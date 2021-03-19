Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1896: The first installment of books for the public library arrived Tuesday. There is a nice selection. Another entertainment will be given soon for the purpose of raising more funds to increase the library.
The Elko County Cattle Association is the name given to the cattlemen’s association formed here last Sunday, with a large charter membership.
A number of Tuscarora men who came here some time since expecting to pick up the wealth in the streets, have concluded to return to their first love, says the Pioche Record. Men are beginning to learn that it takes muscle and a good will to get along in a new mining camp.
100 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1921: “Hello, here’s to your very good health.” That was the greeting extended between the two officials last night over the first wireless telephone ever carried on in this state, and in spite of the fact that that the distance was over 200 miles the voices could be heard very distinctly, as much as on an ordinary phone, the voices being picked up out of the air by the postal serial station here. The apparatus is confined in a small box which can easily be carried from point to point, and was connected up with the government serials. This is a wonderful age we are living in, and the more we see of the magical inventions the more we are prone to believe that nothing is impossible.
March 17, 1921: Here is an item of news given us today and we are passing it on to you for what it is worth, neither affirming nor denying. Pete Corta had a fire last Tuesday when his house on his farm in Mound Valley, at the mouth of Harrison Pass, was burned to the ground. The family barely escaped with their lives, not a bit of furniture being saved. Some of his friends are saying that the greatest loss was the destruction of forty-eight cases of Old Cedarbrook whiskey and eight barrels of wine and beer stored in the cellar. The intense heat cracked the bottle and burned the barrels so that all the liquor leaked out.
March 20, 1921: If the plans of the county commissioners are carried out the court house square will become a thing of beauty, as they are planting twenty-four shade trees between the curb and the walk clear around the square, facing the street. This will certainly be a great improvement and there is no reason why trees should not grow on the court house lawn if they can be grown elsewhere in town.
75 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1946: The immediate construction of a 68 unit motel, and major construction changes to the Commercial Hotel property, the latter to be effected when building materials and labor become available, were announced today by Newton Crumley and Newton H. Crumley. This great expenditure of money is being made, Newton Crumley stated, in order to provide Elko with additional accommodations which are urgently needed and, further, replace the sixty year old section of the Commercial Hotel with a modern building. Present hotel plans call for construction of a three story building throughout. The building will be modern in every respect. The Commercial’s policy of presenting “big-time” entertainment to the people of Elko will be continued and the familiar high standard of service will be maintained. The motel, which has been named Ranchinn, is to be located on Idaho street between 8th and 9th streets. Western atmosphere will prevail throughout.
March 18, 1946: This Saturday’s weather man, being kind to airmen and cub scouts, dens 3 and 4 met at the Walther home and under the leadership of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Walther and Melvin Steninger enjoyed a fine hike and weiner roast. The original goal was the “E, but a vote taken (partway) found the majority willing to compromise and “camp’. Mr. and Mrs. Eber Steninger drove out with the chow and found a fire and appetites ready. After a few games the return march began and 17 boys arrived home at 3:30 in the afternoon. Those cubs taking part in the hike were: Douglas Peterson, Alvin Steninger, John Nieder, Billy Johns, Lynn Burns, John Coffin, Michael DeGroat, Walter Burnett, Herbert Ward, Eddy Nelson, Rollin Hogge, Ronald Holden, Charles Peterson, Andy Domingo, Joe Turner, Billy Housten, Allen Massie.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1971: A grazing fee discussion was conducted last week in Washington, D.C. by two Elko stockmen who were among 15 leaders in the livestock industry who met with Nevada Sen. Alan Bible and other federal officials. Jess Goicoechea of Elko is president of the Nevada Woolgrowers Association and Vernon Dalton of Clover Valley is president of the Nevada State Cattle Association. Dalton declared the purpose of the trip to Washington was accomplished by acquainting Interior Department officials with the problems of the west and by developing a working relationship with the department.
March 16, 1971: Reed Braithwaite, varsity basketball coach at Elko High School, has resigned his post as mentor of the Indians cage team, Athletic Director Matt Trontel said today. The personable Braithwaite has been at the helm of the Indians for the past nine years. In announcing the resignation, Trontel noted, “Braithwaite is a true gentleman and has contributed a great deal to the basketball program aft Elko High School.”
March 20, 1971: Elko High School band members will tour five communities in northern and western Nevada and will present an annual concert the following week in Elko. The EHS band will stage performances next Thursday and Friday in Winnemucca, Lovelock, Carson City, Gardnerville, and Stewart.
25 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1996: Elko High School senior Angela Bland, senior Roger Ports and freshman Mark Ports are the grand-prize winners in this year’s Elko County Science Fair. The three winners took home $1,750 in scholarships and will now compete in the International Science Fair in Tucson, Ariz.
March 15, 1996: Two Carlin women, Beth Brown and Marion Redmond have been nominated to receive the 1995 Carlin Citizen of the Year award for their community service. Brown is a deputy city clerk and coordinator for the Carlin Economic Development Committee. Redmond is on the Carlin Economic Development Committee. The committee also plans to honor a number of long-time Carlin residents for their many contributions to the community. They include Claude and Maxine Troupe, Rachel Jones, Lew and Jo Eklund, Elva Inzer, Dick Rasplicka, Peg Woods, A.B. “Boomer” and Rhonda Simpkins, Bill and Marie Carpenter, Denton and Gertrude Waddell and Clarence and Helen Jones.
March 16, 1996: Winners of the Elko Basque Club’s 1996 Mus Tournament are Miguel Leonis and Severiano Lazcano, first-placed John Urdaneta and Jess Lopategui, second-place. The four will represent Elko in the North American Basque Organization Mus Championship Tournament in Minden. They will also travel to Spain in October to compete in the International Mus Championship. Leonis said local Basque Club members have won several national and international tournaments over the years.