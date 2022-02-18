Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

February 13, 1897: Johnny Abel is down from Gold Creek. The big hotel is just nearing completion and will be one of the finest houses in Nevada.

Last Saturday evening a meeting was held in assembly hall, at the high school, for the purpose of organizing a literary society. There was a large attendance and the society starts off with a membership of 33. The name adopted was: “Everett Literary Society,” and the first officers elected are: President – Miss Cora Taber; Vice President – Miss Ermie Robinson; Corresponding Secretary, Miss Lila Tremewan; Recording Secretary – Miss Minnie Reckhart; Financial Secretary – Miss Carrie Keith; Treasurer – Sam Doughty; Librarian – Miss Diana Mezger; Sergeant-at-Arms – Harry Bruce. The society will meet every Saturday evening and the programme will consist of debates, music and literary exercises.

The Chinese New Year celebration has been pretty quiet so far. Monday next will be the big day and quite a number of outside Chinamen are expected in town tomorrow.

100 YEARS AGO

February 15, 1922: In another column will be found the announcement of the Parker Truck & Motor Sales company, who have taken over the agency of the Durant car. This car is creating quite a sensation everywhere and the Elko people will soon be given an opportunity to look it over as the company has a shipment enroute.

February 17, 1922: Wouldn’t it be a good idea to give our basketball team a name? It is sometimes awkward to have to write out in full “Elko County High School Team.” We need a short, snappy, suggestive name for yells, especially since Elko has a town team, too. Nearly every high school team has some distinctive name by which it is known at home and abroad. We have a good team; why not give them a good name?

February 19, 1922: J.P. O’Neil, president of the O’Neil Bros. Land & Livestock company, received word last Friday from the herders that all of the company’s sheep, which were being driven south to the winter range were snow-bound in the Spruce mountains and owing to the depth of the snow it was impossible to get them farther south. That region is the most dangerous in the county in which to range cattle or sheep in the winter months owing to incessant storms and impassable snow filled canyons and ravines. Mr. O’Neil lost no time in organizing a rescue party and proceeding to the mountains with teams, provisions, and feed for the sheep. He shipped several tons of corn by rail to Tobar and later had a carload of corn and baled hay shipped there and conveyed by teams and pack animals to the site on which some thirty years ago was located the populous and thriving mining camp of Sprucemont.

75 YEARS AGO

February 17,1947: A widespread epidemic of mumps, flu and chicken pox has hit the Elko grammar schools the hardest blow of this kind they have suffered in years, according to C.M. Luce, principal of the grammar schools. Luce said this afternoon that there were 142 students absent today from the total enrollment of 540. Miss Elaine Sabala, grammar school nurse, reported yesterday that there were more mumps in the grade schools at present than at any other time during the year. Children must be quarantined three weeks for mumps and 2 weeks for chicken pox according to regulations.

February 19, 1947: Gov. Vail Pittman announced today appointment of Taylor H. Wines, 34-year-old Elko Assemblyman, to succeed Milton Badt as presiding judge of the Fourth District Court. Wines, serving his second term in the assembly from Elko county, will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Badt to the state supreme court to fill the position of the late Justice E.J. Taber of Elko who died two weeks ago. Wines will be one of the youngest judges to ever sit on the bench of a Nevada district court. Wines is a native of Elko county and a member of one of the county’s prominent families.

50 YEARS AGO

February 15, 1972: Fire of an undetermined origin Sunday destroyed a small garage at the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge that had been used as a skinning shed by muskrat trappers – and the flames consumed an estimated $2,000 worth of muskrat pelts. The garage was being used by Slim Saxton, John Saxton and Jack Lembak for the skinning of muskrats trapped on the marsh areas of the refuge and Lynn Howard, manager of the refuge, said it was reported some 1,500 pelts were in the building, awaiting shipment. All the pelts were destroyed.

February 17, 1972: Ann Moschetti was selected as the winner of the Elko Lions Club sponsored Student Speaker Contest held yesterday at the Commercial Hotel. Runners-up were Shauna Goicoa and Tammy Robinson. By winning on the club level, Miss Moschetti qualifies to enter the zone contest which will be held in Carlin on Feb. 29. Judges for the contest were Kathy Chilton, George Moley and Oren Probert.

February 19, 1972: Lindsey Manning and Norman Cavanaugh, senior students at Owyhee High School have been selected as Outstanding Teenagers of America for 1972, according to information released by Kenneth V. Noble Jr., principal. Their selection qualified them for further state, regional, and national honors and scholarships totaling $7,000. The teenagers were nominated by their principal and were chosen for excellence in community service and academic achievement.

25 YEARS AGO

February 14, 1997: Officer Mark Butterfield was decorated with Elko Police Department’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor, at Tuesday’s city council meeting for his bravery in rescuing a child from a burning home on Southside Drive Jan. 17. Chief William Bogue said the medal is awarded only in cases in which an officer risks his life beyond the normal call of duty. Butterfield is the first officer to receive the Medal of Valor since it was established in 1993. Elko firefighters Mike Ostler and Brian Burgess also presented the Citizen’s Lifesaving Award to Ronald Larson for his courage in rescuing another child from the same fire.

February 15, 1997: Local high school wrestlers fought it out in post-season tournament finals Saturday. Elko’s Paul Jones worked to turn over McQueen’s Matt Desideri to win his third straight zone championship in the 4A northern zone championship in Reno. Elko’s team placed fifth. Spring Creek’s Erin Hall and Ray James both notched their second individual state championships in the Nevada 3A League state tournament in Yerington. The Spartans took second in the team standings behind White Pine. Elko will host the Nevada State Championship wrestling tournament this weekend at Elko High School.

February 17, 1997: No one caught the $20,000 tagged fish during the Wildhorse Ice Fishing Derby this past weekend. But anglers, looking a little sunburned, fishing in their shirt sleeves in the warm, sunny weather, hauled in some enviable stringers. Betty Corbari, owner of the Wildhorse Ranch and Resort, a major sponsor of the derby, said almost 300 tickets were sold. But more than 500 anglers, their friends and family were on the ice each day, she said. Corbari credited some of the fishermen’s luck to a stocking program by Nevada Division of Wildlife. But for the turnout, she thanked Mother Nature. “The weather makes all the difference in the world.” It was a busy scene as anglers hurried in at dusk to weigh their fish. A bonfire was lit and anglers sat down to hot bowls of chili.

If you can identify the Mystery Photo, call the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 775-738-3418, ext. 102 or email archives@museumelko.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0