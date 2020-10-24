Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 19, 1895: The extraordinary demand for copper in the electrical world directs attention to the fact that nearly every mountain in Eastern Nevada has copper that at present prices will pay to mine and export.

The brick yard is about the busiest place in town just now. In the neighborhood of 8,000 bricks are turned out daily, and another week’s time will complete the work of moulding them.

A pretty little fawn was shipped from Elko to Coyote, California, Thursday. It was captured in the northern part of the county. In this section the coyote generally goes after the fawn; they don’t have to ship fawns to them.

100 YEARS AGOOctober 18, 1920: A resolution passed by the Federation of Women’s Clubs at their recent meeting in Elko endorsing a move of building and maintaining public libraries in each of the county seats about the state, these buildings built and maintained by private donations and funds from the state, and to be dedicated as memorials for our soldier boys. Elko needs a public library building in the very worst way and we need a memorial building for our soldiers. This is an opportunity to secure both and we hope the public will step in and back its effort.