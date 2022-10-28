Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 23, 1897: The matter of building the Deep Creek road from Salt Lake to the Nevada line, is again being agitated and the indications are more favorable than ever for its completion next year.

The University received a bald eagle from Elko Wednesday morning. Whether the University football team will take him for a mascot or whether the bird will be killed and mounted to stand guard over the campus for all time, the Gazette does not know.

Two military reservations in Nevada have been abandoned. One is Camp Halleck in Elko county, and the other Fort McDermit, in Humboldt county. Fort McDermit was established in 1865 when the Paiutes were on the warpath. Camp Halleck was established to guard the overland stage road from the Indians. Troops were withdrawn from these posts several years ago by order of General Sheridan.

100 YEARS AGO

October 23, 1922: We have listed with us four very desirable lots on the hill, in one of the most desirable locations possible, just west of the Tuscarora road, in the block where Geo. Russell’s residence is located, the northeast corner of block twenty-eight. These lots can be bought for $1,000 cash if taken at once. This is a bargain. See Steninger, the real estate man.

October 27, 1922: The Elko County Red Cross chapter held their annual meeting October 19, 1922. At that meeting it was decided to bring the work to a close November 1, 1922 and abandon the chapter. This decision was reached after careful consideration. The chapter was organized for war activities and that work has been completed as far as it has been possible and reasonable to do so, and all obligations have been honorably discharged. The Elko County chapter can well be proud of the record it has made during its six years of existence and service.

75 YEARS AGO

October 23, 1947: Elko’s future water supply must come from wells similar to the ones which are in use at the present time, Bert McCuistion, city councilman, told members of the chamber of commerce. The city must depend upon underground water, at least until existing conditions for several reasons: 1- The government has no immediate intention of providing upstream storage on the Humboldt River; 2 – The cost of bringing water from Devil’s Gate (as an example) would be $2,000,000 and 3 -Water rights might be difficult to get because of prior water rights on the river held by ranchers and farmers. Under the present program the city intends to sink test wells in 1948 to find out if the water is here.

October 27, 1947: Elko’s first toyland of the season was opened today at the Elko Supply company. The selection of toys is much larger this year than for the past several years following the war. In addition, there are some electric light fixtures available for lighting Christmas trees.

October 28, 1947: The free chest x-ray program which operated under the sponsorship of the Nevada Tuberculosis Association completed its Elko survey on Oct. 24 with 1069 films taken in this community, stated Dr. Paul Del Guidice. The number represents about 18% of Elko’s population or 4% higher than the state average. The unit will return to Elko County about this time next year, because it is the aim of the state tuberculosis group to provide this free chest examination yearly until every resident of the state has been x-rayed. Nevada is the fourth highest in the forty-eight states for tuberculosis deaths.

50 YEARS AGO

October 24, 1972: Winners of the Elko County Farm Bureau speech and talent contests were selected Friday. First place winners in the speech contest were Clelia Parker, Currie, senior division; and Devin Parker, Currie, junior division. In the talent contest, Linda Yraguen, Elko, was first in the senior division and Susan Kennedy, Lamoille, was first in the junior division. Both winners played the piano as their talent. Winners in the contests will represent the county in the state Farm Bureau competition next month.

October 26, 1972: The big game of the season is at hand for the Elko High School football team as the Manogue Miners, kingpins of Nevada “AA” football for the past two years, come to town tomorrow night. As a matter of fact tomorrow’s encounter is the biggest game for an Elko team in the past three years, as the winner of the big “shootout” will probably be crowned “AA” state champions. Elko will carry a perfect 7-0 overall mark into tomorrow’s contest. If Elko can defeat Manogue, the Indians will tie the all-time winning streak record at Elko High School, eight straight.

October 27, 1972: Charles Chester will celebrate the grand opening of his plumbing and heating business which recently moved to a new location at 411 ½ Fifth St. Chester Plumbing has been in operation in Elko since 1963. Employed by Chester Plumbing are three journeymen plumbers, Robert Penrod, Jr., Arthur Whitney and Donald MacMillan and four helpers.

25 YEARS AGO

October 25, 1997: Volunteers will begin putting up sections of railroad rails Monday to mark the Hastings Cutoff, which emigrants of 1846 and gold rushers od 1849-50 followed towards California. The cutoff was also used by the Donner Party. The rails will be placed by members of Trails West and Oregon-California Trails Association. The project would never have started without the cooperation and support provided by many local businesses and individuals to help preserve important local history, said Paul Sawyer, member of Trails Wes and OCTA. Union Pacific Railroad donated enough rails to make 140 markers; Cashman Equipment sandblasted and primed the rails; and Tricon Metals and Services donated the fabrication work. Volunteers also thanked Steve Dondero of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the donation of a tractor and post hole digger and the property owners who have allowed volunteers to research the trail and place markers. Volunteers plan to have more than 30 rails in place by the time winter shuts down the work.