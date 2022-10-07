Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 2, 1897: There was a water famine up and down the south side of Commercial street Monday. Chase’s pump was being repaired, and as about two blocks use the water from the well, there was a thirsty crowd around all day. It is the finest drinking water in town, still very few people realize what a benefactor Mr. Chase is, in keeping this well and pump in good shape for public use.

NEVADA BUSINESS COLLEGE, Elko, Nevada: The following are the studies comprised in our regular Business Course: Book-keeping and Actual Business Practice, Penmanship, Business Arithmetic, Business Law, Practical Grammar, Correspondence and Spelling. In addition to these students may take Typewriting at an additional cost of fifty cents per month rent for machine. The Shorthand Course has for its principal branches: Shorthand, Typewriting, Correspondence and Spelling. Tuition will be $10 per month. A reduction of ten per cent is made from this figure when two or more students from one family enter at the same time. Fall term opens Nov. 1, 1897, in the High School Building.

100 YEARS AGO

October 2, 1922: METROPOLIS: A tryout was made with one of the new potato diggers on Friday. The machine worked o.k. but the potatoes were a little too green for good keeping, so digging was delayed for about a week, when the school will close and everyone will engage in harvesting the splendid crop of “Silver Nuggets” of which Metropolis is justly proud.

October 4, 1922: K.M. Reed and wife are in Elko from their ranch near White Rock, making proof on their desert claim in the northern part of the state.

October 6, 1922: Much has been said about Elko county “spuds” and the fame they are destined to attain in the near future, and rightfully so. And yet we have within the county another crop that is destined to become every bit as famous as the “spuds” or the Fallon cantaloupe. This morning there was brought in from Starr valley the first apples from the Wilbur Smiley ranch and placed on exhibition in the windows of the Free Press office. One cannot but be impressed with the wonderful quality of these apples. They are of the rosy cheeked variety and attain a size that makes them almost a meal of themselves. The orchard in which they are grown contains over a thousand trees and is the largest bearing apple orchards in the state of Nevada. This year, throughout the entire county, wherever there are apple trees, come reports of a bumper crop, especially in Starr valley. It was in the early seventies that the father of the present owner of the ranch came to this country and settled on the site of the orchard, and the first apple tree was planted soon after that. Tons and tons of apples are being harvested in the valley this year and it is predicted that the day is not far distant when apples will be one of the main crops of this section of the country.

75 YEARS AGO

October 4, 1947: For the first time in the history of Elko county, it will be legal to hunt Hungarian partridge tomorrow and for the next 10 days. Most counties of the state have opened the season on Hungarian partridge this year. The opening of the partridge season will really get the hunting under way in Elko county, as deer season does not open until October 12 here. As the hunting season comes into its own the bass season goes into its last few days at the Ruby marshes.

October 6, 1947: More than 20 boys are signed up for the Soap Box Derby, which will be held next Saturday, under the sponsorship of the Elko Daily Free Press. Indications are that the contest will be keen with some of the boys hurrying go complete racers they will used in the contest. Willard “Speed” Weaver will be timer to determine the winner of the major prize. The first 15 boys to sign up and there are already 24 signed, will receive a knife as an entrance prize from Brehe’s. Those entered are: Richard Croslain, James Hicks, Robert Hicks, Gary Sheerin, Eddie Shultz and LeRoy Lane, Jake Reed and Edward Foster, Richard Reed, Walter Burnett, Teddy Contri, Charles Armuth, Tom Brehe, Joe Turner, Alvin Steninger and Jim DeVore, Chester Franklin, Roderick Knapp, Michael DeGroot, George Norquist and Wilbert Paul, Merlin Paul, Don DeVore, Julian Dicks, Nancy Sutherland, Ted Hiatt, Gay Williams, Bill Tatum.

50 YEARS AGO

October 3, 1972: A two-man weight lifting contest with a $2,000 winner take all prize has been scheduled for Nov. 25 at the National Guard Armory, a spokesman for the Elko Basque Club said today. The contest will be between Juan Vicandi of Elko and Juan Ybarlucea, Mountain Home, Idaho. The contest will consist of three 4-minute time periods during which the two men will lift a 250-pound cylinder as many times as they can. There will be a five-minute rest period between each life period.

October 4, 1972: Elko’s Ranchinn Motor Lodge and Casino has been purchased by R.B. Gooden Associates Inc. of Reno, it was announced this week. The motor lodge was sold by Kenneth Homer and Hunt Sanford, owners for the past five year. Gary Harrington, executive vice president of Gooden Associates, has been named president of the Ranchinn. Harrington stated that one of the first projects will be a general remodeling. “Over the next few months we will enlarge our casino area and upgrade the Ranchinn’s entertainment policy. In addition to physical changes, we will concentrate on improved service to the people of Elko,” he declared. Sanford and Homer said they have no future plans. The Ranchinn was built in 1946 by the late Newton Crumley, and was owned and operated for several years by R.C. (Red) Ellis, owner of the Commercial Hotel.

October 6, 1972: Two local attorneys were admitted to practice law last week after passing the state bar examination given earlier this summer. The Oath of Attorney was administered by District Judge Joseph O. McDaniel to Robert B. Goicoechea and Gregory D. Corn. Goicoechea is associate with the Elko law firm of Vaughan, Hull and Marfisi; and Corn, who was appointed deputy district attorney for the county yesterday, will also maintain a private practice at the courthouse.

25 YEARS AGO

October 4, 1997: Elko Federal Credit Union has opened a convenience branch in the Aspen Center at 559 W. Spring Valley Court in Sprint Creek. “A lot of our customers live in Spring Creek,” said President Kelly Buckner, who added that members can do business at either branch.

Barrick Goldstrike Mines Inc.’s team took top honors at the 17th Annual Surface Mine Rescue Competition in Gillette, Wyo., beating out six other teams from the United States, Canada, Australia and Indonesia. Team members included Bob Phillips, Woody Woodard, Clayton Milligan, Eddie Thran, Dave Smith, Jimmer Scalise and Jim Stoor.

October 6, 1997: The combined efforts of 107 contestants netted Ruby Mountain Riding for the Handicapped $2,270 in the annual Man Mule race Sept. 27. The day was full of food and laughs, said Kim Hooper of RMRH. “The only thing missing was a mule!”