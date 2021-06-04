Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

Last Saturday morning, in front of the post office, (which by the way seems to be a favorable battle ground,) there was a lively scrap between Prof. Snyder of the high school, and Editor Booher of the Independent, and for several minutes the fur flew. Bystanders interfered and separated the combatants. Later, Mr. Booher swore out a warrant for Prof. Snyder’s arrest for assault and battery, who was fined $5. Result: The editor got a black eye and the Professor cheerfully paid a fine.

May 30, 1921: It is true there were nine men on the Elko ball team yesterday afternoon, but Manning was the whole team. The other eight men had but little to do except to walk out to their positions on the field and then to walk in and bat the ball. In other words Manning played better ball yesterday than in any game he has taken part. He made twenty putouts out of twenty-seven, and the players on the Wendover team just couldn’t hit him. Not only did Manning pitch league ball but he hit every time he came to bat he crossed the home plate three times. The score sheet tells the tale better than any story we can write and the thirteen to one runs in Elko’s favor is a good description of the game. Elko’s lineup for the game: Scranton, McFarlane, Ryan, Blackwood, Duchar. Christian, Merithew, Cross, Garcia, Walts and Manning.