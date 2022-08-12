Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

August 7, 1897: RUBY VALLEY: A great many men are tramping through the valley in search of work.

The past week has been a lively one, in the way of hobos and petty thieves, for Elko. In fact it has been a little too much so for the good of the town, and it is about time to put a stop to this kind of work, by putting every vagrant in the chain-gang and making them earn their bread. A few days in the chain-gang in this hot weather would settle the question for a time at least, rid Elko of this undesirable class. They hate work more than anything else.

100 YEARS AGO

August 7, 1922: A large grey wolf weighing seventy-five pounds and measuring five feet in length, was trapped in Tennessee gulch, eight miles north of Gold Creek by Charles H. Keas, a government trapper after Keas had followed his trail through the timber and over the mountains for three days. This wolf is the first one seen in that vicinity for many years and the ranchers’ grazing stock in that section are elated over the capture as the wolf would have taken a large toll of livestock had he not been captured.

August 9, 1922: A new popular outdoor sport which is being taken up quite extensively at the present time is moonlight bathing along the Humboldt.

August 11, 1922: The wise men who are interested in the construction of a road through Lamoille canyon to our picturesque lakes are looking over the situation and we feel confident that they will see the necessity of such a road in order to show the traveling public that our native state can boast of something beside sagebrush. Boost is the watchword.

75 YEARS AGO

August 9, 1947: Elko’s “all-star” softball team will meet an invading Ely nine at the city park at 8 o’clock. The roster for the Elko club was selected today with the following players named: Joe Maero, second base; Hal Fields, first base; Lee Frankovich, third base; L.A. Moren, left field; John Hickman, catcher; G. Smales, short stop; Orville Wilson, right field; Manford Glock, center field; and D. Foretich, pitcher. Alternate players will be Willard “Speed” Weaver, Don Rowe, Bill Moell, Jr., Jack Sullivan and Martin Etchemendy. The relief pitcher will be Tony Martinez and the relief catcher, Alex Woolverton.

August 12, 1947: No drawing was held for antelope tags for this county at the recent meeting of the Nevada Fish and Game Commission in Reno because only 25 applications had been received for the tags. Since 300 permits to hunt antelope will be issued in this area, it was not necessary to draw tags in order to see who would be allowed to hunt. Commissioner Warren L. Monroe of Elko attributed the small number of applications to the fact that the area designated for antelope in this vicinity is rather inaccessible thus dimming the enthusiasm of many prospective hunters. This is the first season that antelope hunting has been opened in Elko County.

August 13, 1947: An interesting resume of the Elko County Fair from its inception in 1920 was given by Pete Walters, member of the fair board, before the Elko Rotary club. Walters recalled that Chester Brennen was the first president of the fair board. Fred Voight was the first manager, back in 1920. The shifting of the site of the fair from its inception here to the Elko rodeo grounds, its being held in Wells in 1923 and being dropped in 1924 because of the hoof and mouth disease, were among the interesting points reviewed. The present site was selected in 1927 and Frank Middleton, then the manager, supervised the construction. The Women’s building went up in 1930. The fair was again canceled in 1932, during the depression, but resumed in 1933 and continued

50 YEARS AGO

August 9, 1972: Trophies honoring the two top teams and top individual players in the Elko Summer Recreational Basketball League were awarded this week. The league, which was organized for the first time this summer, consisted of six teams with 40-50 high school age boys taking part in the eight week program. Playing on the first place team, the Stars, were Dan Jayo, Rod Crouch, Jack Skivington, Dave Frost, Ramon Lopez, Rick Hull and Gaylen Christean. Ward Chilton was named the top scorer and rebounder; Mat Burner had the best field goal percentage; Robert Regnier, free throw percentage; Randy Seal, defensive player; Dave Frost, passer; and John Cobb and Blaine Branscomb, most improved players.

August 10, 1972: The First Annual Nevada State Indian Youth Convention began in Elko yesterday. According to a spokesman a total of about 225 people are attending the convention. The spokesman said the convention’s purpose is to form a statewide Indian Youth Council. Ed Naranjo helped organize the convention with the assistance of Marietta Cortez, president of the Elko Indian Youth Club.

August 12, 1972: A fire threatened Tuscarora yesterday when brush on the northwest edge of the city was ignited. According to a spokesman for the Nevada Division of Forestry the fire which was man-caused, burned to the edge of the city limits. NDF personnel were assisted by the Independence Valley Volunteer Fire Department and crews from the Ellison Ranching Company and the Van Norman Ranch in fighting the blaze. Approximately 17 acres of brush burned.

25 YEARS AGO

August 12, 1997: “There ain’t no justice cuz there’s too much peace,” said Jarbidge Justice of the Peace John Williams about the lack of handing down the law in a quiet community. Williams, who said he was told by a Elko County Commissioner he will likely be the last judge in Jarbidge, said the last case handled was “last fall sometime.” The townships of Mountain City, Jarbidge and Tecoma (Montello) rely on JP’s Oliver Tremewan, Williams and Judy Ellsworth, respectively, to handle the small claim suits and traffic fines for their areas. For anyone who knows Williams, only one description aptly fits the 73-year-old Jarbidge native. “He’s a colorful character alright,” said County Manager George Boucher. Williams’ home doubles as the courthouse and the first and last thing he ever asked of the county was for a new tablecloth for his kitchen table/judge’s bench. In Mountain City, it was a Dec. 17, 1958 turkey shoot that brought Oliver Tremewan and his wife, Anna up from Elko to the small mining town for the first time. “Now, I wouldn’t live in Elko for nothing,” said the 84-year-old former store owner. Tremewan was appointed JP in 1978 and has won re-election every six years since. “I took the job because the county commission talked me into it,” said the Lamoille native. Boucher said Tremewan was the stability the town needed. Boucher said the old Mountain City “courthouse and jail” was nothing but a back room with an old stove for heat. Today, Tremewan holds court in a converted mobile home. The Tecoma Township Justice Court in Montello is the one rural court that is increasing its case load, an increase Judge Ellsworth attributes to increased traffic and more people. “We’re still a very small town but a lot of people have moved into the surrounding area. We get mainly a lot of traffic tickets. Ellsworth holds court in the converted Montello Jail, a World War I era building. The building still contains one jail cell and Ellsworth holds court on the other side of the building.