 27 when the Spring Creek development staged an open house for area residents.
July 24, 1971: Clare Lynn Moschetti became the bride of Barry William Lipparelli in a double ring ceremony at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, July 2. The evening ceremony was performed by Father Thomas L’Ecuyer. Decorations consisted of yellow pompoms. Organ music was provided by Mrs. Paul Rogers. Maid of honor was Jody Moschetti and bridesmaid was Ann Moschetti, both sisters of the bride. Dennis Lipparelli served as best man and Lorry Lipparelli and Bill Moschetti were ushers. The newlyweds were honored at a reception held at the home of the bride’s parents following the ceremony.
25 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1996: Marie Anne Arcimisbehere Jayo of Elko celebrated her 100th birthday July 1 with a party given by her friends and family. Jayo was born July 4, 1896 in Hasparren, France and came to the United States at the end of World War I to help her sister run a boarding house in Lovelock. In 1923 she married Emilio Jayo and had two daughters, Rosie Madigan of Elko and Pearl Iamurri of Ft. Myers, Fla. Jayo received a special certificate from the State of Nevada commemorating her 100th birthday.
July 22, 1996: Maybe a ninth consecutive trip to divisionals will be lucky for the Elko Little League Softball senior all-stars. The coaches, parents and president of Elko Little League Softball were wearing confidence on their faces after Elko defeated Red Rock of North Las Vegas, 17-2 in the state championship series on Saturday at Newton Field to advance to the Division IV Tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado. Crystal Miller was the starting pitcher for Elko and Sara Gallegos pitched three innings, shutting down any threat of a Red Rock rally. Elko pounded out 17 hits and committed only two errors. Red Rock was held to three hits, all in the first inning, and made seven errors. “This was the best we were ever hosted,” said the Red Rock manager. “Elko did an excellent job.”
July 24, 1996: Grant money to be used exclusively to exhibit the American Mastodon now housed in the Northeastern Nevada Museum has been approved by the E.L. Wiegand Foundation of Reno. Museum Director Lisa Seymour said the foundation‘s board of trustees approved a challenge grant to the museum for $142,000. “According to the foundation, the museum has nine months to raise the remaining $13,000 needed for design and completion of the mastodon display,” said Seymour. The bones were discovered in Spring Creek and the site was excavated last June. BLM archaeologist Bryan Hockett had paleontologists from several museums study the bones and they concluded the remains were an American Mastodon. According to Hockett, this is the only American Mastodon documented in the entire Great Basin and only one of only a dozen found in North America.