Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

September 4, 1897: Jas. Dewar, A.L. Womack and Jas. Bett went hunting sage-hens Saturday afternoon, and after laying out at the board corral all night succeeded in killing seven chickens. It’s hardly fair for us to give it away, for we helped eat three of them, but it is too good to keep.

RUBY VALLEY: The Rev. Jones of Elko, is in the valley attempting to rescue the perishing. He held services in the Ruby school house last Sunday. He will hold his next meeting in North Ruby Wednesday or Thursday evening. All should take advantage of the opportunity to attend, as he is a good talker.

100 YEARS AGO

September 4, 1922: Watch the Free Press bulletin board for the latest election returns Tuesday night! Join the crowd in front of this office and get statewide reports every half hour, and local returns as fast as they are obtainable. The Free Press has made arrangements to maintain its usual efficient service that has served Elkoites so well in the past. This service will start somewhere around eight o’clock and will be maintained until midnight when most of the returns should be in.

September 7, 1922: The new Southern Pacific crossing at Fifth street is rapidly nearing completion and from present indications will be finished in ample time for the county fair. New rails have been laid for a distance of some six hundred feet on either side of the crossing, and underlaid with an eight inch rock base. The crossing proper will be filled in with creosoted boards as was done at the fourth street crossing; these will then be covered with tar, and a gravel surface put over all. With the new danger signal posts now installed the new crossing will be a decided improvement on the old narrow affair.

September 8, 1922: With a registration of 122 students and five more to come, the Elko County high school settles down to real work next week. This registration figure is some two or three more than the same time last year. The dormitory is not completely filled, having only twenty-two students in is confines. Of this number there are fifteen girls and seven boys. There are six students who were in attendance at the high school last year who will not be among those present due to the railroad strike. Coach Martie states this morning that work will immediately start on track work, as both he and the boys have their eyes on the state cup in the spring. There will be no interscholastic athletics this fall, according to the coach.

75 YEARS AGO

September 5, 1947: Saturday will be the last day of production at the Mountain City Copper company workings at Rio Tinto, according to word received in Elko today. Chauncey Olson of Patsville reported that word from the mining company today indicated that salvage work would begin at the Rio Tinto mine on Monday and that all pumps, rails pipe and other machinery would be removed from the shafts before the site is abandoned. The salvage work is expected to take about three weeks after which all employees will be laid off. Roy O’Brien, general superintendent, is in Salt Lake City at present conferring with officials of the company as to whether the above ground property will be salvaged or left standing. The list of items owned by the company includes about 65 buildings.

September 8, 1947: Arden milk from Salt Lake City is to be distributed in Elko from house to house with Harry Pohlabel of this city as the local agent. A house to house solicitation was commenced by Charles Ballew of Elko yesterday and deliveries will be made early in the morning Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The retail price of milk delivered at home will be 29 cents. “All of the milk delivered here will be Grade A, pasteurized milk,” said C.W. Beaver, Arden’s Salt Lake manager. “We will also feature homogenize milk, in which the cream content is distributed throughout the entire milk.” The milk has been and will continue to be available in the Elko grocery stores.

September 9, 1947: The informal double wedding of Miss Estelle Irand of Mountain City and Mr. James Morse of North Fork, and Miss Ellen Bieroth and Mr. Norman Thompson of Mountain City took place August 22 at the beautiful ranch home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Irland, parents of Miss Irland and grandparents of Miss Bieroth. Mr. Roy Woods, justice of the peace of Tuscarora officiated at the double ring ceremony. Miss Irland was given in marriage by her father, Harry Irland,and Miss Bieroth was given in marriage by her father, Hugh Bieroth, both prominent ranchers of Elko county. Miss Ada Rose Tolman was maid of honor for Miss Irland. Mr. George Bieroth, nephew of Miss Irland was best man for Mr. Morse. Miss Margerie Bieroth was maid of honor for her sister and Donald Rizzi was best man for Mr. Thompson. A reception was held immediately after the ceremony and an informal dance was given by Claude Womack and Harry Irland. Both Mrs. Morse and Mrs. Thompson attended the Mountain City and Elko high schools and received certificates for teaching from the University of Nevada and have taught for the past two years. Mrs. Morse taught at Wild Horse and Mrs. Thompson at Mountain City.

50 YEARS AGO

September 5, 1972: One of the surprising highlights of the 1972 Elko County Fair and Livestock Show came yesterday when the ”champion breeding buck” rabbit in the 4-H animal division gave birth to a litter of baby rabbits.

September 6, 1972: Elko High School opened its 1972 Nevada high school football season on a high note by defeating Grant Union High School of John Day, Ore., 20-8 at Warrior Field Saturday night. Randy Seal scored three times and led all Elko rushes with 167 yards and was supported by sophomore David Cobb, 41 yards rushing, and Gary Peterson, 34 yards. Pacing the Elko defense were Norman Hennigan and Morris Gallagher, eight tackles each; and Earl Prunty, Scott Carpenter and John Johnson, seven each.

September 7, 1972: Melvin Jones of Carlin retired the Elko Motel Revolving Trophy by winning for the third time the Open Class of the Stock Horse Contests at the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show. Jones, who has been a regular competitor at the Elko fair for a number of years, won the Open Class riding Diamond Lina. Second place went to Bill Kane of Tuscarora showing Smarty; and third was won by Dennis Jones of Beowawe.

The Dick Warren Memorial Trophy, given each year to the outstanding stock horse at the fair, was presented to Bill Van Norman of Tuscarora for his horse, Moondo, on which he won the Nevada Bridle Class.

September 9, 1972: Dr. Marvin W. Conley, a life-long resident of Elko County, has associated with Dr. Morris F. Gallagher in the practice of general dentistry in Elko. The new dentist was recently licensed to practice general dentistry in the state. Dr. Conley is the son of Clarence and Violet Conley of Lamoille and attended elementary and secondary schools in Elko. He received his pre-professional schooling a Utah State University in Logan and graduated with a B.S. degree in zoology in 1968. In June he received a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco.

25 YEARS AGO

September 5,1997: For Elko High School graduate James Johnston, tomorrow marks the last chance to get the Fremont Cannon back. “This is my last year, my last time to go around and get the cannon back,” the UNLV senior tight end said of the Runnin’ Rebels annual game against Nevada in Reno. Johnston expects to see playing time as a backup tight end in the new defense for UNLV. Johnston, a transfer from Santa Rosa JC, has moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart. Johnston was an all-state player from Elko, and Santa Rosa’s “scholar athlete” award winner.

September 6, 1997: The Rev. Norman King was installed as pastor of S. Joseph’s Catholic church in August by Phillip Straling, bishop of the diocese of Reno. King succeeds the Rev. Jim Setelik who left Elko after seven years. King was reared on an Iowa farm, taught school and served as school psychologist for 22 years in California before he entered the priesthood.

September 9, 1997: Before the Fun Factory After School Program came along, some students didn’t have anywhere go after the last bell rang, said Dawn Leyva, recreation director for the Elko City Parks and Recreation Department. In a world where most children grow up in families with two working parents, latchkey programs such as Fun Factory, now beginning is seventh year, have become a necessity, Leyva said. Fun Factory provides kids with a variety of activities in a safe environment until their parents can pick them up from work. The program is operated at two sites: Elko Grammar No. 2 and Mountain View Elementary Schools.