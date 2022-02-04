Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 30, 1897: Geo. P. Robinson of Ruby Valley, returned on Tuesday morning’s train from San Francisco, where he had been with 4 carloads of beef cattle. He received 7 cents per pound for them.

Starr Valley: Sam McMullen’s horse became too tired to stand up one day last week while Sam was on his back, and after saying his little prayer “now I lay me down to sleep,” he rolled over Sam’s corpulent form. The horse escaped without injury, but Sam has a sprained leg.

The ice crop is being harvested.

100 YEARS AGO

January 28, 1922: Although battling on even terms throughout the first half of the contest Friday night, the high school basketball team from Battle Mountain was unable to keep up the pace after the regulars on the Elko squad replaced the substitutes, the visitors being obliged to satisfy themselves with the short end of a 32 to16 score. Realizing the superiority of the first team players, Coach Martie started a second quintette. The first half ended in a score of 12 to 11 in favor of Elko, the local team being composed of Kappler, Garcia, Clauson, Russell and Castle. In the second period the second team was replaced by Giudici,, Critchley, Wright, Backus and Goodale. The game was well attended and a goodly sum raised for the athletic association. The Battle Mountain boys who made the trip were La Kemp, La Maire, Merrill, Schmith, Belastague and Laurentzer.

January 30, 1922: H.S. Beedle, radio operator in charge of the Elko office of the government radio-telegraph at the air mail field, is in receipt of a letter from the Washington office of the department stating that messages emanating from this station are plainly heard at the nation’s capital. This is a mighty good record when it is considered that the local apparatus is intended for only short distance work.

February 3, 1922: It is not often that the people of Elko are obliged to undergo so long a stretch of cold weather as has been our lot this year, and judging from the monthly record for January, the first month of 1922 will go down into history as one of the longest periods of continued cold that has ever been experienced, at least since accurate records have been kept. Twenty-four days out of the thirty-one the thermometer showed readings of below zero temperatures, ranging from two degrees below on the 5th to thirty-seven below on the 19th. The highest temperature recorded for the month was on the 2nd, when the mercury climbed to forty-four degrees. The record is furnished by Guy M. Blair, agent for the Western Pacific railroad, who is volunteer observer for the federal weather bureau.

75 YEARS AGO

January 30, 1947: A building committee was selected at the meeting today including Dr. R.P. Roantree, representing the medical profession; George Ralph, county commissioners; Charles Sewell, businessman. Douglas Dacre Stone was retained as the architect for the construction of the old aged home and hospital. When the new Elko county hospital and home for the aged is built it will most likely be located north of the city’s ice skating rink at the city park. This decision was reached after an exhaustive study of the subject yesterday and today by members of the Elko county board of commissioners, the city council and member of the planning board. A number of sites were considered by the different groups. One was directly east of the present city park area. However, this was objected to by City Manager Allen Carter who said that this area will be used in the future development of sports. He explained that the city intends to build a temporary soft and hard ball park there this spring, while the present softball park is planted to grass. He cautioned the planners to keep in mind future expansion and was opposed to having the hospital site crowded too close to the park area because of the future development of both activities.

January 31, 1947: NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: The Purity and Glaser Dairies have been combined and will be known as the Purity Dairy in the future. Melvin Glaser, formerly associated with the Glaser Dairy, is now associated with Joe Vignolo in the Purity Dairy. All accounts which are due the Glaser Dairy should be paid to that dairy, while deliveries made following February 1st should be paid for at the Purity Dairy in Elko. In the future only pasteurize milk will be available from the company.

50 YEARS AGO

February 2, 1972: In Men’s City League Basketball action last night, Elko Lumber defeated the Seniors, 68-54; and Munson-Dale White won over Prunty Ranch, 71-62. Leading the Elko Lumber scoring was Harold Whitney with 22 points; Dan Beitia 16; and Norman Heins 11. For the seniors, Charlie Williams scored 20; Paul Guisti 15, and Bobby Heguy 11. Munson-Dale White’s top scorer was Speedy Gonzales 24; Thompson 20, and Jerry Brown 16. For Prunty Ranch, Mike Cress scored 19, Steven Bloxham 12; and Earl Prunty 10.

February 4, 1972: Robert Draper, who formerly leased the Parkside Service Station, this week assumed management of the local Montgomery Ward catalog store. Draper took over the local Montgomery Ward operation after attending a special training course conducted by the company. He succeeds H.J. (Stack) Madigan as manager of the local store. Madigan plans to operate a restaurant at the western village being developed at the Spring Creek subdivision near Elko. Fred Worline has taken the lease of Parkside Service from the Urriola Bros., owners of the station.

25 YEARS AGO

January 31, 1997: The fourth annual Bareback and Saddle Bronc School will be held Saturday and Sunday at Spring Creek Horse Palace, organizers reported. Saddle bronc instructors will be Joe and Mike Marvel, while bareback instructors are Jerry Jones and Pat Laughlin. Stock is being furnished by Wally Blossom.

February 3, 1997: Elko and Spring Creek enrollment figures continue to grow and elementary schools are feeling the squeeze. At last week’s workshop on enrollment growth and building needs in the Elko County School District, principals of the six elementary schools in Elko and Spring Creek had the opportunity to discuss the needs of their schools. Spring Creek Elementary School principal Marcia McManus expects enrollment at her school to grow from 826 pupils to 996 by next fall. She’ll need a minimum of five more classrooms and a multipurpose room to accommodate her growing roster. Should her school not receive the funding for such needs, she said she sees no other alternative but to bump the gifted and talented, music and art teachers from their rooms to make use of that space. Those teachers would become “mobile” and travel from room to room to work with students. That’s a situation Elko Grammar No. 2 Principal Anna Bolin knows well. Her speech therapy teacher works out of an 8-by 6-foot closet and her Title 5 (Native American program) teacher tutors her pupils in the hallway. Northside Elementary School Principal Kevin Melcher said the school’s multipurpose room is at capacity and has five modular units in place. Michael Clemans, principal at Southside Elementary School estimates he’ll have 818 pupils next fall crammed into a school built in 1961 for 600. Like most older schools, Southside has a small multipurpose room, forcing the school to have three lunch sessions to accommodate all of its pupils. Apparently faring best is Mountain View, the school that was bulging at the seams until last year when the school board redrew the district’s school attendance lines and redistributed Mountain View’s overflow of students into Southside, Northside and Elko Grammar No. 2.

