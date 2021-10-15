Rewrite: News from past issues

October 12, 1921: More than a year ago the ladies of the Twentieth Century Club collected a library, some of the books coming as a gift while others were purchased outright until they had a library of between two and three thousand books. They then presented it formally to the city supervisors with the request that the city provide a building in which the books could be stored and a library opened. The members of the city council accepted the gift but were unable to provide the room and in the meantime the books have lain in the club room unused. The ladies realized that in order to get action something more would have to be done, and a committee waited on the mayor and supervisors with the request that the city work in harmony with the county and use one of the rooms in the basement of the court house for a library. The matter was taken up with the county authorities and permission was granted the city to use the law library in the basement of the court house, room being made by moving the law books to one side. In connection with this free public library movement it might be well to tell of the activities of the local Homemakers Club in the work of providing a free library for the children of this city. One hundred dollars was raised by this club a year ago and juvenile books have been bought and placed in the grammar school.