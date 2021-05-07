Rewrite: News from past issues

May 2, 1921: The polls will open at eight o’clock tomorrow morning and close at six o’clock, and we hope that every man and woman, who have a right to cast a vote will register their choice of the ten candidates. There are two candidates for the office of mayor – J.A. McBride and Robert W. Hesson, and eight candidates for the board of supervisors – T.F. Brennen, W.W. Booher, W.J. Dawe, David Dotta, A.L. McGinty, Harry Newman, N.W. Parker and E.G. Timm. There is to be a mayor and four supervisors. The people of Elko are well satisfied with the government of the city for the past four years, under the guidance of Mayor McBride. Most of this period the mayor and supervisors have been hampered by the great war. Mayor McBride and Supervisor Brennen have agreed to again serve the city (without pay) for another two years. Dawe, Dotta and Parker are all young businessmen, successful and progressive.