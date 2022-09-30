Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

September 25, 1897: Between fifteen and twenty teams will soon be hauling coal from Elko to Tuscarora. Mr. Harbin, who has the contract from the Dexter company, has engaged about all the idle teams around Elko.

Hi Loy has fenced in a large tract of land below the Chinese garden and water ditch, and proposes to clear it of sagebrush and plant alfalfa.

Now that the cold weather is coming on and fires are being started in stoves long unused, it would be a good idea to see that all stovepipes are secure.

100 YEARS AGO

September 27, 1922: Lamoille has again settled down to its old routine of work after spending a week’s holiday at the Fair and Rodeo. The school youngsters are again back in their places; there are forty-six now enrolled and several more to enter.

September 29, 1922: Tomorrow is the last day of open season for catching the spotted beauties as the law provides that after the last day of September the angler must put away his rods and tackle until next May. There is a universal complaint and dissatisfaction among the residents of Elko county against the closing of the season this early in the year. The weather is delightful and the fish are biting better and larger catches are being made now than at any time since the season opened. The season for which all true hunters wait is nearly upon us! Frank Middleton announced today that the deer season opens in Elko county tomorrow. Many a hunter there is who has had his deer spotted for quite some little time, and has only been awaiting the opening of the season to hit the trail to bring back a goodly portion of the tasty meat.

September 30, 1922: Ted Carville returned from Reno yesterday morning and spoke of spending an afternoon watching the football men work out on Mackey field, and stated that Bill Goodale and Frank Kappler are making quite a record for themselves on the freshman squad, while Chet Scranton is regarded as the star of the varsity this season.

75 YEARS AGO

September 25, 1947: Safety signals on the Southern Pacific crossing in the business district of Elko will be installed in the immediate future, according to City Manager Allen Carter. The work is being done through the cooperation of the National Bureau of Public Safety, the Nevada state highway department and the railroad company. The signals will consist of bells and lights, the most effective railroad crossing warning signs available. This project has been one which has been in the making for a number of years. It was one contemplated before the war and then postponed, but plans call for the immediate installation of the signals now.

September 26, 1947: Newton Crumley and John Oldham returned to Elko yesterday after enjoying a big game hunting trip in Canada with Bing Crosby and Dr. G. Arnold Stevens. While Crumley was disappointed at not getting a bear, he was successful in his effort to secure a moose, mountain sheep and deer. They all met at Jasper, Canada, where Crosby had entered a golf tournament, which he won. The day after the party packed into the back country, taking three days of packing before they made camp. Crumley said the fishing was excellent, with a piece of meat the only bait necessary to secure a large trout, even in the smaller streams.

September 29, 1947: A crowd estimated as high as 3,500 people celebrated the completion of the Lamoille-Elko highway yesterday in the Lamoille grove. The celebration started with a dance given by the Lamoille Women’s Club Saturday night. It was a great success, with the club clearing more than $200 for the community hall, which will be constructed in the grove. Highlighting the celebration was the cutting of the ribbon by Gov. Vail Pittman, which was stretched across the highway symbolizing the official opening of the highway. One end of the ribbon was held by Mayor David Dotta of Elko and the other by “His Honor” Ike Woodhouse of Lamoille. “Ranchers of the valleys in this vicinity will be able to use the highway to great advantage,” said Governor Pittman. “On the other hand, the people of Elko and other parts of the county will have quicker access to one of Nevada’s garden spots. General chairman of the event, George Kennedy, one of the county’s county commissioners thanked everyone for the cooperation they had given. While there was no charge for admission a barrel was available for those desiring to contribute. The Lamoille community hall and the Elko swimming pool funds will probably be swelled by more than $300 each when a final accounting is made.

50 YEARS AGO

September 28, 1972: Five senior girls at Elko High School are seeking the tile of Homecoming Queen 1972, with the winner to be announced at pre-game activities tomorrow at Warrior Field. The five girls in competition for the queen title are Teresa Moiola, Nancy Warren, Debbie Herman, Toni Rose and Robyn Higley.

September 29, 1972: The year’s first Cotillion, a dance for seventh and eighth graders sponsored by Elko 20th Century Club was set for Oct. 13 at a recent meeting of the club. Chaperones for the Cotillion will be Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Reynolds, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Plumb, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Walther and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Worline. The annual opening dinner of the 20th Century Club was held Sept.15 at the Nevada Dinner house with President Pauline Aguirre presiding. Pam Ridgeway will serve as vice president; Joline Worline, treasurer; and Lola Roche, secretary.

September 30, 1972: Elko High School had just enough offense and more than enough defense last night to drop the Douglas Tigers from the unbeaten ranks, 19-8, in a Nevada “AA” Conference football game last night before a huge Homecoming crowd at Warrior Field. The Indians got two big plays from senior co-captain Randy Seal and then relied on their tremendous defensive unit to keep the invaders from Gardnerville in hand. Seal electrified the overflow audience with his two long-range strikes for touchdowns as he opened and closed the scoring for the night.

25 YEARS AGO

September 27, 1997: Senior Cristina Garcia was named Elko High Homecoming Queen 1997 last night during halftime of the Indian’s game against McQueen at Warrior Field. Garcia was accompanied onto the field by her father Agustin Garcia and her brothers Victor Garcia and Luis Garcia. Other queen candidates were Jamie McAdoo, Amber Behonek, Jessica Pierce and Amanda Regnier. No. 1 ranked McQueen High School’s Lancers handed the Elko Indians a 54-0 loss in the annual EHS homecoming game.

September 29, 1997: Hayley’s Fine Gifts & Antiques is now open at 386 Fifth St., featuring a wide variety of antiques, collectibles and new gift ideas. Owner Hayley Bammesberger also does custom florals.

October 1, 1997: The 1996-97 water year that ended yesterday was the 14th wettest in Elko since record keeping began in 1884, the National Weather Service reported. The Elko area tallied 13.2 inches of precipitation, 3.27 inches above normal. This year’s 13.2 inches was the most precipitation Elko received in one year since 1983-84. The wettest year in the record books was 1889-90 when 20.16 inches drenched the area. The driest was 4.4 inches in 1918-19.