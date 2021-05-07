Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1896: Elko’s main street is in a horrible condition. Mud holes from one end to the other. We should have at least one decent street and our main thoroughfare should be put in shape.
J.L. Porter has purchased J.R. Bradley & Sons’ stock of groceries and dry good at Deeth. This leaves but one store of this kind in Deeth, Geo. Ferguson having disposed of his business, also
For the first time in ten years every business house in town – except for the Bed Rock corner – is occupied. It begins to look as if Elko would boom this summer.
100 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1921: The polls will open at eight o’clock tomorrow morning and close at six o’clock, and we hope that every man and woman, who have a right to cast a vote will register their choice of the ten candidates. There are two candidates for the office of mayor – J.A. McBride and Robert W. Hesson, and eight candidates for the board of supervisors – T.F. Brennen, W.W. Booher, W.J. Dawe, David Dotta, A.L. McGinty, Harry Newman, N.W. Parker and E.G. Timm. There is to be a mayor and four supervisors. The people of Elko are well satisfied with the government of the city for the past four years, under the guidance of Mayor McBride. Most of this period the mayor and supervisors have been hampered by the great war. Mayor McBride and Supervisor Brennen have agreed to again serve the city (without pay) for another two years. Dawe, Dotta and Parker are all young businessmen, successful and progressive.
May 5, 1921: The city election held yesterday called out a big vote there being 643 votes cast, and the Young Men’s Ticket was swept into office. Those being elected were Mayor Hesson, Supervisors Brennen, Dotta, McGinty and Newman.
May 6, 1921: At the sheriff’s sale today, D.D. Sabala purchased the half interest of Euljio Onandia in the Overland hotel, giving Mr. Sabala full possession of the property.
May 6,1921: A petition of many of the sportsmen of this county, was presented to the board of county commissioners requesting that the season for antelope be closed for the next two years, as we understand that the members of the board will act favorably on the petition. The antelope is fast disappearing and now found in but a very limited area, the largest band ranging in Elko county. The last legislature passed a law making an open season on this game, but provided that the county commissioners of each county could close the season.
75 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1946: Warren L. Monroe, publisher of the Elko Independent, was elected president of the Elko County Branch of the University of Nevada Alumni association, at a meeting held in The Lounge last night. Other officers named were Willard Weaver, vice-president and Mrs. George Ogilvie, secretary and treasurer. More than 70 University of Nevada alumni were present to join the new group, which was formed to render assistance to the institution wherever possible.
May 3, 1946: Development work on a large scale is to be undertaken in the Bullion mining district in the immediate future, according to an announcement made here today. This district is located south of Elko and considerable ore has been taken from it in the past. The Newmont Mining Company of New York City has a lease and option on the property and plans extensive developments. A camp will be constructed in the area to take care of the workers and the tunnel work. The company which has the lease and option is one of the largest mining companies in the county and no expense will be spared to prove the property, known as the Alladdin mine. Silver, lead and copper values are found in the district, which was first in operation more than 50 years ago.
May 4, 1946: Mr. and Ms. Al Manhan have arrived in Elko, where they will open a gents’ and western store for ladies and gents. The building will occupy the building where the Pike’s Wholesale business has been located, next to the First National Bank.
May 8, 1946: Sunday morning at St. Joseph’s Church, a class of children will receive their First Communion. The following children have been prepared: Ralph Paoli, Edward Turner, Frank Hernandez, Gary Sheerin, Alan Avery, Marcello Quilici, John Martin, Joann Stollar, Karen Mack, Janet Wise, Lynn Mare Rider, Helen Boyd and Louise Tremewan of Elko, Jean Camino and Marchella Hess of Lamoille.
50 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1971: Nineteen Elko High School girls are currently enrolled in a Cooperative Vocational Education Program of waitress training. The program is coordinated by Pat Nelson, Home Economics instructor at the high school, and the participating employers at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel, the Commercial Hotel, and the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. Ann Hornbarger of the Stockmen’s is directing the initial on-the-job instruction and training. Roger Mariani of the Ranchinn and Liz Gallegos, LaVerne Gowin, and Patty Seal of the Commercial will be introducing the girls in additional waitress experience in their own banquet, dining room and buffet specialties. The girls will receive a certificate upon completion of the training and they will have an opportunity to interview for a job with prospective employers in Elko.
May 6, 1971: George White was named president of the new Elko Kiwanis Club at the group’s organizational meeting held last month at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. Picked to serve with him were Bob Rosevear, vice president and Tom Lloyd, secretary-treasurer. On the club’s board of directors are Jim Ithurralde, Bill Keeney, Roger Mariani, Gordan Evans, Evan White, Sam Glandon and Bob Higley. Kiwanis is a service club with a purpose of “service to youth, community and nation.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1996: Sabala Electric claimed championship honors as the first-place team when the Telescope Men’s Handicap Bowling League recently wrapped up its winter season. Memb
ves of the Sabala Electric team included Dan Sabala, John Ross, Mike Rupe, Buck McDermott, George Morley, Len Herrera and Jeff Atkin. The individual high scratch game went to Beau Nyrehn and the individual high scratch series was won by Bill Listerud. Jerry Caple had the highest average with 183 and Jim Holdren was named most improved bowler when adding 16 pins to his average.
May 7, 1996: The Dressi Ranch, six miles west of Elko on Interstate 80, was established almost a century ago – in 1901 – by Charles Dressi and his partner Paul Guidici. On April 1 this year, it was sold by Dressi’s grandson Kevin, to Joe Heguy of Charleston. Heguy’s nephew and partner, Mitch Heguy, son of Jackie and the late Bob Heguy of Elko will lease the 3,700-acre ranch. When the Heguy ranch in Charleston sold last November, Joe was looking for another place, and the Dressi fit the bill. Mitch Heguy, who had been employed by Maggie Creek Ranch says the only sheep that will graze on the place belong to his 13-year old son, Joe, who raises champion registered Suffolk.