Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGODecember 5, 1896: Miss Zadie Wines of Pleasant Valley is attending the high school. Sam Doughty, a brother of J.C., is a new student at the high school. He is staying at the Hot Springs.

Johnny Thompson is building a big ice house. He will put up about 150 tons of ice this winter.

100 YEARS AGO December 5, 1921: The board of county commissioners have at last found a way to give the town of Carlin her own municipal lighting plant and it will not be long before the energetic little town will be one of the best lighted of any in the state. When the Southern Pacific company refused to furnish the inhabitants with lights and were allowed to discontinue their service by the Public Service Commission, the town found that some method must be used to obtain a plant, and this was solved by the commissioners making an emergency loan and purchasing the Metropolis plant. This plant was installed when Metropolis was booming and is sufficiently large to light a town twice the size of Carlin.

December 7, 1921: A few days ago incorporation papers were filed in the office of the county clerk here of the J.J. Hylton Ranching company. We understand that this company has been formed for the purpose of colonizing the Devil’s Gate ranch, on the North Fork, east of Elko. The plans call for a dam in the mouth of the Devil’s Gate, forty-eight feet high, which will form a reservoir containing 22,000 acre feet of water. The water from this reservoir will be used to irrigate the land in the valley below Devil’s Gate. The land will be cut up in small sections and will be sold on the installment plan to colonists, who will be guaranteed sufficient water for every acre to insure a crop. This will be the beginning of breaking up the big ranches throughout the county of which we have so many. If a success is made of this valley other big ranches will follow and soon Elko county will have doubled and trebled her population and the value of the land and crop output will be increased to what it should be.

75 YEARS AGO December 5, 1946: When Mr. and Mrs. J.H. McKennon went out to feed their chickens this morning they found the poultry staff in rather a confused state due to the unexpected and uninvited presence of a yearling doe. Mrs. McKennon said the doe appeared very weary, as though it had been chased for a great distance and stayed in the corral for some time. When a neighbor attempted to rope it however, it jumped over the fence and ran back into the hills.

December 6, 1946: Mrs. Jules Pattani expects to depart tomorrow for Lovelock where she will join Mr. Pattani and their daughter Fern to make their home. They have purchased the Nevada Motel in that city and have sold their home in Elko to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Alacano. Pattani was formerly employed by the state highway department.

December 11, 1946: Dr. George Collett, a surgeon who has practiced in Indiana for the past 20 years, has joined the Elko Medical Group. He will join Drs. Arthur Hood, Robert Roantree, Charles Secor, Paul Del Guidice and Dale Hatfield. He will devote the greater part of his practice to surgery. Dr. Collett will be joined in February by his wife Ruth and children Mary Ann and John. The Colletts have two older children, a son, Hugh, serving a medical internship in Chicago and a daughter, Jean Collett Andrews, who is married and living in Wisconsin.

50 YEARS AGO December 6, 1971: Elko High School’s “Band of Indians” will present its fifth annual “Concierto Fiesta” on Wednesday in the old gym. The program will include several selections by the Elko Junior High Advanced Band. A variety of music will be offered including special selections by Patrice Paoletti, Dolly Thompson, Nancy Read and Sherril Tatomer. Also featured during the evening will be the band’s double trumpet trio: Sidney Dickie, Eldon Brown, David McBeth, Kenneth Ballew, Gale Burr and Cole Perry; Saxophone quintet: Robert Regnier, David Loncar, Vera Wilcox, Paul Wiggins and Lyle Yowell and Clarinet quartet: Meg Glaser, Lorraine Bradley, Sidney Hardie and Joy Martin.

December 8, 1971: An ice maker, built by Bud Kimball, of the parks department, out of a tractor mower, seems to be solving the city’s problem of forming and maintaining ice skating rinks in the city. Kimball and the parks department staff have been building a skating area on the parking lot between the city pool and the Little League park by applying a constant light spray of water over the pavement, The spray is very fine and cooled as it falls to the ground and freezes. Water is fed through a fire hose attached to the tractor and is sprayed from nozzles on either end of a boom. Approximately one inch of ice was formed yesterday and the crews hope to make the pond at least 4-5 inches today. Ice is also being made at the Southside Park pond. In the past, ice ponds had been difficult to form because when water was applied it would flow off unlevel surfaces or if an ice base was made, the ice would melt when more water was added to eliminate rough areas.

December 8, 1971: Al Silvani, a longtime member of the Nevada Civic Club of Elko and owner of the Elko Sanitation Co. which collects garbage for the city hadn’t been making it to many club meetings lately. It seemed that his garbage collection load had become so heavy that he was forced to work through the club meetings on Fridays at noon. President Roger Mariani appointed a committee – consisting of members working for local banks – to man the garbage truck one Friday. They were assigned to collect the garbage thus allowing Silvani to attend the club’s regular meeting which was held in his honor. The bankers-turned-sanitation men, dressed in grubbies rather than their usual bank wear of suits and ties, were Joe McGhie, manager of the Elko Plaza branch of First National Bank; Dick Harrington, loan officer for FNB Main Elko Branch; George White, FNB’s eastern regional loan officer; and Phil Cole, Elko Branch manager of Nevada National Bank. By completing their rounds before noon, the bankers were able to attend the meeting though they had to sit by themselves. “They said something about the way we smelled,” one of the bankers complained laughingly.

25 YEARS AGO December 5, 1996: Today’s big snowstorm dumped up to an inch and a half of snow per hour, closed mountain passes, cut power to part of northwest Elko, and sent school children home early in Wells. The National Weather Service predicts six to eight inches of snow will fall in the valleys today, a foot or more in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains and higher elevations. Students from Clover Valley, Starr Valley and Metropolis were sent home on school buses at 10 a.m. said Ted Paulson, principal of Wells schools. Those students made it home alright, but a bus load of 40 students on the Montello/Oasis route heading over Pequop Summit came back after the road was closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer rig, Paulson said.

December 6, 1996: Brooke Armuth and Hilary Bernius won state titles at the recent state gymnastics meet with Armuth taking the all-around title in the Level 7, 12 and older age division and Bernius topping the Level 5, 7-8 age class. Armuth swept first place in three events to post an all-around score of 32.8. She won the vault, the floor exercise and the balance beam. Bernius scored three titles and a runner-up finish to post her winning score of 34.75. She won the balance beam, bars and vault and took second on the floor.

