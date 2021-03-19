Rewrite: News from past issues

March 17, 1921: Here is an item of news given us today and we are passing it on to you for what it is worth, neither affirming nor denying. Pete Corta had a fire last Tuesday when his house on his farm in Mound Valley, at the mouth of Harrison Pass, was burned to the ground. The family barely escaped with their lives, not a bit of furniture being saved. Some of his friends are saying that the greatest loss was the destruction of forty-eight cases of Old Cedarbrook whiskey and eight barrels of wine and beer stored in the cellar. The intense heat cracked the bottle and burned the barrels so that all the liquor leaked out.

March 20, 1921: If the plans of the county commissioners are carried out the court house square will become a thing of beauty, as they are planting twenty-four shade trees between the curb and the walk clear around the square, facing the street. This will certainly be a great improvement and there is no reason why trees should not grow on the court house lawn if they can be grown elsewhere in town.

75 YEARS AGO

