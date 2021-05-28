Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1896: Born – In Pleasant Valley, Elko county, Nevada, May 18, 1896, to the wife of Bert Wines, a daughter.
--
A flock of pelicans was seen on the river Saturday and a number of the big white birds shot by our local sportsmen. Lander Taber secured one that measured about seven feet from tip to tip of wings.
--
It is said that girls are brightest when ten, prettiest when sixteen, and most sensible when they look like their mother.
--
Deputy Fish Commissioner Boyce has been doing good work during the past week in the way of distributing young fish to the different streams in the Eastern part of the State. Tuesday he took 20,000 to Winnemucca from the hatchery here. To-day he takes 20,000 to Austin, and next month 200,000 go into the rearing ponds at South Fork. This season’s work will be the best in years.
100 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1921: For the coming week Elko is to be inflicted with a carnival, the Brown Amusement Company arriving this morning from Yerington. They have passed up a lot of towns en route and must think Elko will be rich pickings.
May 25, 1921: According to the report of Miss M.E. Hough, school census enumerator, there has been an increase of forty-six school children since last year, and that there are now 433 children in this city between the ages of six and eighteen years of age.
May 29, 1921: One of the newest fads of the Elko young folks is to go out into the hills for a “sunrise breakfast,” the main idea being to get out early in the morning and by the time the sun is peeping over the horizon, your appetite is so keen that the breakfast becomes the main meal of the day. A party of young ladies went out on the Lamoille summit yesterday morning, and when Old Sol peeped his head over the Ruby Mountains, the ladies toasted him in a tin cup of fragrant hot coffee, done to a turn, over a camp fire of sagebrush.
75 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1946: Arrangements have been made for a parade in observance of Memorial Day. The parade starts at 9:45 a.m. and the services at the cemetery at 10-:30 a.m. The parade will start from Third and Idaho streets, continue on to Eighth street and from there to the cemetery. The Elko grammar school band will lead the parade, under the direction of John Tellaisha. Veterans of all wars will follow. The high school band, directed by A.C. Converse, and the Auxiliaries of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be in the procession. Immediately following will be the Elko Veterans’ Drum Corps leading the Boy Scouts and other organizations. All veterans are urged to wear their uniforms in honor of the dead.
May 28, 1946: Miss Josephine Marisquirena, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Marisquirena of Elko, was awarded softball honors by the Women’s Recreation Association the University of Nevada last night. WRA brings together all women students interested in athletic and recreational activities. Miss Marisquirena is a sophomore student at the university and is planning a teaching career.
50 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1971: Sen. Alan Bible won assurances today from a federal agency that repairs will be made in the near future at the Owyhee airport serving Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Elko County. The 8,500-foot strip was built by the U.S. Army during World War II. It is used as an emergency landing field by firefighting teams in the summer and fall. It is also used to transport medical personnel and those needing emergency medical care between the Owyhee hospital and the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.
May 28, 1971: A total of 317 cowboys and cowgirls will be seeking over $10,000 in prize money during the three-day 21st annual edition of the Wells Rodeo, which begins tonight with a public barbeque at the Wells city park. Beef for the barbeque has been donated by Ruby Valley ranchers Steve Wright, John Krenka, Emerson Neff and Blaine Sharp. The rodeo parade will get under way at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The rodeo is approved by both the Nevada and Idaho Cowboy Associations and Corky Prunty’s Diamond A stock will be used. Marge Prunty will be the rodeo secretary.
25 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1996: The girl with the reliable glove and cleanup-hitting will end her prep softball career with most valuable player honors to go with a state title. Shannon Wright of Spring Creek is the Nevada Eastern AA League most valuable player in a vote by league coaches. Wright went 8-15 at the plate with four extra base hits and seven RBI’s in four tournament games to lead the Spartans to the AA league state title. Spring Creek went 26-7 and had a 12-0 record in the AA Eastern League. Spartan’s coach Dyann Rogers was voted Coach of the Year. Rogers thinks that Wright has the ability to be a full-scholarship softball player in college. Wright heads a list of six Spring Creek players who took first team honors: junior catcher Jamie Berger, senior pitcher Stephanie Wand; senior first-baseman Jodi McDade, junior center fielder Tina White and freshman Crystal White, who played right field and pitched.