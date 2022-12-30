Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

December 25, 1897: The ice on the river is about 7 inches thick and cutting will begin the coming week.

Travelers claim Elko county to be the most prosperous one in the State. If so, why do the travelers leave there? Why, my dear boy, they have made all the money they want in Elko county and are going to California to spend it.

An institution of learning that promises much for the educational interests of Elko and Eastern Nevada, is now an assured fact, having passed the experimental period and entered upon a healthy and growing career. We allude to the Nevada Business College and now running in splendid shape with a list of over twenty students. The college is located in the northeastern room of the high school building and is fitted up in excellent order for the practical work of a business college, having every convenience, even to a post office and streets. This is what is needed more than anything else in commercial life, a lack of it having caused many young men the loss of a good position.

100 YEARS AGO

December 27, 1922: The Liberty Pool Hall will pass from the hands of Walter J. Kelley, whose smiling countenance and genial welcome has been always apparent in what is an old land mark in this city, on the first of January, according to an announcement made by Kelley this morning. The business will be continued after that time by Ben Lesbo, proprietor of the fruit store near the Western Pacific depot, in partnership with Joe McNally, another business man of this city. Just what changes will be made in the nature of the business is not known, but it is understood that there will be installed a soft drink parlor in conjunction with the general tobacco business and pool room.

December 28, 1922: Although the recent touch of comparatively warm weather has softened the ice, a great many of the local boys are spending their vacation on the ice partaking of that greatest of winter sports – ice skating. The haven of the youngsters is the rather broad expanse of ice near the Eschelman icehouse on the river, and as many as twenty-five have been on the ice at one time. The old “shinny” sticks have been resurrected from their summer storage place and bruises on every part of the anatomy of the small boy attest to the fact that a glorious game was held. Several pairs of skiis have also been in evidence since the vacation started, and the boys seem to have found plenty of places to work out with his rather unwieldy form of locomotion.

December 29, 1922: LAMOILLE: The work of clearing away the old foundation of the old school house has begun, and the ground will probably be put in readiness so when spring opens every thing will be in readiness for operations on the new building.

75 YEARS AGO

December 27, 1947: Sharpen those runners skaters, because Sunday at 2:00 o’clock the Elko Lions club will hold their annual skating carnival at the municipal skating rink. Various races are planned, and awards will be given away for all age groups. Karl Keppler, city councilman and Allen Carter, city manager, have extended the city’s fullest cooperation in preparing the rink in tip-top shape. For those who get cold and hungry the Presbyterian church will serve refreshments. The Lions club committee: Dr. L.D. Smith, chairman, Harry Pohlabel, and Harold Anderson has announced that the official judges will be Lee Frankovich, Wally White and William Moell, Sr. Pete Walters will keep everybody advised what’s happening through the public address system.

December 30, 1947: Sale of the Peoples Market to Walter Gale, Dow Gale and Jack Sutherland was announced today by George Sutherland, Sr. The market is one of the best known in Elko, being established here in 1934 by Sutherland. Its sale will be consummated on February 1 at which time its new owners will close it for an indefinite length of time so that it can be completely renovated. George Sutherland, Sr., has been in business in Elko for the past 42 years. He first came to Elko from Fraserburgh, Scotland in 1905. It was J.S. Hay who persuaded Sutherland to come to America. Hay was in Elko at the time, so when Sutherland arrived in Elko he went into business with Hay. Sutherland changed partners several times and was later manager of the Sewell store for a period of five years, when it occupied the store now housing Manahans. In 1928, Sutherland went into business with James McPherson and they operated the Peoples Market where the Central Market is presently located. The trio buying the Peoples Market is well known to the residents of Elko county. Walter Gale came to this city in 1926, being a grocery salesman for about 10 years before he went to Mountain City to become associated with the Davidson Brothers in their store. In June 1945 he sold his interest in the store to H.E. Reed. Jack Sutherland graduated from the Elko schools and worked in the store with his dad. Dow Gale went to school for three years in Elko high school before leaving Elko. Returning to Elko, he worked at the Puccinelli grocery, had the Bowl O-Drome and was with Elko Supply company as he now prepares to become a partner in the Peoples Market.

December 31, 1947: There’ll be a big time in the old own tonight as 1948 pushes 1947 out of the picture and takes the stage for what can be expected to be one of the greatest performances in world history. Bad weather and high prices, says the United Press, will keep the celebration at a low ebb throughout the country, but there was no indication here that it would not be one of the noisiest in years. This is the last night for the” Happy Holidays” show at the Lounge of the Commercial hotel and the “Holiday Revue” at the Stockmen’s hotel, and there is every indication that the largest crowds of the holiday season will be present to enjoy them again tonight. Both hotels have planned to present caps and noise makers for their patrons. Ranchinn, too, will attract many local residents, while the Town House, Club Elko and many of the other spots of the city will attract those seeking to welcome Kid ’48. One of the parties which will attract a large group of young people tonight is planned for the Elks Home by the city police and the mothers in cooperation. Children from 13 years will be welcome to attend the party.

50 YEARS AGO

December 28, 1972: Three Elko residents were among the State Highway Department employees honored this week in Carson City for long and dedicated service to the state. Service awards were presented to the employees by the Board of Directors of the highway department, headed by Gov. Mike O’Callaghan. Elko men receiving awards include Aldo Vega, 30 years; Harold Rasmussen, 25 years; and Charles Cress, 25 years.

December 29, 1972: Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department officers were elected at a recent meeting. Clifford Xavier was named fire chief and John Sustacha, assistant fire chief. Members of the board of directors are Bob Moore, president; Bob Dorsa, vice president; Wendell Flock, secretary-treasurer; and Orr Johns, Marvin Churchfield and Rodney Mothershead.

December 30, 1972: Free coffee will be offered at various places in the Elko and Wells areas New Year’s Eve for sleepy or partying motorists, a spokesman for the local Highway Patrol announced. Free coffee will be available at the Four-Way Truck Stop, Ranch House, and Standard Stations at the east and west ends of Wells and at a trailer set up by the Elko REACT Group at the weigh-in station west of Elko. The coffee will be given away between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, the spokesman said. He added that it is hoped the free coffee will have some effect on the traveling public and help eliminate any New Year’s Eve accidents.

25 YEARS AGO

December 27, 1997: Apathy, said Jim Holden, is the reason Elko Elks Lodge No. 1472 will close its doors in April after 75 years as a local service organization. “No one wants to do anything anymore. The volunteer spirit just died out,” said Jim Holdren, an Elks trustee. “There are currently 250 members on the books and half of them live more than 100 miles from Elko. More than half the lodge’s members are over the age of 60.” Leo Puccinelli, a member of the Elks since 1948, agreed. Puccinelli said the Elko Lodge’s second floor location is also a problem as aging members find it difficult to climb the 30 or so steps to Elks functions. The Elks Lodge has owned the second and third floor of the building at 540 Idaho St. since it was built in the late 1920s. The ground floor has been home to a number of businesses over the years, including the post office, a restaurant, the Ivanhoe Corp., Sewell’s Market and currently Roy’s Market. The basement of the building was once home to Elko’s first two-lane bowling alley. Holdren said the Elks rented out the third floor rooms in the old days. He said the floor has been vacant for years and was condemned in the 1980s.