Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

December 11, 1897: Did you “catch on” to McFarlane & Bett’s mules? They are cracker jacks from way back.

The last issue of the Gold Creek News is printed on the back of a picture. Quite Stylish, Brother Sain.

In compliance with the wishes of a large number of the actual residents and business men of the town of Elko the Board of County Commissioners, for the use and benefit of the town of Elko, do hereby obtain and establish an ordinance to better preserve the peace and order of said town to-wit: That each and every person under the age of 18 years who shall be found on or upon the streets within the limits of the town of Elko, State of Nevada, and any time in the night after the hour of 8 o’clock p.m. unaccompanied by a parent or guardian, or not in the discharge of some duty, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed one day or by a fine not to exceed five dollars.

100 YEARS AGO

December 11, 1922: Metropolis: We take pleasure in announcing the marriage of two of our most popular young people - Miss Audricin Hyde and Mr. Alonzo Knudsen, which occurred in Salt Lake City on Wednesday the 1st. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delos W. Hyde and came with her parents to Metropolis when a little girl; so has spent most of her life among us. She is a young lady of great popularity, and many accomplishments and Mr. Knudsen is fortunate indeed to have now so charming and efficient a bride. “Lon”, as the groom is popularly known came here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Knudsen, about four years ago when they purchased the fine farm where the young people will make their home.

December 13, 1922: That Elko will from now on have at the service of her citizens one of the most complete and up to date furniture establishments in the state of Nevada, is apparent to any one who has been fortunate enough to look over the stock in the branch of the George Russell company’s store which will open its doors for the first time to the people of Elko tomorrow morning.

December 15, 1922: News reaching Elko this morning from Mound Valley tells of the total destruction by fire of the Sadler Ranch at that place. The fire broke out early Sunday morning, burning everything in the house, the flames making a clean sweep. This ranch was but recently taken over by the Holland interests, a California concern. The loss will in all probability amount to a good deal, as the farm house was a well built, six-room modern residence.

75 YEARS AGO

December 11, 1947: “Stoop dancing” will again be the featured entertainment of the evening at the Lounge of the Commercial Hotel. Lounge manager Eddie McLain and the Five Spaces have been making preparations today for the occasion and exceptional entertainment is promised or all in attendance. Champagne prizes will be awarded the winners of the dance contest. “Stoop dancing,” as it is called in Elko, was featured in last week’s Life magazine whose editors presented a pictorial story of what they term “dancing under the bar.” It has become extremely popular in Elko since its introduction.

December 12, 1947: The Professional Building at 946 Idaho street will be opened for occupancy January 1, owner G.A. Bell announced today. The entire first floor has already been leased to Elko doctors; the second floor is offered to tenants desiring it. Elko doctors composing the Elko Clinic will occupy the first floor of the building. Doctors who will be in The Elko Clinic are Dr. R.P. Roantree, Dr. George A. Collett, Dr. C.E. Secor, Dr. Leslie Moren, Dr. Dale Hadfield, Dr. A.J. Hood and plans are that Dr. Thomas Hood will enter the clinic some time in April, when he completes his work with the U.S. Navy. Dr Roantree pointed out that there will be the advantage of having more parking facilities at the new location, while it will also be close to the hospital.

December 18, 1947: Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its annual Christmas party in the form of a progressive dinner. The homes of Jess Goicoechea, Taylor Wines, Merkeley Johnson, and Hayden Henderson, Jr. were used for the affair. An exchange of gifts was enjoyed by the members at the Henderson home. Those present were Mesdames Jess Goicoechea, Merkeley Johnson, Pete Bust, Charles Evans, Taylor Wines, Richard Warren, Hillary Barnes, A. Cosgrove, Ernest Hachquet and Miss Janice Feisler, Lorett Martin and Mary Comish.

50 YEARS AGO

December 11, 1972: Two Elko County residents were named recipients of conservation achievement awards by the Nevada Chapter of the Soil Conservation Society of America. Fred R. Zaga of Jiggs received the Senior Conservation Achievement Award for 1972 and Bill Guidici III of Elko was selected as the Junior Conservationist of the Year. Zaga is a practicing conservationist on his ranch and is active in conservation organizations and agencies. In addition, he has served for the past nine years on the Jiggs Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Guidici is a junior at Elko County High School and is in his third year of the Future Farmers of America program. He has won the Soil & Water Management and the Fish & Wildlife Awards in the Elko Chapter of the FFA. Guidici helps his grandfather operate the family ranch west of Elko.

December 12, 1972: Trustees of the Elko County School District last night auctioned off eight saddles constructed by the Manpower Development Training Act leather class at Owyhee for a total of $1,865.36. The saddles were the second of two lots. Buying the saddles were Bill Bear (two saddles); Goicoechea Ranches; Jules Palacio; Joe Ferrara; Melvin Jones and Wilford Manning (two saddles).

December 15, 1972: Elko High School head football coach Jerry Hassett and 10 players were honored with the announcement of the annual All-State “AA” football team announced by the Nevada State Journal. Hassett was picked for “co-coach of the year” honors in the division. The Elko mentor, who has compiled an 18-6-3 record in three years, guided the Indians for an 8-1 record this fall, the best ever for an Elko team in a nine-game schedule. Joining their coach on the all-state team were first team choices Scott Carpenter, defensive end; Randy Seal, defensive back; and John Johnson, offensive end; and seven Indian gridders, who were given honorable mention. Honorable mention honors went to tackle Lyle Yowell, linebackers Gary Peterson and Norman Hennigan; center Steve Skivington, and back Dave Cobb, Danny Jayo and Morris Gallagher.

25 YEARS AGO

December 11, 1997: A high point was reached in the construction of the Northeastern Nevada Museum addition project yesterday, when bricklayers reached the top of the 48-foot building and by custom, placed a tree on top. Before a small gathering of museum officials, Morris Gallagher, president of the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society, turned on the lights of the small tree high atop the pitched wall. Workers are still busy completing the project inside the walls, however. The addition is scheduled for completion in April.

December 13, 1997: Longtime Elkoan Chuck Knight is one of 21 delegates appointed by Gov. Bob Miller to the Nevada Silver Haired Legislative Forum, a group designed to serve as an advocate for senior citizens in Nevada. “It will give those of us who are retired a chance to have some input on issues that affect retired people,” Knight said. “Anytime you bring together 21 people from different walks of life, it creates a tremendous information base.” The forum will meet once a month during regular sessions of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City to review senior issues before the legislature.