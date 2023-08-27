125 YEARS AGO

August 20, 1898: Miss Lou Lane and Miss M. E. Hough applied for the position of janitress of the high school building. Miss Hough was elected, receiving two votes to Miss Lane’s one.

———

We read of a great scarcity of water in all parts of the State, but Ruby is very fortunate in that respect for, as yet, she has not felt the want of more water than is now flowing from the sides of her mountains. – Jack, Arthur, Nev. Aug. 1898

———

John Wright and Tom Hunter shipped several cars of cattle from Halleck to Omaha Thursday. Hunter went East with the train.

———

The Independent is now located in its new office, and Stottler & Guthrie expect to open their saloon, underneath, about September 1st.

100 YEARS AGO

August 20, 1923: United Sates Senator Tasker L. Oddie and Internal Revenue Collector Louis Spellier are members of a hunting party which also includes H. U. Castle and Lou Englert of this city, which departed last Saturday for the northern party, to shoot sagehens and to look over that section. During their trip they expect to visit mountain City, Jarbidge and Contact, returning to Elko some time this week.

———

The first air mail plane to arrive in Elko under the new night flying schedule will land on the local field about ten-thirty tomorrow morning.

August 24, 1923: The disturbances at Jarbidge which resulted in a hurry up call being sent to this city early this week for the sheriff, turned out to be a family row, according to Sheriff Harris. An argument started over the work in some manner, which resulted in the oldest of three brothers making a dash for the rifles of the trio which were nearby. The other two brothers captured the shells, and the battle was a draw.

———

The work of reorganizing the fire department of this city, which was promised shortly after the disastrous fire of the Fourth of July, has been completed. The new plan as adopted includes the hiring of six firemen, with a regular salary of fifteen dollars a month. In this way the members of the department are hired by the month and not by the fire as was the case under the old order of things.

75 YEARS AGO

August 20, 1948: Building activities have been brisk in Lamoille: The Lamoille Hotel has received a coat of paint, adding to the attractiveness of the large building. The beautiful little Lamoille church is receiving a coat of shingles. The Lamoille school room has been remodeled and painted and will be completed before the school year begins.

August 21, 1948: A meeting was held in Elko Monday, at which time dams on the tributaries to the Humboldt river were discussed. The meeting was called by Col. Joseph S. Gorlinski, state engineer Tom Smith, Senator George W. Malone, Gov. Vail Pittman and Joe Brennen, army engineer with headquarters in Washington, D. C.

August 23, 1948: John L. Lewis visits Elko, says nothing, then quietly departs. Editor Sheerin tries interview, but draws blank. Mine leader makes no comment!

August 25, 1948: Dr. Harry M. Gallagher, star performer on the Elko Skeet team sponsored by Ranchinn, shattered 100 pigeons in a row in Reno for a perfect score. This phenomenal shooting marks the first time in the history of the local team that a member has racked up an errorless score against competition.

50 YEARS AGO

August 20, 1973: Approximately 100 local residents and officials from both government and industry, turned out Friday to participate in the “spike-pulling” ceremony, the first ritualistic step in the physical removal of the railroad tracks from downtown Elko.

———

Joe Marvel of Battle Mountain, captured the saddle-bronc riding championship at the National High School Rodeo during final competition in the event Saturday night at Ogden.

August 25, 1973: Approximately 16 full-time and part-time students registered yesterday for fall classes at Northern Nevada Community College.

———

Students enrolling for the Fall semester at Northern Nevada Community College have expressed concern over the shortage of available housing in Elko, a college spokesman stated.

25 YEARS AGO

August 19, 1998: Boy Scouts raised the flag during the dedication ceremony for the Bellinger-Cash Airport Fire Station. Members of the Nevada Civic Club of Elko presented a dedication plaque.

August 21, 1998: Even after years of teaching, Kathy Smales, Chris Miller and Lynette Davis say they still get excited about the first day of school. Their enthusiasm and dedication to their profession has won the three Elko High School teachers some prestigious awards. “They’re special teachers,” said EHS Principal Moyal Kump. “They’ve put in a lot of time for our students here.” The three award winners were congratulated yesterday by their colleagues at a breakfast on the school lawn.

August 24, 1998: Great Basin College is developing a computer graphics communication program to meet the growing need of employers to design and develop brochures, advertisements, packaging and web sites, according to a GBC news release. Digital photography is another popular new form of creating expression. GBC art instructor Patty Fox and computer instructor Kathy Schwandt have teamed up to create a program that will enhance skills of people already working in the graphic arts industry as well as to train students pursuing careers in publishing, digital photo journalism and web site design.