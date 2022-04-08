Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

April 3, 1897: April 1st was duly observed by many in Elko. Some of the jokes were pretty tough; at least that’s what Charley McBride thought when he bit into a cotton-lined flap-jack at breakfast Thursday morning.

Elko has had a wood famine during the past week. The roads have been so bad that teamsters could not haul any to town. On Tuesday, it took Dotta 12 hours to bring a cord of wood 10 miles.

The Humboldt is higher now than for many years at this date, and some of the ranches are under water.

Miss Mattie Kieth, one of Elko’s most popular school teachers, went up to White Rock on Thursday morning’s stage to open the school at that place. She had just finished a term at North Fork and was home for a few days this week.

100 YEARS AGO

April 3, 1922: A nine and one-quarter pound boy was born at the Shaw hospital on Saturday to Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Bieroth, of Mountain City. Mrs. Beiroth, who will be remembered as Mable Irland, and the youngster are doing nicely.

April 5, 1922: There was no school election held at Lamoille on Saturday, as no one seemed interested enough to take the trouble of running.

April 7, 1922: “Basco” Mike Arregui, the Elko county sheepman, has just completed a deal whereby he has sold to Henry Cendacorta, of Ogden, 1400 head of yearling ewes and weathers for which he received $6.50 per head.

April 9, 1922: At the meeting called last Monday of the city supervisors to act upon the subject of paving Idaho street it was decided to act favorably upon the petition of the Progressive Business Club, and it is hoped that the work may be commenced this year.

75 YEARS AGO

April 1, 1947: Lt. Gen. O.W. Griswold of the U.S. Army, flew into Elko yesterday with a number of other officers. He stayed overnight and will remain until tomorrow, visiting with his mother, Margaret Griswold who has been ill, and with other relatives. General Griswold is now in charge of the Third Army with headquarters in Georgia. He has seven states under his jurisdiction. The General made a brilliant record in the last war, most of his activities centered in the Pacific where he worked with General McArthur. Griswold was born in Ruby Valley and graduated from Elko County High School. He also attended the University of Nevada before entering the U.S. Military Academy in 1906.

April 5, 1947: Two new stores will be opening in Elko in the near future. They will be located in the front of the Hunter Apartments next to the Rainbo Theater on Fifth Street. One of the stores will be occupied by the Fox Studio, now in the basement of the Pioneer Hotel. Mr. and Mrs. Fox of the Fox Studio are currently in Salt Lake City securing additional up-to-the-minute equipment. The other business will be a women’s shoe store to be managed by Norman Traher.

April 8, 1947: Six girls from the junior class of Elko County High School were honored by selection as official delegates and alternates for the first “Girls’ State”, to be held on the University of Nevada campus June 22-27. Delegates selected by the junior girls include Mae Gregory, Cecelia Maretoli, and Ada Rose Tolman, while alternates elected ae: Nancy Badt, Marilyn Manca and Rita Zunino.

50 YEARS AGO

April 3, 1972: An estimated $12,000 in farm machinery was destroyed Saturday when an equipment shed and blacksmith’s shop burned down at the Willard Gardner Ranch in Ruby Valley. According to a spokesman for the Nevada Division of Forestry, the two structures, which contained two tractors and a swather, caught on fire when ranch employees were burning brush on the banks of a ditch near the buildings and the fire spread out of control. Both structures were burned to the ground, the spokesman added.

April 5, 1972: Teryl Ann Christean spent Easter vacation in Elko from Kent, Wash., where she is a first-year teacher of physical education at Kentridge High School, and advisor for the newly formed Chatelaines drill team. The Chatelaines recently took first place at the northwest invitational drill team competition. Miss Christean is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Christean of Elko.

April 7, 1972: The Jack Creek Lodge, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Loren W. Wilder, was totally destroyed by fire last night, according to a spokesman for the Nevada Division of Forestry. The fire was reported to the NDF at approximately 10 p.m. and two NDF units assisted the Independence Valley Volunteer Fire Department in fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The lodge was the site of a bar and residence owned by the Wilders. Also destroyed in the blaze was Wilder’s vehicle which was parked in front of the lodge.

25 YEARS AGO

April 5, 1997: When he finished reading The Christmas Box by Richard P. Evans, Gary D’Orazio was weeping. But through his tears he had a vision. He had finally found the way he had been seeking to honor the memory of the son he lost, and all the other sons and daughters Elko families have lost. When they meet on Tuesday at city hall, Elko city councilmen will consider D’ Orazio’s request to place a bronze statue of an angel at Northside Park. If erected, the statue will be dedicated to all families who have lost children, D’Orazio said. The seven-foot statue will be placed on a granite base beside two pine trees in front of the swings toward the north end of the park. The statue will cost $15,000 to $17,000, D’Orazio said, but he is not asking the city for money. “We’re going to raise the money,” he said.

April 6, 1997: There aren’t too many people who understand what the word kanokk-ohka means. It’s a Shoshone word referring to a way of cooking harvested pine nuts, meaning “roasted in the cones.” “My aged people, when we started school, everybody spoke Shoshone,” said Beverly Crum, a Shoshone language instructor on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Owyhee. “We are monolingual. Nowadays a lot of school children just speak English.” Instead of teaching Shoshone-language children English, Crum is now teaching them their native tongue. She’s co-authored numerous instructional materials to teach people the language and is presently teaching a course on Shoshone to the medical staff in Owyhee. Crum received her master’s degree in education from the University of Utah and received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with an emphasis in language.

