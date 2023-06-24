Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

July 18, 1898: The Nevada troop of cavalry, commanded by Captain Linscott, was royally received by the people of Elko when it passed through town Monday night enroute to San Francisco. The boys were presented with a bountiful lunch prepared by ladies of Elko. The train stopped about fifteen minutes, giving all a chance to talk with members of the troop.

J.R. Bradley has purchased the McMullen ranch in Deeth from Mrs. M.M. Thorpe of Elko.

Married – In Elko, Nevada, June 15, 1898, by L.E. Morgan, Justice of the Peace, Mr. John Murphy of Fort Halleck, to Polly T. Dolan of Cherry Creek.

100 YEARS AGO—UNAVAILABLE—

75 YEARS AGOJune 21, 1948: Weather permitting, there will be a doubleheader at the softball park this evening. At the writing, atmospheric conditions – a steady drizzle and temperature of 50 degrees – indicate that the man who manufactures the weather believes that yachting or ice skating may be more apropos.

June 22, 1948: E.B. Steninger, co-owner of the Elko Daily Free Press, is stranded at the Pole creek ranger station due to the storm, according to word received through Mr. and Mrs. August Rohwer at Gold Creek today. They say they are “rained in.” Steninger took his son Melvin to the ranger station, where he intends to work with the forest service during the summer months.

June 23, 1948: We’ve been “Stampeded” !!! That’s the word used on the trophies which are being displayed in the window of the W.C. Moell Co. It should read “Silver State Stampede.” But the engraver in Los Angeles let his hand slip and engraved “Stampeded” on the trophies. This will be rectified when the winners of the various trophies are announced, and their names are engraved on the plate of the trophies. Everyone within reasonable driving distance of Elko is urged to enter some form of horse drawn conveyance in the parade. With the exception of police cars, which will lead the parade, there will not be any motor drive vehicles in the line of march.

50 YEARS AGOJune 20, 1973: Elko Postmaster Antoine Primeaux, has announced his retirement this week after serving for more than 17 years in the position. Primeaux was appointed postmaster in Elko in 1956, succeeding Mary McNamera, who held the post from 1932 to 1955. Both Miss McNamera and Primeaux are natives of Tuscarora. Primeaux completed grade school in Tuscarora, where his parents operated a general merchandise business. They later operated a service station and auto camp at Emigrant Pass. Primeaux attended high school in Carlin, graduated in 1930 from Elko High School and graduated from the University of Nevada in Reno in 1936. Postmaster Primeaux observed today that during his 17 years in office the transition from trains to trucks for transporting mail was achieved and the Zip Code system was instituted.

June 21, 1973: Seven members of the Elko Junior Rodeo team will be traveling to Ogden, Utah, Aug. 12 to attend the National High School Rodeo Finals. The seven qualified at last weekend’s Nevada State High School Rodeo in Carson City. Elko representatives are: Norman Hennigan who took a first place in bulldogging and John Johnson who took the second place in the same event; Tony Zunino, who qualified with a third place in calf roping; Sharla Hennigan with second place in girls cutting and a fourth in goat tying; Jerry Jones, who earned a first in bareback bronc riding; and Duane Garcia, recipient of the sportsmanship revolving trophy. Toni Rose will represent Nevada in the National High School Rodeo Queen contest. Miss Rose also won the Miss Congeniality Award in state competition at Carson City.

25 YEARS AGOJune 20, 1998: At a special luncheon this week, Chuck Knight presented Governor’s Senior Samaritan Awards to Elko Senior Citizens Center volunteers Betty and Phil Aranguena. The awards, signed by Gov. Bob Miller, are presented to Nevada seniors who “give so generously of themselves caring for others, building a better future for us all.” For the past four years, the couple has chaired the center’s annual Winter Raffle, which has raised more than $22,000 for the center. The Aranguena’s also donated their private collection of silver mercury head dimes to the center.

June 23, 1998: Bill Wright of Deeth, solo climbed and skied the “Angel Face” above Angel Lake early Saturday morning reporting the most snow he’s ever seen there in mid-June in 30 years of skiing. The Angel Face is the enormous east-facing wall of snow which abuts Grey’s Peak on the south. It is so named for its appearance to some as a giant white angel, wings fully spread along the skyline and leaning out over the lake below. Skiing was superb and unlimited, area wise. Wright said he was solo since only “have been” cowboys don’t have to work on Saturday.

June 24, 1998: Ruby View Women’s Golf Club held its 1998 Medal Tournament on June 2-3, with 16 women competing in the two-day, low net tournament. Jackie Brown won the first flight with a score of 134. Waneta Neff was second and Marine Cannon took third. In the second flight, Sue Smales won with a 132. Joann Banks and Linda Bennett were tied, a stroke back in second. The 1998 Memorial Tournament was played June 3 as a low net event. Sue Smales won the tournament with a net score of 63.