Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 30, 1897: If you don’t pay your poll tax this year, you will have to pay two next year or else you can’t vote.

Garcia is turning out some pretty work in the way of ladies’ belts. The leather and stamping will compare with that of any establishment in the United States. It is the genuine Mexican work, and when set off with a silver buckle makes a handsome and useful present.

Scherberg & Higman, butchers of Tuscarora, publish the following notice: All parties dealing in meats without first taking out peddler’s license for same are hereby notified that unless they immediately take out such peddling license they will be vigorously prosecuted. All purchasers of meats are notified that in dealing with such parties they are laying themselves equally liable. Parties dealing in meats in this manner are further notified that they must produce the hides.

T.C. Plunkett is going to remodel his hall at Tuscarora, and many alterations are to be made. It is Mrs. Plunkett’s intention to put in a new floor, a portion of which will be swung on hinges so that it may be lowered to form a sloping pit for a theater.

100 YEARS AGO

November 1, 1922: Saturday, November 4th, which has been set aside as “Forget-Me-Not Day” will be observed in this city as it is all over the United States. Arrangements for the sale of the little forget-me-nots are being completed under the auspices of the local post of the American Legion. The assistance of the Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and Bachelor Girls has been enlisted. The entire proceeds for “Forget-Me-Not Day” are to be used for the relief and welfare of the nation’s wounded and disabled veterans of the World War.

November 2, 1922: Elkoites were rather surprised this morning upon awakening to see their city covered with a mantle of white. Last night’s snow storm was a bit premature they thought. It is the first time in many years that Elko has been visited by a snow storm this early in the season.

November 3, 1922: Elko resident have been startled by the low flying of aeroplanes every day, and often pause to wonder just how long the flag pole will remain in an upright position. The cause of the low flying is that the pilots have a hard time distinguishing the railroad tracks while flying high, and it is guided by them that they fly through to their destination.

November 3, 1922: Election night while waiting for returns come to the Mayer basement and get a Bowl of Chili, served by the Homemakers.

75 YEARS AGO

October 30, 1947: “Judging by the noise, it was a successful party,” said Acting Chief-of-Police Irvin Ambler today, when questioned concerning the Hallowe’en party held for Elko youngster last night. He said there were more than 500 children present at the party, which was held in the Knights of Pythias hall, due to the storm. The party was given for the kids in exchange for their good will over the Hallowe’en holidays. The men of the force expressed their particular thanks to Sandy Berkowitz, owner of the Central Market, who donated most o the refreshments for the affair.

November 1, 1947: Cub Scouts and their parents enjoyed a Hallowe’en party at the Elks’ Home last night. Norman Traher, Se. was announced as the new Cub Master and other officials present included Scout executive Clayton Herbert, Bill Maybee and C.W. Paul. Prizes for the best costumes went to Wayne White, who was dressed as a witch and John Coffin, as a scare crow, tying for first and Alvin Steninger, dressed in a hard-time costume.

November 4, 1947: Daily commuter service between Elko, Reno, Sacramento and San Francisco became possible today for the first time under new seasonal schedules placed in effect by United Airlines. According to Kenneth L. Wickwire, station manager, a Mainliner passenger-cargo trip now leaves Elko at 9:10 a.m., with arrival in Reno at 11:00 a.m., Sacramento at noon and San Francisco at 12:50 p.m. A return Mainliner departs from San Francisco at 6:10 p.m., Sacramento at 6:55 p.m., Reno at 8:00 p.m. and arrives in Elko at 9:30 p.m. Also under the new schedules, Elko’s afternoon eastbound Mainliner flight now leaves at 9:35 p.m. and goes through without change of plane to Salt Lake City, Denver, Omaha, Chicago, Detroit and New York area.

50 YEARS AGO

October 31, 1972: A grand opening will be held Thursday and Friday to celebrate the new ownership and management of J.M. Capriola Co. Inc. Paul and Betty Bear this week announced the sale of the saddle and Western clothing shop to Mr. and Mrs. Bob Bear, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bear and Mrs. and Mr. Douglas Wright. The history of the saddle shop goes back o the days when the store was Garcia Saddlery. In 1929 the shop was purchased by Joe Capriola Sr. and his son, Joe Jr., and became J.M. Capriola Co. In 1958, the Bears bought the saddle shop. In October of that year, the store was destroyed by fire and the Bears set up a temporary shop. In April 1959, the present building was completed. Betty and Paul Bear are long time residents of Elko County. She is a native of North Fork and is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bob Reed. Paul came to the Elko County area in his early years to work for Ellison Ranching Co.

November 1, 1972: Four area stockmen were re-elected to serve three-year terms on the Elko Bureau of Land Management Advisory Board it was announced here today. The BLM said that a record 50 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots. Candidates selected in the voting were: precinct 1, cattle advisor, Frank Winchell; precinct 2, sheep advisor, Jess Goicoechea; precinct 3, unclassified advisor, Stanly Ellison; precinct 5, sheep advisor, Loyd Sorensen. Other member of the advisory board are chairman Roy Young, John Carpenter, Hillery Barnes, Blaine Sharp, Charles Van Norman, Bob Wright and Leonard Hoskins. The advisory board is comprised of 10 livestock representatives and one wildlife representative whose function is to advise and make recommendations to the Elko BLM District Manager.

November 3, 1972: From Shenandoah to the Red River Valley…. the “Band of Indians” and the Pep “E” drill team will present the “West on parade” at halftime tonight at Warrior field during the Elko-Yerington Lions football game. The halftime show will be essentially the same program the young marchers will present at Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18 during the game which has the Rebels and the Reno Wolf Pack headliners in the annual North-South “classic.”

November 4, 1972: Pamela Lundgren was selected senior division winner and Debbie Pitman, junior division winner at District No. 1 Make It Yourself With Wool contest. A group of 25 participated in the fashion show held Oct. 28 at the LDS Cultural Hall in Elko. Winning the adult division was Jeanne Griswold, Susan Carpenter and Linda Mori, both in the pre-teen division and Veronica Goicoechea in the adults for the children’s division. Both Mrs. Lundgren and Miss Pitman will participate in the state competition on November 13 in Elko.

25 YEARS AGO

November 1, 1997: Spartan senior Jennifer Barrett has followed teammate junior Julia Garcia more often than the reverse this fall, but near season’s end has stepped up like the defending state champion she is. Last week at Rite of Passage, Barrett won 59 seconds ahead of her friend -who’s a reigning track double-state-champ herself – and at yesterday’s Division I finals at Spring Creek Golf Course led second-place Garcia by 56 seconds. The epilog of the latest Barrett-Garcia story, given the solid Spartan supporting corps, was no chance for even the strong North Tahoe Lakers to catch the hosts. Supported by her parents and sister, Barrett won with a long stride and a confident look.

November 3, 1997: Elko High School’s Band of Indians swept the awards at Saturday’s Sierra Band Crusade at the University of Nevada, Reno, and claimed the Governor’s Cup for being the best band in Nevada. It also took first place in the large band division and the sweepstakes award for being the top band for the entire day. The band also teamed up with the Spring Creek High School band to sweep the band awards at the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City. When the two bands rolled back into Elko at 12:30 a.m. today, they were greeted in style with a police escort from the city limits to their schools.