125 YEARS AGO

May 14, 1898: Born – In Elko, Nevada, May 11th, 1898, to the wife of Frank Sestanovich, a son.

Tuscarora Times-Review: W.E. Griffin, route agent for Wells Fargo & Co.’s express, came in Thursday evening and established an office here with Miss Neva Wilson as agent. The office was discontinued about three years ago, and during a recent visit Mr. Griffin came to the conclusion that the revival of business here would justify resumption. If will be a great convenience to our bullion shippers especially, as it does away with the necessity for a special messenger every time a shipment is made.

The Woman’s Guild is making extensive preparations for the presentation of the three-act drama “Rio Grande,” at Harris Hall next Wednesday night. It is a thrilling play of Western army life, and is especially fitting at this time, when everything is war, war! The ladies have spent a good deal of time in getting the play in first-class shape, and you can be rest assured of enjoying the entertainment. Seats at the drug store.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

May 14, 1948: Twenty high school students, both boys and girls, were given aptitude tests yesterday, it was reported here today. Frank Ryan of the Nevada State Employment Service, who is in charge locally explained that the tests are given to students in an effort to help them determine what work they should follow. This is the first time they have ever been given to high school students in Nevada. In all instances, where tests were given here, the individuals had expressed the opinion that they would not go on to college to pursue their studies. Neil Jones, principal of the Elko high school, cooperated in making the tests possible.

May 15, 1948: Fire completely destroyed the Starr Valley ranch home of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Helth, Sunday afternoon. It was reported that the fire occurred when Mrs. Helth was burning some leaves near her home. A gust of wind carried some of the burning leaves against the house, starting the fire which spread so rapidly it could not be controlled. The loss included a large ranch home, a smaller home located nearby and a milk storage house as well as a large stock of provisions. By some freak chance when Mrs. Helth tried to report the fire the telephone line in Starr Valley was out of order and the word got around the valley by one neighbor driving about the area asking the men to rush to the burning property to help extinguish the blaze. By the time enough people had gathered, however, it was too late as the flames were out of control. The ranch home was one of the oldest in the valley. It was originally the old Crosson home.

May 19, 1948: The Al Mour Florist and Liquor store has been sold to Lynn Burns of Reno by Mrs. Rose Mour of this city, she announced today. Burns is the brother of Robley Burns of this city. Jimmy Morgensen, who has been with Mrs. Mour, will stay on as manager of the new store. The store was first opened by Al Mour in December 1939 at its present location on Fifth street. He died in 1942 and Mrs. Mour has been in charge ever since. She said today that the work of managing the store had become too heavy and that she would probably leave for the coast to be with her sons following the completion of the sale.

50 YEARS AGO

May 16, 1973: The Drama Club at Elko High School will hold initiations for new members tonight at the city park. Members to be initiated are Gretchen Holbert, Ann Moschetti, Janice Sustacha, Steve Wilson and Paula Del Giudice. Current members are: Joe Cothrun, Ester Feinhandler, Denise Harrington, Lucille Kimber, Jacque Mitchell, Cathi Probasco, Val Sullivan and Ginger Sylvester. To gain membership students must attain a total of 10 points by participating in drama productions. The club’s advisor is Carol Harriman.

May 17, 1973: Two members of Local Board No. 4 of the Selective Service System were honored this past week when Certificates of Appreciation were presented to chairman Jake Reed and past chairman Dan Kennedy. The two members of the Elko County Draft Board were honored for five years of service. Also present at the meeting were past chairman William D. Wunderlich, Roger Mariani and the board’s executive secretary Lorraine Peterson.

May 18, 1973: The Second Annual Humboldt River Run, sponsored by Elko County Babe Ruth League and American Legion, Reed Gregory Post No. 7, is scheduled for Sunday, June 3. All types of non-propelled crafts are eligible to participate in the race. This year’s entrants must be 18 years of age or 15 years if riding with a parent. According to the rules of the race, each crew member shall wear or have in the craft a life jacket or seat which is U.S. Coast Guard approved. Members of the Elko REACT and Search and Rescue Inc. will be stationed along the course to report on the progress of the race as well as offer assistance in the event of any mishap. The race will begin at the Ken Redenius ranch at Osino and cover a 16 ½ mile course which ends just east of the Fifth Street Bridge. The Babe Ruth league is handling details of the race; and the American Legion post will run a concession stand at the Southside Park the day of the race and is organizing a parade of entrants and crafts for Saturday, June 2.

25 YEARS AGO

May 15, 1998: Recommendations by the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board to cut Nevada Division of Wildlife deer quota in half to protect a diminished herd were largely ignored at last Saturday’s meeting of the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners, said Joe Ondreako, chairman of the local board. The state board approved NDOW’s recommendations, less 10 percent in consideration of Elko’s request, for Hunt No. 1131, which is the largest pool of tags. NDOW recommended 3,482 tags for Area 10; 125 tags for Area 8; 2,874 tags for Area 7; and 1,828 tags for Area 6, all of which are in Elko County, where 70 percent of the deer herd is located. “I believe, especially for Area 10, the division and the state wildlife board acted with total disregard, reckless abandon and absolutely no consideration for the resource,” Ondreako said. “They certainly didn’t do us any favors as far as encouraging continued herd growth.”

May 16, 1998: An advisory committee is recommending the approval of $350,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the new Elko senior citizens center, as well as several other projects in the county. “It puts us a long way closer to getting a new senior center built. Now we have a real commitment to begin to raise the balance of the funds that are necessary to complete the project,” said Chuck Knight, chairman of the Elko Senior Citizens Advisory Board. City Manager Linda Ritter said Mayor Mike Franzoia, Councilman Charles Myers and Community Development Coordinator Ursula Powers represented the city at the Community Development Block Grant Commission hearings in Carson City. The city’s application on behalf of the senior center was described by members of the commission as one of the best written they had seen, Ritter said.