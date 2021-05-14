Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1896: A very promising gold prospect is being opened out on the Good Luck claim, located about two and a half miles from Elko, near Kittridge canyon water pipe line. The claim is owned by Messrs. J. and H. Dewar, McFarlane, Bett and Sproule. The entire country in that neighborhood has been located. A paying mining property near Elko would be a grand thing for the town.
Although the Free Press is utterly opposed to woman suffrage, it gives space to the following from the pen of Mrs. J.R. Williamson, Pres. of State Suffrage Association: Citizenship without the ballot is irresponsible citizenship, hence our professed republican form of government is in its practice contradicts its theory, because one-half of the citizens, save in three States, have no responsible voice in the election of those who frame the laws.
100 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1921: The meeting at Lee last Friday held for the purpose of organizing a branch of the county farm bureau was one of the most successful held anywhere in the county, practically everybody in the valley signed up as a member, giving South Fork a hundred per cent membership. The meeting was called to order by President E.C. Riddell, who made an address telling of the aims of the bureau. He was followed by County Agent Chester Brennen, who gave in detail what the farm bureau has done for Elko county, and what the future held forth. There were other talks and in the organization George Ogilvie was elected chairman of the South Fork branch, A.J. Dewar, vice-chairman, J. Leslie Carter, secretary and Clyde Lang, treasurer. The officers for the Home Makers Club were: President, Mrs. H.B. Bolton; vice-president, Mrs. W.M. Bellinger; secretary, Ms. Scott Griswold; treasurer, Mrs. J.T. Carter.
May 11, 1921: A new enterprise is being opened up next door to the Elko Shoe Shop by two young men from Ely, Joe Atlas and Nick Simson, a shoe shining parlor and hat cleaning establishment.
May 13, 1921: The pupils of the high school are making preparations to whiten up the block E on the side of the mountain south of town. They plan to leave at an early hour tomorrow morning and when the work is finished will have a picnic dinner to celebrate the occasion.
75 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1946: Come wind or rain, snow or sunshine – Wednesday is Straw Hat in Elko. Each May 15th gives Elkoans an opportunity to dunk their old Fedoras for the summer and blossom forth in a new light and breezy head piece. Straws of every description are available at Elko’s three department stores: Reinhart’s, J.C. Penney Co., and H.C. Steven’s Co. Get in tune with the times, get a straw hat for the summer months. And we hope that this story will have no ill effect upon the weather.
May 14, 1946: WELLS – J.W. Bailey and G.C. Dudley have been spending the past week tearing down, filling in and clearing away the remainder of Wells’ “Chinatown,” which Bailey recently purchased from Leo King. The eight or nine lots on South Main Street near the Southern Pacific roundhouse once supported a thriving community of between two and three hundred Chinese. Brought in by the railroad as section workers, the Chinese had two laundries, two shops offering oriental merchandise, a joss house and their dwelling places in that space.
May 15, 1946: Saloons and gambling will be prohibited from locating on Idaho Street. This became apparent following a meeting of the city council members last night. An application for a liquor license at 328 Idaho Street was denied by the board members. The application for the license was denied by the city council members who have requested City Attorney Orville Wilson to draw up an ordinance making the location of saloons and gambling establishments upon Idaho Street illegal. The ordinance is in the process of preparation at the present time. Councilmen Robley Burns and George Greathouse made a recent survey of businessmen on Idaho Street and found them generally opposed to locating such establishments on this street. Councilman Burns pointed out that members of the council are only looking at conditions as they exist today but are planning for the future when Idaho Street will be widened and more closely knit into Highway 40.
50 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1971: The Elko Pool Shark’s are the first swimming team at the city pool. The senior group works out at 6:45 each morning, while the younger group works out at the pool each evening. According to club officials, several competitive meets are scheduled this year. Coached by Stewart Wilson, the senior team members are: Jacque Nelson, Bob Jensen, John Cobb, Ramon Lopez, Mark Hooper, Cozette Armstrong, Rob Regnier, Dave Cobb, Craig Perry, Vonetta Nelson, Lori Jukich, Mart Burner, and Cole Perry.
May 15, 1971: Carl Young, a warden for the Nevada Fish and Game Commission, caught what is believed to be one of the biggest bass to come out of the Ruby Marshes. Young was fishing Tuesday evening when he caught the 6.8 pound, 15 ¼ inch long fish. According to the fisherman, another bass measuring 9 ½ inches was found inside of the record fish. The fish and game estimated that the fish was approximately 15 years old. Young said he was fishing from the shore and was using a rapala lure.
25 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1996: Three Elko High School seniors have been accepted into prestigious military academies. Jim Milligan, son of Pat and Karen Milligan has been accepted into the West Point Military Academy. He said he plans to study mechanical engineering. Johannah Schumacher, daughter of Don and Darcy Schumacher, has been accepted into the United States Naval Academy and plans to study nuclear engineering. Also accepted into the United States Naval Academy is Kyle Baker, son of Miriam and Robert Baker, and plans to study naval architecture or aerospace engineering. All three students will head off for basic training in July.
May 11, 1996: Mike Santina won medalist honors for Elko, and Carson won the team title At the Nevada AAA League Northern Zone boys prep golf championship at the Lakeridge course in Reno on Friday. Santina won a one-hole playoff against a golfer from Galena and a golfer from Reno. Santina shot par on the playoff hole. Santina and Troy Tartaglia of Elko both qualified for the state meet Friday in Las Vegas. They are two of the five individual qualifiers who made the state meet but weren’t on the top four teams at zone.