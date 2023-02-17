125 YEARS AGO

February 12,1898: Negotiations are said to be pending for the sale of the Lion mine in Ruby Valley, to Montana capitalists. This is a very promising mine, the ledge being eight feet wide, and surface assays go as high as $24 in gold. It is owned by Ike Griswold.

It is reported that H.J. Sadler, the California representative of the Huntington and Diamond Valley Land & Cattle Company of Elko county, has sold seventy-nine horses for shipment to the frozen north. Mr. Sadler also guarantees 1,100 first-class five-year-old animals, for shipment early next spring. News of this kind shows that Nevada, too, may expect to reap a benefit from the discovery of gold in the Klondike.

The Board of County Commissioners met on Monday. Present were Commissioners Woolverton, Reed and Rigsby. A committee from the board of trade appeared and explained the need of repairs to the road between Elko and Mountain City. The committee recommended that a change in the road be made between Elko and Mountain City, stating that it would shorten it ten miles, while the grades would be better, and the road could be kept open in the winter. After some discussion, the commissioners decided to co-operate with the board of trade committee in sending out road viewers to examine the entire road and estimate the expense of the change and necessary repairs.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

February 12, 1948: Elko’s Sea Scouts are going to sea and what’s more on a United States Navy ship. The announcement was made by Chief Petty Officer John W. Weaver, recruiter in charge of the Elko office. Al Manhan, Skipper, has been working for weeks to secure permission from the U.S. Navy to have his Sea Scouts take a cruise off San Francisco. The land-locked scout troop, most of the members of which have hardly been in a boat larger than outboard motors at the Ruby Marshes, will start their cruise March 25. The cruise will take two days and the scouts will embark and disembark from Pier 17, Treasure Island, San Francisco on both days. Members of Elko’s Sea Scout Ship No. 550 taking the cruise are Charles Morse, Bill Wright, Jr., Larry Monroe, Frank Stock, Ray Pease, Leslie Jones, Louis Uriarte, Melvin Steninger, “Coke” Jones, Martin Hachquet, Doug Glenn, Gary George, Jess Huntsman, Allen Sargent, Lee McCuistion, Dick Quinn, Jim Bardsley, Bill Bartlett and Larry Reynolds. Jerry Reynolds has joined the troop recently and will also make the trip.

February 13, 1948: Fire fighting equipment for the city of Elko is housed in a frame building, inadequate in every respect. This is one of the statements made by Thomas A. Lloyd, engineer of the Board of Fire Underwriters of the Pacific, before a large gathering at the regular chamber of commerce meeting yesterday. The speaker said that it is obvious that for a fire department to efficiently perform its duties, the proper firefighting equipment and man power is necessary. At the present time the apparatus in Elko consists of two pumpers, each rated at 750 gallons per minute when new. At the time of the last inspection, the engine which was installed in 1926, now old enough to vote, delivered only 600 gallons per minute. The other engine could not be tested due to a mechanical failure which was corrected as soon as possible. The fire flow required for Elko at the time of the last grading in 1947 was 2500 gallons per minute. In the mercantile district, the system delivered 1300 g.p.m. at the strong point. The fire alarm system in Elko, at the time of the last grading was in such a condition that it could hardly be classed as one of the protective features of the city.

50 YEARS AGO

February 13, 1973: Five Wells High School students have been selected as Outstanding Teenagers of America of 1973, according to Kenneth Noble, principal. Selection of the Outstanding Teenagers awards program automatically qualified these students for further state, regional and national honors. Nominated were Debra Scott, Thomas Riggins, Rena Johns, Ida Knudsen, William Craig Spratling. Nominated by their principal the Outstanding Teenagers of America are chosen for excellence in academic achievement and community service.

February 15, 1973: Jay’s Motel and Blohm’s Jewelry were winners last night in City Basketball League play. Jay’s defeated Rancho Grande, 75-46; and Blohm’s tripped Elko Lumber Co., 59-55. Cordell Jones was high for Jay’s with 29 points. Buddy Jones added 11 and Rod George 10. For Rancho Grande, Jim Lundgren had 19. Blohm’s was led by Danny Kessler with 27 points and Rich Vasquez netted 13. Don Menicucci topped Elko Lumber with 19 points and Jim Thompson added 12.

February 16, 1973: Senior Mike Bruning and junior Gary Peterson claimed the first individual state wrestling championships in the three-year history of the sport at Elko High School and the Indians finished second in the final team standing at the 1973 “AAA” State Wrestling Tournament. The second-place finish in the tournament ended the most successful season ever for an Elko High team.

25 YEARS AGO

February 12, 1998: Betty Corbari, co-owner of the Wildhorse Ranch and Resort, wouldn’t say where she placed the tagged fish worth $20,000 or when she dumped it in the reservoir, but the release was videotaped. This year, Corbari expects 700 anglers to show up for the ice fishing derby, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the President’s Day holiday. In addition to the $20,000 winner, anglers will vie for five tagged fish worth $5,000 each and 10 tagged fish at $500 apiece. Last year, the $20,000 fish was not caught during the Wildhorse Ice Fishing Derby. An angler caught it a week after the derby and received $100. The Elko County Sheriff’s Posse will sponsor a bonfire in the parking lot of Wildhorse Ranch and Resort, with a chorizo/chili feast that starts at noon all three days.

February 16, 1998: Twelve teammates – and friends – made a dream happen and gave one a birthday wish he won’t soon forget. The Elko boys basketball team, with no all-conference players from last season, accomplished a goal in the seniors’ final home game of the season and gave point guard Tim Gilligan a birthday wish of a zone playoff game on his birthday. “We believe in each other,” Sean Cannon said. “We are all friends and we’re always around each other.” The Indians defeated Reed, 59-58, Saturday at Centennial Gym on a short jumper almost behind the backboard by Sean Paul with 3.5 seconds left to advance to the 4A league’s northern zone tournament for the first time since 1995.