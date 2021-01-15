Rewrite: News from past issues

125 Years Ago
January 11, 1896: The electric lights are working fine now and make quite a showing. Besides the Depot Hotel and the E.T.M. Co.’s store, lights have been put up in the postoffice and in Casper’s store. The light in front of the E.T.M. is extra fine.
In the semi-annual apportionment of State school moneys for 1896, made by Supt. Cutting, Tuesday, Elko county gets $7,346.90.
The social given by the Rathbone Sisters at Pythian Hall Tuesday evening, after their installation ceremonies, was a pleasant and enjoyable affair. There were in the neighborhood of 100 present, and the evening was spent with music and games. At 10 o’clock a nice lunch was served, after which games were taken up again and not concluded until midnight.
100 Years AgoJanuary 10, 1921: Shortly after noon yesterday fire was discovered in the A.W. Sewell Company’s store on Railroad street, and only by the prompt and efficient work of the fire department was a terrible conflagration averted. The alarm was sounded and on the arrival of the fire engine and department, the front door was broken in, but the dense smoke, which filled the room prevented any of the boys from entering. Water from the hose was turned into the room from the front, while some of the boys climbed to the roof, where the flames had already eaten through, and it was but a few minutes when the fire was under control. The fire caught from the stove in the office, as the fire was confined to that portion of the building. All of the records of the company, with the exception of the books were destroyed, and practically all of the stock was damaged more or less by the fire and water, the greater damage being done by the water.
January 12, 1921: Eddie Murphy and Gerald Smiley of Starr Valley, passed through here Saturday on their way to California to enter the Davis agriculture school.
January 14, 1921: C.H. Lewis is on his way from Deeth this week with a big handsome house on runners and if something unforeseen doesn’t happen he will be in Elko in a day or so with the house. It is being drawn by a long string of horses, two abreast, and the house is not a little structure.
January 16, 1921: Chris Eshleman has finally filled his monster ice house and supplied the local trade. He is now shipping to the outside in carload lots, as the quality is splendid and just the right thickness.
75 Years AgoJanuary 14, 1946: William B. Wright, manager of the 71 ranch in Elko County and former president of the Nevada State Cattle association was named president of the American National Livestock association at the annual convention in Denver. He has been manager of the 71 ranch for many years. This ranch is one of the largest cattle ranches in the county. Mrs. Wright is now living in Elko with her two sons, John and Bill, as they have entered the local schools.
January 16, 1946: A new program for the control, propagation and conservation of Nevada’s beaver population was announced today by Sessions Wheeler, representative of the state fish and game commission. Harvey O. Edwards has been appointed to supervise the new program. Edward’s headquarters will be in Elko. Edwards will issue permits for trapping, and hire and dispatch trappers to areas where control is necessary. All pelts taken will be checked through his office in Elko.
January 17, 1946: Elko city council has voted unanimously in favor of a city manager plan. The plan was carefully considered and it was decided that a city manager should be secured as soon as possible. The maximum salary allowed by law for a city manager is $225 per month. The city council was presented with a resolution from the Elko chamber of commerce committee urging improvements at the airfield and asking that a survey be made for the purpose of selecting a larger and more suitable site in this vicinity, if this is possible.
50 Years AgoJanuary 11, 1971: Elko County School District adopted a dress code standard this week, which is to be allowed by all schools in the district. The code states that clothing must be clean and worn in an orderly fashion. All clothing shall be appropriate to a school situation and of a style so as not to distract students or cause disruption in the classroom. Girls must wear shoes or sandals at all times. For boys, sandals, cowboy boots, moccasins or shoes with socks are accepted; Girls’ dress or skirt lengths are not to reach extreme proportions. Micro-mini skirts will not be permitted. Culottes, pant-dresses, and divided skirts may be worn, but must look like skirts rather than pants. No slacks may be worn, except on special days. Slacks may be worn in cold weather, but must be changed on arrival at school; sun glasses, hats, or any other inappropriate attire shall not be worn indoors. The code sets hair standards as “neat, clean, and groomed.
January 16, 1971: At a regular meeting of the Silver Wheelers held recently, new officers were elected: Roger Hunter, president; Dale Hunter, co-president; Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dodd, vice-presidents; Mr. and Ms. Ben Rush, secretaries; Frank Carrillo, treasurer and Mr. and Mrs. Leo Johnny, scrapbook chairmen. Huck Banks, assisted by his wife Joanne, were retained as callers for the square dance club.
25 Years AgoJanuary 10, 1996: Khoury’s Marketplace hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting this morning and a number of city, county and Spring Creek Association representatives were on hand along with executives of Salt Lake City Associated Foods. Sam and Nawal Khoury and Gus and Mimi Khoury offered evidence of their commitment to the community with their supermarket. Khoury’s Marketplace is located behind the old K-Market they replaced with the 40,000-square-foot facility in Spring Creek.
January 13, 1996: Attorney Alvin R. Kacin has joined the law firm of Puccinelli & Puccinelli. He came to Elko from Ely, where he was a law clerk for the district court. Kacin was admitted to the Nevada Bar in October 1995. He received his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Wash.
January 15, 1996: Corey Thacker found his range, Correy Hawkins found himself open and the Douglas Tigers found out one thing about Elko High School’s boys’ basketball team. It’s tough to beat the Indians twice. Elko defeated the Tigers 64-56 to avenge an overtime loss to Douglas earlier this season. In addition to Thacker with 19 points and Hawkins with 18 points, Elko got 10 points from Gaizka Mallea. The Indians made 62 percent of their field goals in the second half.