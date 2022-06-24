Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

June 19, 1897: About the heaviest wind storm ever seen in this section visited Elko last Monday. It was followed by a heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with the thermometer down in the neighborhood of thirty. Fires and overcoats were very comfortable.

**The Fourth of July committee held a meeting in the court-room Tuesday night to receive reports from the various sub-committees. Everything is going along in fine shape and the celebration promises to be the best held in Elko for many years. The pavilion will be about 40x100 feet and is to be erected on the grounds opposite the mill and across the ditch from Hesson’s. The Fourth of July committee has decided that no intoxicating drinks shall be allowed on the grounds near the pavilion, but that any person wishing to erect a refreshment stand for the sale of ice cream, soda water, etc. would be allowed to do so upon the payment of $10 to the committee.

** D. Stubbs of the State University will deliver the address to the graduating class of the Elko county high school on Wednesday evening, June 30th. The exercises will be held in the Presbyterian church.

100 YEARS AGO

June 19, 1922: Nine cars loaded with Elko pleasure seekers made the trip to Starr Valley Saturday evening to enjoy the minstrel show and dance which was given by the people of Deeth and vicinity at the school house at Starr. All of the Elkoites report a thoroughly enjoyable evening, hardly any of them returning to the city before daylight on Sunday.

June 21, 1922: The approach of warmer weather does not seem to have any appreciable effect on the number of predatory animals taken by government hunters. During the month thirty-three hunters worked a total of 908 days, taking 501 true predatory animals: sixty bobcats and 441 coyotes. There was also taken one fox. In addition to the above animals there were destroyed eighty-five unborn coyote pups and sixteen unborn bobcats.

June 23, 1922: Lamoille school closed Thursday afternoon after a very successful term. Evasue Hobbs and Bruce Westland both passed the eighth grade examination with excellent standings. We are sorry to say that our teachers will not return to teach the next year. But if the (tales) the little birds carry are true they may be back to stay indefinitely, for Cupid’s Dart’s seemed to have hit the mark.

June 25, 1922: Settlers from Idaho are continuing to come through the city in large numbers, traveling to new and more prosperous locations. Last evening a party with four wagons and all of their worldly goods, including milk cows, calves and other livestock, camped close to the river bridge.

75 YEARS AGO

June 19, 1947: Mae Gregory, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Gregory, recently placed second in the American Legion Auxiliary contest conducted through the State. The title of her essay was “America’s Contribution to World Peace”. Miss Gregory is also one of the three delegates from Elko who will attend Girls’ State in Reno.

June 25, 1947: Concluding the American Red Cross swim campaign and water safety drive in Elko, graduation exercises were held Saturday evening at the municipal pool where certificates of achievement were awarded to those children and adults who participated in the program. Blankets were much in evidence and the sound of chattering teeth could be heard in the audience and swimmers’ ranks as the temperature remained on the chilly side. Despite the cold, however, the water carnival was termed successful by those in attendance. Over 200 students were enrolled in the courses and most of them received certificates. The local chapter believes it has been particularly fortunate in having Perry Leavitt of Logan, Utah as instructor this year. The following persons received pins and emblems in the junior life saving and water safety classes: Pamela Wayman, Mary Ann Sestenovich, DeLoa Weathers, Leah Gregory, Brian Raine, Shirley Baumgardner and Janet Echegon

50 YEARS AGO

June 21, 1972: The second nine holes at Ruby View Golf Course will open Saturday, July 1. Grand opening ceremonies, however, will not be held until about Sept. 9, according to Tom Meranda, city supervisor in charge of parks and recreation. Meranda said the grand opening would not be until September because of many conflicts during the summer.

June 22, 1972: A combination announcer’s stand and concession stand is being constructed at the high school football field in Elko. The three story structure should be completed by July, according to Matt Trontel, athletic director for Elko High School. Working on the construction are Bill Henderson, Marc Bartorelli and Ace Haycock. Henderson, advisor for the Vocational Industrial Club of America at Elko High School, noted that Bartorelli is the state bricklaying champion for VICA and Haycock is state carpentry champion.

June 24, 1972: Recently the Silver Wheelers Square Dance Club were honored guests of the Red Hots of Ogden, Utah, at a dance held in Wendover. Mrs. Art Grok prepared a fondue party and refreshments of cake and ice cream were served. Members attending included Roland and Joann Banks, Bill and Louise Bellinger, Jack and Alma Dodd, Art and Wilda Grock, Roger and Dale Hunter, Leo and Gladys Johnny, Henry and Delrae Lee, Merlin and Edith Mackay, Morris and Donna Monks, Guy and Betty Pearson, Shelton and Peggy Raine, Ben and Lenore Rush, Bob and Ruth Baden, Cecil and Irene Weighall, and Frank Carrillo, Merlin McColm and Elizabeth Yowell. Among the 5-6,000 persons attending the Sixth Annual Silver State Square Dance Festival in Reno on May 5-7 were nine couples from Elko.

25 YEARS AGO

June 19, 1997: Trees and quiet sounded like a good idea to members of the Elko City Planning Commission last Night as they approved a request by Kay Arvold to recommend the city lease five acres along Copper Street near Fifth Street to create a “peace park.” The concept of “Our Peace Park” evolved from Arvold’s class of learning disabled students at Elko High School this spring. The students decided “to create a public place which is quiet, peaceful, natural and devoted to the idea of peace, a place where people can go and sit among tall trees, think about anything and experience peace…,” Arovld wrote in a memo to the board.

June 24, 1997: Nevada’s “Mr. Babe Ruth” is hanging up his hat and heading for home. After 31 years as Nevada’s state commissioner for Babe Ruth Baseball, Elko’s Jay Kump announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the season. Kump took over as state president for the 1967 season. At the time, there were just two leagues: the Reno Elks (now Reno West), and Elko County. Now the state’s Babe Ruth roster has grown to 14 leagues with more than1,500 players. In his 31 years at the helm, Kump has witnessed huge change in the game. When he began, there were no batting helmets, players and managers chewed tobacco and insurance was a minor issue. A successor will be picked next month, but Kump will continue to take care of the Elko baseball field that bears his name. Kump’s dedication and generosity have won him many friends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0