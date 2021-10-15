Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1896: Dan Coll, that prince of good fellows, was down from Tuscarora the first of the week laying in a supply of provisions for the winter. He pulled out for home Tuesday noon.
There is a good deal of complaint – and with good cause – about the crossing at the freight depot being blocked by freight trains, especially mornings. Yesterday morning, for instance, the crossing was closed for over a half an hour, compelling people and teams to either go up as far as the mill or down to the Depot Hotel.
100 YEARS AGO October 10, 1921: A marriage license was issued Saturday by the county clerk to Victor Lopategui and Gregoria Lancerica, both of Tuscarora. They were married in the clerk’s office by Judge Doughty.
October 12, 1921: More than a year ago the ladies of the Twentieth Century Club collected a library, some of the books coming as a gift while others were purchased outright until they had a library of between two and three thousand books. They then presented it formally to the city supervisors with the request that the city provide a building in which the books could be stored and a library opened. The members of the city council accepted the gift but were unable to provide the room and in the meantime the books have lain in the club room unused. The ladies realized that in order to get action something more would have to be done, and a committee waited on the mayor and supervisors with the request that the city work in harmony with the county and use one of the rooms in the basement of the court house for a library. The matter was taken up with the county authorities and permission was granted the city to use the law library in the basement of the court house, room being made by moving the law books to one side. In connection with this free public library movement it might be well to tell of the activities of the local Homemakers Club in the work of providing a free library for the children of this city. One hundred dollars was raised by this club a year ago and juvenile books have been bought and placed in the grammar school.
75 YEARS AGO October 10, 1946: Initial meeting of the Elko Ladies Bowling League was held at the Elks building Tuesday evening at which time officers were elected for the coming year. Mrs. Alice Rotzler, Loretta Martin, and Mrs. Pauline Quinn were elected to serve as president, secretary and treasurer respectively. Vice presidents elected were Ann Wilson, Mrs. Huber and Sarah Sabala. The group will start their league play next Tuesday and any women interested in participating should see Dow Gale at the Bowl-O-Drome.
October 14, 1946: Initiation ceremonies highlighted the September activities of the local Rainbow chapter. The Elko Assembly No. 4, Order of Rainbow, met at the Masonic hall for their regular meeting after which an initiation of candidates was held. New members of the group are Norma Bell, Shirley Hull, and Mary Dakin Griswold. The initiation was conducted by Miss Betty Getz, acting worthy advisor, and Marlene Moldenhauer, acting love, and Miss Margaret Biegler, acting American flag bearer for the evening. Music was provided by Mrs. Dan Glaser. Guest speakers included Mrs. C.C. Hull, Mrs. Gordon Griswold, C.S. Tremewan, Mrs. T.V. Crosson, Mrs. A.R. Burg and Mrs. Dale Bell.
50 YEARS AGO October 12, 1971: With the opening of deer hunting season this weekend, approximately 40 Nevada Fish and Game citations were issued in Elko County and 11 deer carcasses confiscated from hunters who were charged with violating state deer hunting regulations, according to a spokesman for the local fish and game office. The carcasses were seized for such violations as failing to properly punch the deer tag, giving false information to obtain a resident’s license, and using another person’s deer tag.
October 13, 1971: Elko High School’s Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Future Farmers of America will receive a national “Gold Emblem” signifying superior performance, for the 10th time, tomorrow at the National FFA Convention being held in Kansas City, Mo. Elko’s chapter, the lone nominee from the state of Nevada, will be one of 57 chapters nationwide to receive a “Gold Emblem,” the top chapter award. Robert O’Donnell, Ruby Mountain Chapter president, will accept the award.
October 14, 1971: Future Homemakers of America representing three counties in northern Nevada packed Elko High School Auditorium yesterday to take part in the day-long District III round-up. Anita Anacabe, an Elko High School student and vice president for the district presided over the activities. State FHA president, Vicki Munger, also of Elko, was a guest speaker during the general session. Also taking part in the round-up was Pat Nelson, advisor; Edwin Jensen, principal at EHS; Tony Vietti, EHS student body president and Phyllis Vogeler, past state FHA president.
October 15, 1971: Plans for a naturalistic arboretum for Elko were finalized Monday night when members of the city council agreed to cooperate with the sponsors – the Elko Garden Club. The arboretum, believed to be the first in the State of Nevada, will be located in the city park. The Lowell Swenseid statue of a teamster will be the focal point and central figure from which plantings will be extended east and west. Mrs. Ida Biegler and Mrs. Jessie Dewar, co-chairmen for the Elko County Garden Club, and Mrs. Joyce McMullen met with the councilmen to present the details of the plan. Glenn Robey, supervisor of parks and playgrounds for the city, was also in attendance. Sponsors of the plan agree that the entire plan may take as long as two or three years to bring to full fruition.
25 YEARS AGO October 10, 1996: Going into tomorrow’s final match of the regular season, Elko High School’s girls’ golf team doesn’t know exactly where it stands in the post-season picture, but the Indians figure a good score tomorrow may be important. Only the top eight teams for the regular season qualify for the northern zone meet on October 18. South Tahoe, Elko, Wooster and Fallon are all up to grab the last two spots in qualifying. Elko will be represented tomorrow at the Rosewood Lakes Municipal Golf Course by seniors Sandra Moore, Adriana Mendez, Andrea Carter and Addie Birdzell, sophomore Angela Seal and freshman Laura Sallee.
October 15, 1996: All seven of Lee and Ladybird Jack’s children, who range in age from 17 to one, dance. Not only does it teach them about their rich Indian heritage, it also helps keep Indian traditions alive, their mother said. She said all her older children help make their outfits and do all the elaborate bead work themselves. Four of the Jack children recently brought home awards from Schemitzun ’96, a world championship song and dance competition held last month on the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Mashantucket, Conn. Denaye, 17, won the world championship trophy in the teen girls fancy dance category. Daryl, 16, brought home the world championship trophy in the teen boys fancy dance category. Brando, 14, won the fourth-place trophy in the teen boys traditional dance category. Lee, 12, won the third-place trophy in the junior boys grass dance category. The Jacks are members of the Dine (Navajo) tribe.