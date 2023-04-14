Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

April 9, 1898: Another carload of machinery for Bald Mountain arrived from the East Monday, and was loaded for the south by Van Drielen and Grant. Among the lot was a complete electric plant.

The Commissioners made a good selection in appointing A.W. Hesson Sheep Inspector of Elko county.

Chauncy Griswold was in town Wednesday. He has disposed of his Huntington Valley ranch to Max Arnold.

Under the amended school law, our Board of School Trustees will have to appoint someone to prepare a list of all citizens entitled to vote at the school election in May.

The value of a ton of pure gold is $602,799.21.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

April 13. 1948: An active recruiting campaign will be started in the city of Elko tomorrow for the National Guard which is to be organized here, according to Jack Martin, former member of the guard, during its existence before World War II in Elko. Martin pointed out that the National Guard unit in Elko will give young men an opportunity to get their military training at home, while the passage of a draft law, which is anticipated, will mean youth of the city can be transferred to any center the military authorities designate. Members of the committee conducting the recruiting campaign are Ted Blohm, Henry Biancani, John Gammick, Sgt. Henry Pusel, Jack Martin and Bud Hood. Martin said today that City Manager Allen Carter says the city will be prepared to furnish a site for an armory for the National Guard when it is established. At least 15 men have to be recruited to have the National Guard, and in order to be recognized by the federal government. Twenty-five men will be sought for the Elko unit.

April 14, 1948: The Elko Garden club is again sponsoring the Yard Improvement contest this year. The purpose of the contest is to encourage the home owners of Elko to improve and beautify their yards. The home owners may enter the contest by contacting Mrs. Leon Menka, 248-J. The contest is divided in two parts. One division is for the unimproved yards; the second is for the semi-improved yards. Prizes will be $3 for first; $1.50 for second; and 50c for third.

April 15, 1948: Dr. Dale Hadfield assisted by Mrs. Ruth Botsford and Mrs. Frank Kane, county nurse, have completed the immunization of the children in the Elko Grammar school for smallpox and diphtheria. Last week 251 smallpox vaccinations were given and the first of three diphtheria shots for complete immunization was given to 297 children. Several vaccinations and immunizations have been given by family physicians which now brings the school to practically 100 percent protection. The parents have expressed almost 100 per cent agreement and enthusiasm for this work which was conducted in the school. Only two or three people have refused to have this work done.

50 YEARS AGO

April 9, 1978: The last of the old Elko Hotel built in 1908 was torn down last week by Achurra Construction. The hotel was originally owned and operated by Andrew Puccinelli, who acquired the property, which is located on the old Fourth Street alley between Silver and Commercial Streets, from the Central Pacific Railroad. At that time rooms rented for about 50 cents a night and miners and railroad men were the most frequent customers. The Elko Hotel had a bar and was known for its Italian cooking. Immigrant chefs from the “old country” were hired to work in the kitchen. Operation of the business became a family affair with the Puccinelli children, Jennie, Lily, Lido and Leo doing their share of the work. In 1938 Puccinelli’s son, Lido, took over and renamed it the Club Elko. Over the years the building had several owners and business names. Hunt Sanford, former owner of the Ranchinn Motor Lodge, acquired the hotel and it became known as the Stage Coach. The old hotel will make way for a $2 million expansion and remodeling of the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel. In the early 1960s, the building was sold to the Stockmen’s which constructed its motor hotel across the alley between Silver and Commercial Streets and adjacent to the old structure, located on Fourth Street.

April 11, 1973: The Elko County School District Board of Trustees last night made offers to fill administrative vacancies. An offer of vice principal at Elko Junior-Senior High School was made to Glade Oberhansli, presently a principal at Soda Springs, Idaho. Richard Jennings, presently a counselor at Elko Junior-Senior High, was offered the rural schools principal position. Two vice-principal positions at the junior-senior high school became vacant when Robert Kerth was appointed principal to replace retiring Edwin Jensen and Paul Billings was moved to a curriculum position in the school district’s administration office. One of the vice-principal openings was filled last month by Royal Orser, presently principal at Northside Elementary School. Bob Call, presently rural school principal, will replace Orser at Northside Elementary.

25 YEARS AGO

April 9, 1998: Multiple births among ewes – and lately among women who have taken fertility drugs - is fairly common, but twin calves are rare, except in the Mountain City area, and especially on Dennis Bieroth’s ranch. “I’ve never before been able to say I had a 100 percent calf crop,” Bieroth mused, “but I can say it this year.” He added, “I have not explanation, but it’s been that way for three years. In 1997, I had two sets and in 1996, there were six or seven pairs. Margie Vipham of the Thompson Ranch in Mountain City says her cows have been producing twins, too. “It began to happen in 1994 and two years ago we had seven sets. We had to buy another milk cow so we could feed the extra babies. Neither rancher has an explanation for the abnormal number of twin births, but neither is complaining.

April 11, 1998: Biltoki/Cobre Tire won the “A” Division Tournament and RC Layne/Christensen & Griffith took the “B” Division title to conclude the 1998 Elko Men’s Basketball League season. In the “A” Division final, Biltoki/Cobre Tire, the regular season champs, held off Barrick, 73-68, to win. Joe deBraga led the champs with 30 points. Adam Fadenrecht added 15 and Mike Altenburg 13 for the winners. Chris Klekas led Barrick with 30 points. RC Layne/Christensen & Griffith was forced to play an if necessary game before capturing the “B” Division title against Norco. Randy Brown led RC Layne/Christensen & Griffith with 14 points. Chad Wise paced Norco with 10 points.

April 13, 1998: Close to a thousand children swooped down on the city park yesterday snatching up more than 6,000 colored Easter eggs and 100 pounds of candy in less than a minute at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 annual Easer egg hunt. Local businesses also donated several hundred plastic eggs filled with prizes, said Gil Hernandez of the VFW. VFW members handed out eggs to children who didn’t find any during the hunt.