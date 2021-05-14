Rewrite: News from past issues

May 15, 1946: Saloons and gambling will be prohibited from locating on Idaho Street. This became apparent following a meeting of the city council members last night. An application for a liquor license at 328 Idaho Street was denied by the board members. The application for the license was denied by the city council members who have requested City Attorney Orville Wilson to draw up an ordinance making the location of saloons and gambling establishments upon Idaho Street illegal. The ordinance is in the process of preparation at the present time. Councilmen Robley Burns and George Greathouse made a recent survey of businessmen on Idaho Street and found them generally opposed to locating such establishments on this street. Councilman Burns pointed out that members of the council are only looking at conditions as they exist today but are planning for the future when Idaho Street will be widened and more closely knit into Highway 40.