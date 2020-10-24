Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
October 19, 1895: The extraordinary demand for copper in the electrical world directs attention to the fact that nearly every mountain in Eastern Nevada has copper that at present prices will pay to mine and export.
The brick yard is about the busiest place in town just now. In the neighborhood of 8,000 bricks are turned out daily, and another week’s time will complete the work of moulding them.
A pretty little fawn was shipped from Elko to Coyote, California, Thursday. It was captured in the northern part of the county. In this section the coyote generally goes after the fawn; they don’t have to ship fawns to them.
100 YEARS AGOOctober 18, 1920: A resolution passed by the Federation of Women’s Clubs at their recent meeting in Elko endorsing a move of building and maintaining public libraries in each of the county seats about the state, these buildings built and maintained by private donations and funds from the state, and to be dedicated as memorials for our soldier boys. Elko needs a public library building in the very worst way and we need a memorial building for our soldiers. This is an opportunity to secure both and we hope the public will step in and back its effort.
October 18, 1920: Some time last night, after one or two o’clock, thieves broke into the storeroom of Gus Puccinelli, on the corner of Third and Commercial streets, and made a cleanup of more than $1500 in money and jewelry. The robbery was not noticed until this morning when it was found that a hole had been bored through the back door, immediately over where the bolt was fastened to the door. The outside door of the big iron safe was closed but the combination was not on, and it is evident that this fact was known to the burglars. The robbers left no clue.
October 22, 1920: Tomorrow night the town of Lamoille will be the scene of a merry gathering when the men folks will entertain the ladies by an old fashioned ball. The event will be held in the hall and everything will be free, including the “eats”, which will be served by the men. The dance will be given under the auspices of the Lamoille Farm Bureau, which includes among its membership practically every rancher in that fertile valley. The dance will start at 7:30 sharp, and in accordance with the old custom, it will continue as long as there is a couple on the floor, and will probably last until the sun peeps its shining face over the top of the Ruby mountains.
75 YEARS AGOOctober 19, 1945: The erection of 16 concrete block cottages by Jay Garteiz across Idaho street from Jay’s garage and auto court, was approved by the city council, at a meeting held last night. Other building permits allowed included: Douglas L. Peterson and Roy F. Miller who recently purchased the former Seymour Jacobs corner, including the home, announced today that they intend to construct a brick building on the south side of the lots. The property is located on the corner of Sixth and Court streets. The building will be used by the P-M Supply company, wholesale auto parts and accessory store.
October 22, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. Gary Cooper passed through Elko last week on their way to visit at the Bing Crosby ranch in northern Elko county.
October 23, 1945: Senior Girl Scout Troop 7, oldest active troop in Elko, has begun its fall activities by electing officers and volunteering for hospital Nurses’ Aide service. Under the direction of Miss Marie Herbster, superintendent of Elko county general hospital there will be four senior scouts on duty at the hospital every afternoon except Sunday. The members of Troop 7 are President, Marilyn Patterson; vice president, La Verne Crosson; secretary Marilyn Manca; treasurer, Patricia De Groat; Nancy Badt, Rosalie Berkowitz, Margaret Biegler, Jeanne Foster, Mae Gregory, Shirley Huntsman, Pat Huntzicker, Betty Jane Kendall, La Verne Kern, Marilyn Massie, Marlene Moldenhauer, Marjorie Yohn and Rita Zunino.
50 YEARS AGOOctober 20, 1970: The new Skaggs Drug Center at 480 West Idaho will officially be opening tomorrow. The almost 11,000 square-foot building is at the old Safeway location.
October 20, 1970: Tom Glenn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Glenn, Elko, will be ordained into the ministry tonight at the First Presbyterian Church in Elko. Following the service there will be a reception honoring Mr. Glenn at the Stockmen’s Hotel. A 1960 graduate from Elko High School, Mr. Glenn entered Lewis and Clark College. Last year he graduated from San Francisco Theological Seminary. He has now accepted a call from St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church at Tucson, Arizona.
October 22, 1970: Nevada has been one of eight states chosen to send a boy delegate 4-H’er to the 13th Canadian-United States exchange conference. Wilde Ferris Brough of Clover Valley will be the Nevada representative. He is a senior at Wells High School and at present he is the president of the Elko County 4-H Club.
October 24, 1970: “Crow Woman and Child” by Vicki Miller won the Sweepstakes award at the Elko County Art Club’s annual autumn festival which opened yesterday at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Howard Hickson, museum director, judged the show. First place in oils was a tie – won between Mildred Byers and Carroll Thomas. The first place award in watercolors went to Mildred Byers and Barbara Bell won first place in the graphic medium.
25 YEARS AGOOctober 19, 1995: Carlin High School has planned a weekend full of homecoming activities. The homecoming parade will liven up Bush Street in downtown Carlin. The Pep Rally will follow on the football field. The rally will be highlighted by the crowning of this year’s homecoming queen and king. Vying for the queen’s crown are Kimra Macias, Jayme Alcorta, Amy Elliott, Amanda Micheli and Annabella Cardona. Competing for the king’s crown are Jake Leach, Matthew Macias, Luz Sandoval, Jeff Petersen and Scott Paice. The football game against Spring Creek will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
October 21, 1995: Elko District Judge Thomas Stringfield administered the oath of office to attorney Jeff Kump at the Elko County Courthouse. Kump is an Elko native who will be practicing law with the firm of Easterly and Armstrong. An Elko High School graduate, Kump received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Ore. He passed the Nevada State Bar exam in August 1995.
October 22, 1995: Casino Express Airlines and the Red Lion Inn and Casino are planning to concentrate on three-day, two-night gambling flights to bring more visitors to Elko. “We thought about what was the best way to bring to tourists to Elko,” said Annette Kerr, regional marketing director for McClaskey Enterprises, which owns the Red Lion Inn and Casino. “There will be six plane-loads here every day. About 360 rooms will be full every day.” Casino Express currently brings “a little more than 10,000 people a month,” Kerr said. Casino Express will curtail its weekend flights for Elko people during November, but the popular weekend flights will return the following month, Kerr said.
