Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1896: R. Harrison of Ruby Valley took out a thousand pounds of Elko Silver Medal flour Thursday. Sensible man, he knows what is good.
Gardner & Son have been awarded the contract to put in three iron fronts – one for Reinhart and two for the E.T. Co. The work will be of iron and glass, with big show windows.
Last Saturday morning, in front of the post office, (which by the way seems to be a favorable battle ground,) there was a lively scrap between Prof. Snyder of the high school, and Editor Booher of the Independent, and for several minutes the fur flew. Bystanders interfered and separated the combatants. Later, Mr. Booher swore out a warrant for Prof. Snyder’s arrest for assault and battery, who was fined $5. Result: The editor got a black eye and the Professor cheerfully paid a fine.
100 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1921: It is true there were nine men on the Elko ball team yesterday afternoon, but Manning was the whole team. The other eight men had but little to do except to walk out to their positions on the field and then to walk in and bat the ball. In other words Manning played better ball yesterday than in any game he has taken part. He made twenty putouts out of twenty-seven, and the players on the Wendover team just couldn’t hit him. Not only did Manning pitch league ball but he hit every time he came to bat he crossed the home plate three times. The score sheet tells the tale better than any story we can write and the thirteen to one runs in Elko’s favor is a good description of the game. Elko’s lineup for the game: Scranton, McFarlane, Ryan, Blackwood, Duchar. Christian, Merithew, Cross, Garcia, Walts and Manning.
June 3, 1921: The new fire siren purchased by the city council, has arrived and is being installed on the tower at the fire house. It is guaranteed to be heard for a distance of four miles and is operated by means of compressed air and is being installed by Engine Driver Talley, at a saving to the city of $1,000. The old fire bell could not be heard all over the city and thus the reason for the new alarm, but there is no doubt when the fire alarm is sounded everybody in town and for miles around, will know there is a fire.
75 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1946: Gasper Joseph Salaz, deceased paratrooper and son of Mrs. Locadia Salaz, was chosen yesterday as the future name of the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at an impressive ceremony held in the cemetery in conjunction with the Memorial Day services. Salaz joined the Marine Corps in May 1943 becoming a paratrooper in the fifth Marine division. He was killed by a sudden burst of fire from a well concealed enemy position as his company was advancing under heavy artillery and mortar fire. Salaz received the Purple Heart for performing his duty in the face of deadly fire. Salaz was 19 years old when he answered the call to the colors for which he willingly laid down his life. Maclobio Salaz, another son of Mrs. Salaz, also saw action in the “battle of the bulge,” after serving in Germany, France and England.
50 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1971: Ruby View Ladies Golf Association enjoyed a luncheon at the club house, then some very elegant hats on Tuesday. ‘Crazy hat’ Prizes were awarded to: Most Beautiful Hat – Elaine Rose; Most Original Hat – Lina Blohm; Cleverest Hat – Lucille Silvani; Funniest Hat – Paula Walther; The “Most Gallant” Effort Hat was assembled by Gene Meeks, Hazel Madden and Lucille Silvani.
June 3, 1971: The senior 4-H judging team from Elko County recently took top honors in meat identification competition held in conjunction with the Annual Nevada Future Farmers of America Convention and Contests. The event, held at the main experiment farm at the University of Nevada Reno was the first of its type in the state. The members of the senior team (age 14 and older) were: Linda Westlund, Lamoille 4-H Club; Juliann Wright, Independence Valley; Susan Wines, Ruby Valley; and Scott Hooper, Halleck. Scott also took high individual honors in the senior division. Participating in the judging on the junior team (age9-13) from Elko County was Jeanna Wright, Independence Valley; Debra Phillips, Ruby Valley; Mitch Basanez, Mountain City; and David Sorenson, Ruby Valley.
June 4, 1971: Linda Woolverton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Woolverton of Elko, and Mrs. Raymond Gardner of Twin Falls left Elko today for a two-month tour of Europe.
25 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1996: Spring Creek High School Vice Principal Antoinette Cavanaugh was recently recognized as an “Outstanding Student” by the University and Community College System of Nevada (UCCSN) Board of Regents. She’s currently on sabbatical leave pursuing her doctoral degree in educational leadership at the University of Nevada Reno.
June 2, 1996: Thomas Hood recently received the Praeceptor Carissimus Award at the University of Nevada School of Medicine´s Hooding Ceremony. Hood is one of the most beloved physicians in the state and has been sharing his skills and medical knowledge with medical students for more than 18 years. He moved to Elko in 1951 and specialized in general surgery. He was the first board certified surgeon in Northeastern Nevada.
June 3, 1996: Water is crashing over the spillway at Wildhorse Reservoir for the first time since 1984 officials say, and has been since May 10. But despite the dramatic flow, the water situation in this part of the state is below average this year.
June 5, 1996: Members of the Elko Planning Commission last night approved a variance to clear the way forBuilders Mart to move from downtown to the Junction Shopping Center. Manager and co-owner Steve Romero said Builders Mart plans to be doing business in the old Ernst Home Center by Sept. 1.