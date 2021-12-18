Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

December 12, 1896: Electric lights are being put in the Court-house. A 32-candle power electric light has been put up in front of the Court-house. It will be kept burning until 12 o’clock every night. A cupola is being put on top of the Court-house. There is to be a big bell in it when finished.

Ruby Valley: There will be a public entertainment at the Arthur school-house Christmas. It will consist of various exercises, such as recitations, dialogues, etc., closing with a magnificent Christmas tree. The entertainment will be under the management of one of Elko’s most enterprising school ma’ams, Miss Celia McCarty.

100 YEARS AGO

December 12, 1921: Mr. Clarence R. Jones of Metropolis, Nevada, is the breeder and owner of the new state champion Jersey cow in Nevada. The name of this cow is Katie’s Hope. Starting an official year’s test at the age of five years she produced 8471 pounds of milk and 507.30 pounds of butter fat. This record was made in 305 consecutive days. During the time that she was making this record she carried a living calf 250 days which qualified her for Class AAA.

December 14, 1921: For the past few days there has been a persistent rumor that the Elko Oil & Development company had made a strike at their well east of town and that something was due to happen. So persistent was this rumor that the Free Press office has been called up time and again and people have come to the office seeking information, that this morning we went to President Kuntz of the company and put the matter straight at him for a truthful answer. “It is all over but the shouting,” is the way he replied to our query. “I consider that we have an oil well and that in a few days the oil will be flowing. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind as to striking oil in the next few feet, and so positive of this are we that the company will take its stock off the market in the next few days. The well is located less than two miles east and north of Elko, just beyond the two big reservoirs of the Elko Water company which can be seen from town. What this will mean to Elko and this section of the state the ordinary person has no conception.

75 YEARS AGO

December 16, 1946: The Elko Shrine Club was organized Thursday night at the Masonic hall. Officers elected for the ensuing year are J.H. Mahan, president, Allen B. Carter, first vice president, Dave Dotta, second vice president, Syd Tremewan, treasurer and Yale Williams, secretary. All Shriners in Elko county are eligible for membership.

December 17, 1946: Hey Kids! Santa Claus is coming to town. He’ll be in front of the Stockmen’s hotel on Monday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock. And what’s more he will have a gift for every boy and girl who is present for the big time. This is the second annual party which the Stockmen’s hotel has arranged for Elko county kids.

December 18, 1946: Ranchinn, Nevada’s newest completely modern hotel, will be formally opened to the public Saturday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock in a brief ceremony at which Gov. Vail Pittman, Chairman of the board of County Commissioners W.W. “Bill” Kane, and Mayor David Dotta of Elko will speak. The ceremonies marking completion of construction will also include a public inspection of the beautiful structure on Idaho Street, a cocktail party for guests in the Lounge of the Commercial Hotel and a special floor show in the evening. Guests from all parts of Elko county as well as most Nevada cities will be in attendance. The story of Ranchinn is in reality a tribute to the strong wholesome growth of Elko County – the realization of a desire to keep pace with all of the comforts of modern living without losing the friendly flavor which has gained for Elko its place in the sun. Here in the heart of the cattle country now stands a hotel which will soon be the overnight, weekend or vacation home of Nevadans as well as travelers from all parts of the world.

50 YEARS AGO

December 17, 1971: Oren Probert, president of the Elko Community Concert Association, yesterday reported to directors of the Elko Chamber of Commerce that the concert group has decided to discontinue its program after the current year until an adequate auditorium for concerts can be built in Elko. Probert explained concerts sponsored by the group had been staged in the Elko High School auditorium, which was recently destroyed by fire, and another facility is not presently available in Elko. He said one concert conducted since the auditorium was lost was attempted in the old gymnasium at the high school; and two presentations already scheduled during the current year will be held at the Elko Community College.

December 18, 1971: Construction work on the bridges and excavation necessary in preparation for tunnels on the Interstate 80 Carlin Canyon project are proceeding during the winter weather according to Owen Joseph of the Nevada Highway Department. Despite the cold temperatures, snow and ice, work has progressed on the erection of bridges that will span the Humboldt River in Carlin Canyon immediately east of the twin tunnels proposed for the freeway in the canyon. Cranes and workmen this week started assembling the massive beams that will stretch across the 320-foot span.

25 YEARS AGO

December 15, 1996: Led by the one-two combination of Lauren Beckman and Kathryn Symmes, Elko High School’s girls’ basketball team knocked out Nampa, Idaho, 54-42, on Saturday. Beckman scored 20 points and Symmes added 14 as the Indians pushed their undefeated record to 4-0. The athleticism of Elko’s tall tandem made an impression on the visiting Bulldogs. In addition to their points, Beckman and Symmes both had five rebounds as did Krystal Thacker and Sandra Moore. Melissa Jenkins dished off six assists and Beckman had four steals and two blocked shots.

December 16, 1996: Thirty-nine entries paraded through Elko Saturday for Elko Chamber of Commerce’s Fifth Annual Night Time Parade of Lights, said parade chairman James Winer. Last year’s entries totaled 32. Winer said there was a “tremendous crowd” braving the cold for the parade, which was followed by a Warm Up Party at the Western Folklife Center and preceded a tree-lighting ceremony and sing-along in front of the courthouse.

December 18, 1996: Elko Chamber of Commerce took another step toward relocating the historic Sherman Station from Huntington Valley to Elko’s city park by winning a $385,000 grant late last week to help finance the move. “It looks very promising,” said Brent Chamberlain, who heads the chamber’s project to turn the Sherman Station into a visitor’s center and tourist attraction. In another step forward, Chamberlain said Western States Movers of Boise, Idaho, looked at the Sherman Station and believes the building can be moved in one piece. The moving company would “build a steel structure completely around” the log house to support it during the move. And he said that move could take three days from the ranch site to the Jiggs Highway and another day to move it to Elko.

