Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

March 13, 1897: Four carloads of furniture for the new hotel at Gold Creek arrived here Saturday morning. The Tuscarora string band, composed of young ladies, has been engaged to furnish the music for the ball and banquet on the opening of the Gold Creek hotel.

Clover Valley: Seneca Weeks, Jr., Linda Wood, E.C. Wood and Ella Tuttle attended the Jensen-Krenka wedding in Pole canyon last week. All had a very pleasant time, and wish Charley and his wife a long, happy and prosperous life.

One of the most pleasant evenings ever spent in Clover Valley was spent at Mr. Lampman’s on the 6th, in honor of the fiftieth anniversary of their marriage. The house was decorated beautifully with flowers of every description. A large floral bell was suspended from the bay window, under which, Mr. and Mrs. Lampman, took their seat. Mr. Vardy performed a short ceremony and Winnifred Woodruff then read in her usual clear and earnest way a short piece entitled “The Golden Wedding.” Congratulations followed, after which a wedding march was played and all marched to the supper. After supper music and games completed the amusement for the evening. At half past eleven the crowd of over one hundred persons dispersed, all wishing the old couple many years of happy life.

100 YEARS AGO

March 13, 1922: The daily grind of the air mail pilot is not always a bed of roses as can be attested to by Paul P. Scott when relating his experience in his last flight to Salt Lake City. Friday morning Scott started out from Elko a few minutes after nine o’clock intending to get into Salt Lake City in time for his usual luncheon engagement. Said agreement failed to materialize however, and when he failed to put in an appearance the boys at Woodward field notified Manager Barber of the Elko field that there was a pilot missing. After waiting a few hours and no word having come from the lone stray pilot, Barber started out in search of Scott. He returned to Elko late in the afternoon without having had any sight of the missing man. Friends of Scott at both ends of the line began to become worried when at last a few minutes before six o’clock Manager Barber received a message from Scott filed at Wendover stating that he had arrived there safely. It appears that his ship had developed a broken oil line and he was forced to come down close to Silver Island. The forced landing occurred about ten thirty and there was nothing for Scott to do but to start out on foot to the nearest point, which happened to be Wendover, a distance of twenty-seven miles. Scott was some hungry and tired when he arrived there but is none the worse for his adventure.

March 17, 1922: A very unique social evening was enjoyed last night by the Bachelor Girls at an old maid’s party held at the Mayer hotel. Old fashioned costumes held away, and many precious old relics came to light. A prize was awarded to the best old maid character and was given by unanimous vote to Margarite Bellinger. Practically all of the members wore dresses borrowed from their friends who had preserved them from the days gone by. The evening was devoted to an inspection of each costume with its history, while the members were busy with their sewing and crocheting, with refreshments at the close of the evening.

75 YEARS AGO

March 18, 1947: Fire destroyed the county highway shops this morning in a roaring blaze, which enveloped the entire galvanized iron structure making it impossible for the volunteer firemen to stem the flames or save anything from the inferno. The shops are located at Tenth and Silver Streets. John Lostra, George Lostra, and John Turner were in the building when the fire started. The workmen had just finished sweeping up sawdust, which had been poured on gasoline spots in the building. There was a stove nearby in which a fire was burning and apparently fumes from the gasoline were ignited and the entire building was a mass of flames in a matter of seconds. The three men fled dragging one welding outift with them and went into the opposite side of the building to get another welding outfit, the only things they were able to save. The Celotex walls were aflame in a moment, the men who were in the building said. Several explosions followed as an acetylene tank, air compressor and barrel of diesel fuel exploded. The windows were blown out in the first explosion. Firemen responded rapidly but the entire building was ablaze when they arrived. The smoke billowed skyward and at times covered the streets, enveloping firemen and equipment. The loss will probably run more than $20,000, which is insured by the county.

March 19, 1947: A bill to provide daylight saving for the state of Nevada died a second time today – this time in the senate where it was introduced by Senator John E. Robbins of Elko county, at the request of Elko residents.

50 YEARS AGO

March 13, 1972: Bobby New, representing Mountain City Lumber Co., was declared the winner of the first annual Bota Drinking Contest at the Elko Basque Club sponsored “Sheepherder’s Ball” at the National Guard Armory on Saturday. New maintained his poise and wine-drinking ability for 8 minutes, 27 seconds to out-distance nine rivals for the honor. Second place went to Juan Vicandi, representing Ormaza Construction. He lasted 8 minutes, 11 seconds. Joaquin Lasa, representing Heil Construction, drank for 6 minutes, 3 seconds for third place. The “most artistic drinker” award went to Tom Lloyd, representing the Elko Kiwanis Club. The “Bota Drinking Contest” was the highlight of the “Ball”, which was declared very successful by Basque Club president Jim Ithurralde.

March 14, 1972: Representatives of “Project Lifesaver” met with Elko County Commissioners recently to discuss actions taken by the group to have the railroad tracks through Elko relocated. Appearing at the meeting were Elko Chamber of Commerce Manager Fred Faupel and Mark Chilton who has been working along with other interested citizens to try and eliminate what they believe is a hazard at the railroad crossings in Elko. Chilton explained that “Project Lifesaver’s” long range goal is to have the tracks moved in five years.

March 16, 1972: The Nevada Dinner House city basketball team was feted at a dinner last night by the team’s sponsor, John Aguirre. The Dinner House team compiled a perfect 19-0 record during the season, winning both regular season competition and also taking the year-end tournament to be named city basketball champions. Team members are Joe deArrieta, Jim Spelgatti, Jim Carroll, Bruce Aranguena, Ted Burner, Bill Alexander and Herald Jardine.

25 YEARS AGO

March 13, 1997: Elko County School District trustees yesterday approved adding sixth graders to the roster of seventh and eighth graders at the new school in Spring Creek. Elko County’s first “middle school,” which will be capable of housing 675 students, will open its doors in September and Antoinette Cavanaugh will be its principal. The district has received enthusiastic support from parents and teachers in Spring Creek who have said they like the idea of a middle school.

March 15, 1997: Silver Stage Players, one of northern Nevada’s oldest community theater companies, will kick off its 60th anniversary season with a production of Meredith Wilson’s classic, “The Music Man.” Delmo Andreozzi and David Seymour will share the lead role of Professor Harold Hill and Sandy Haslem and Janalee Martin will share the role of Marion Paroo. John Meyers and Sean Radvansky will portray Winthrop Paroo; Katie McIntyre and Michelle Tenney will portray Amaryllis; Bill Wolford and Frank L. Sawyer share the role of Marcellus, and Roberta Ardans will portray Mrs. Paroo. The musical is being directed by Vyrl and Verdene Alcorn, who have a long history in community theater. The directors chose to double-cast many of the principle parts to ensure a variety of performances.

