Rewrite: News from past issues

125 Years Ago

The social given by the Rathbone Sisters at Pythian Hall Tuesday evening, after their installation ceremonies, was a pleasant and enjoyable affair. There were in the neighborhood of 100 present, and the evening was spent with music and games. At 10 o’clock a nice lunch was served, after which games were taken up again and not concluded until midnight.

100 Years AgoJanuary 10, 1921: Shortly after noon yesterday fire was discovered in the A.W. Sewell Company’s store on Railroad street, and only by the prompt and efficient work of the fire department was a terrible conflagration averted. The alarm was sounded and on the arrival of the fire engine and department, the front door was broken in, but the dense smoke, which filled the room prevented any of the boys from entering. Water from the hose was turned into the room from the front, while some of the boys climbed to the roof, where the flames had already eaten through, and it was but a few minutes when the fire was under control. The fire caught from the stove in the office, as the fire was confined to that portion of the building. All of the records of the company, with the exception of the books were destroyed, and practically all of the stock was damaged more or less by the fire and water, the greater damage being done by the water.